Here are some significant developments:
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a 21-day shutdown would begin at midnight local time, extending restrictions to the entire nation of more than 1.3 billion.
- The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021.
- The rate of infection in New York — the pandemic’s epicenter in the United States — is doubling every three days, with confirmed cases topping 25,000. More than 50,000 cases have been confirmed nationwide.
- The number of confirmed cases around the world passed 400,000, suggesting that the global pace of infection continues to increase. Italy reported 743 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 6,820. France became the fifth country to mark more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths.
- Stocks posted one of their best days ever on Tuesday, a sign of investor belief that Congress has no alternative than to pass a $2 trillion rescue of a U.S. economy that is on life support.
- Terrence McNally, celebrated playwright who chronicled gay lives, died at 81 from complications of covid-19.
The coronavirus isn’t mutating quickly, suggesting a vaccine would offer lasting protection
The coronavirus is not mutating significantly as it circulates through the human population, according to scientists who are closely studying the novel pathogen’s genetic code. That relative stability suggests the virus is less likely to become more or less dangerous as it spreads, and represents encouraging news for researchers hoping to create a long-lasting vaccine.
Trump: ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full’ on Easter?
Trump expanded on how he picked Easter as the day he’d like American businesses to reopen, telling Fox News’s Bill Hemmer in an interview that it would be a “beautiful thing” to see the churches full on the Christian holiday.
“Look, Easter’s a very special thing for me,” Trump said. “And I say, wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full?”
Trump then hedged that he wasn’t sure Easter — which is less than three weeks away — would be the day, but that it was the date he was aiming for so people could attend services.
Trump and Hemmer walked along the West Wing colonnade for their one-on-one interview. They stood within spitting distance of each other, flouting the social distancing guidance of six feet of separation. At the end of their conversation, Trump stuck out his hand for a shake and then said, “Whoops.” Hemmer offered an elbow tap instead.
Coronavirus could be FEMA’s biggest disaster, and it threatens to swamp the agency
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Federal Emergency Management Agency with the most sprawling, complex crisis it has ever faced, a disaster that isn’t knocking down buildings or flooding streets but that is threatening to swamp the government with cascading breakdowns and supply shortages, current and former FEMA officials say.
President Trump has placed FEMA in charge of coordinating the federal response to the outbreak, and while health authorities remain in the lead on the medical front of dealing with the virus, FEMA has been tasked with handling almost everything else.
The agency is uniquely qualified for that role, former FEMA leaders say, and its staff is well-prepared to meet the challenge after several busy years of hurricanes and wildfires. But there were signs this week that the agency has stumbled out of the gate, including the familiar sight of state governors pleading for faster federal relief, scenes reminiscent of the desperation that followed Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and other disasters when FEMA’s response fell short.
William “Brock” Long, who led FEMA during the first two years of the Trump administration, said the agency’s staff is “the most battle-hardened” it has ever been, after the natural disasters it faced in 2017 and 2018, from Hurricane Maria to the Paradise Fire in California.
“FEMA is the right agency to handle the situation,” Long said. “They have the proper logistics management systems and the relationships in place through state and local governments to help communities overcome the gaps they’re facing to fight the spread of the virus and help victims.”
But Long acknowledged that the coronavirus will be the “most complex disaster FEMA has ever faced.”
Trump said he wants ‘the country opened’ by Easter. Experts are concerned.
With President Trump saying he wants “the country opened” by Easter to salvage the U.S. economy, a debate is now raging among policymakers over the necessity to shut down vast swaths of American society to combat the novel coronavirus.
Ending the shutdown would be disastrous, health experts say, because the country has barely given those restrictions time to make a dent in the exponentially rising curve of infections and deaths, and because U.S. leaders have not pursued alternative strategies used in other countries to avert the potential deaths of hundreds of thousands.
“To be a week into these restrictions and already be talking about abandoning them is irresponsible and dangerous,” said Tom Inglesby, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
The president’s stance has many worried, including in Trump’s own party. The greatest alarm has come from scientists who have spent months witnessing the destructive, contagious swath the coronavirus cut through other countries.
Bill Gates — who now leads a global health foundation — rebuked Trump’s approach in an interview: “There really is no middle ground, and it’s very tough to say to people, ’Hey, keep going to restaurants, go buy new houses, ignore that pile of bodies over in the corner. We want you to keep spending because there’s maybe a politician who thinks GDP growth is all that counts.’”
The simplistic debate — pitting the health of America’s economy against the health of its citizens — state leaders say, has also laid bare the pressing need for a long-term national strategy from the federal government, which by all public indications does not yet exist.
Playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81 of covid-19 complications
Terrence McNally, a prolific playwright who rose to the forefront of American theater with a humane and lyrical style in works such as “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class,” died Tuesday at a hospital in Sarasota, Fla. He was 81.
The cause was complications of covid-19, said his press agent Matt Polk, adding that McNally had chronic inflammatory lung disease.
With his supple, approachable plays, McNally emerged as a pivotal American dramatist, particularly as art and politics collided during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and 1990s.
His body of work includes dozens of plays, nearly a dozen musicals and several operas. His modes ranged from anxious farces and social critiques in the 1960s and 1970s, when the gay-bathhouse romp, “The Ritz” (1975), was his biggest hit, to the warmhearted “Love! Valour! Compassion!” (1994), which illustrated the lives of eight gay men vacationing at a lake house. His “Corpus Christi,” which depicted a Jesus-like figure and his disciples as gay, ignited a firestorm in 1998.
Italy’s mayors are begging disobedient constituents to stay home
As deaths in Italy linked to the novel coronavirus continue to soar, local officials are imploring their constituents to stay home, even if it means refusing their dogs a daily walk.
“Where are you going with these incontinent dogs?” Massimiliano Presciutti, mayor of Gualdo Tadino, said in a Facebook video, frustrated with civilians who are using dog walking as an excuse to leave their residences. “Don’t you understand that people are dying? More than 400 people a day are dying. Dying!”
Italy has been on an increasingly severe lockdown for two weeks as its death toll related to the virus became the highest in the world. As of Tuesday, more than 6,800 people had died. While most people are following the strict government ordinances and staying in their homes, not everyone is complying with the rules, to the frustration of officials. More than 92,000 citizens have been charged with violations since the lockdown began in the country of more than 60 million.
The problem of enforcement is one felt throughout the continent as more European governments impose stricter restrictions on movement.
Mayors across Italy expressed frustration, even desperation, with civilians who are planning festivities, going for jogs and playing table tennis in parks, seemingly unaware of the seriousness at hand.
Vincenzo De Luca, president of the Campania region, had strong words for those rumored to be planning a graduation celebration. “We’ll send the police,” he said. “We’ll send them in with a flamethrower.”
Joe Biden criticizes Trump’s coronavirus response
Former vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed dismay over President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden ridiculed him for not doing more sooner, urging him to listen to scientific experts and saying of his plan to get Americans back to work by Easter: “What’s he talking about?”
“He should stop talking and start listening to the medical experts,” Biden said during an interview on CNN. “What is going on with this man?”
“He says he’s a wartime president — well, God, act like one,” he added. “Move. Fast.”
Biden, campaigning to face Trump in the November presidential election, criticized Trump for not doing more weeks ago to ensure that hospitals were adequately supplied, saying: “We knew what was coming. All you’ve got to do is look around the world.”
Biden also disagrees with Trump’s suggestion that Americans begin to get back to work, saying that not enough has been done to ensure that the covid-19 disease is controlled. “I don’t want to slow the economy,” Biden said. “I want everybody to be back to work. But let’s be reasonable here.”
Biden said he does not think the Democratic National Committee should cancel its July convention because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I think we ought to be able to conduct our democratic processes as well as deal with this issue,” he said.
Biden also said his own habits have changed since the coronavirus outbreak. He is at home in Wilmington, Del., and those around him — Secret Service agents and campaign workers — wear masks and gloves. He said that he has not been tested for the novel coronavirus, and his doctors have told him he does not have any underlying conditions.
His grandchildren live about a mile away and come to his house daily, speaking to him from the backyard while he sits on the porch. While he bribes them with ice cream, they do not get near one another.
Midway through the interview, Biden coughed into his hand. CNN’s Jake Tapper gently chided him, telling him it is more proper to do so into his elbow.
“Fortunately I’m alone in my home,” Biden said, before conceding that Tapper is correct.
Ohio governor: ‘We save our economy by first saving lives’
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is the latest leader from Trump’s own party to affirm that saving lives must take priority over getting the U.S. economy back to full force.
“Protecting people and protecting the economy are not mutually exclusive,” DeWine said during his daily briefing on Ohio’s response to the novel coronavirus. “The fact is, we save our economy by first saving lives. And we have to do it in that order.”
Government leaders around the country have been reacting to Trump’s initial comments from Monday in which he demonstrated his growing impatience with maintaining for more than a few weeks restrictions meant to slow the coronavirus spread — but which have also brought the economy to a near standstill. On Tuesday, he said he wanted the country “opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” despite warnings from experts that the pandemic is worsening in the United States to the point of becoming the new global epicenter of the crisis.
DeWine struck a diplomatic tone in his remarks, affirming that he shares Trump’s frustration over the economic toll social distancing measures have taken — but not the belief that saving the economy should come before saving lives. DeWine reasoned that if hospitals become overwhelmed and patients as well as doctors and nurses get sick and die, the toll will be not only personal tragedy, but a detriment to achieving any economic recovery.
“When people are dying, when people don’t feel safe, this economy is not going to come back,” he said. “That’s why we have to flatten that curve and do everything we can to separate ourselves from others so that when that wave comes — and we know it’s coming — we’re prepared for it.”
Trump takes aim at Cuomo over request for more ventilators
After days of striking a cooperative note with New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), President Trump on Tuesday switched gears, sharply criticizing Cuomo over his request for the federal government to send more ventilators to the hard-hit state.
“New York needs 30,000 ventilators,” Cuomo had tweeted earlier Tuesday, following a news conference at which he made the same request. “It will be the difference between life and death. The federal government must provide these ventilators. Only the federal government has the power to deliver.”
Trump chafed at the request during his Fox News Channel town hall.
“We’re building him hospitals, we’re building him medical centers … and he was talking about the ventilators. But he should have ordered the ventilators. And he had a choice; he had a chance,” Trump said of Cuomo.
The president then tried to hand Fox host Bill Hemmer a piece of paper. After Hemmer declined to take the document, citing social distancing, Trump read from it himself. It appeared to be a post about Cuomo on the Gateway Pundit blog, which is known for spreading conspiracy theories.
Later during the interview, Trump sought to prod Deborah Birx, a medical leader on the White House coronavirus task force, to attack Cuomo, as well.
Birx was citing the potential reasons New York City has been a hot spot for coronavirus infections. One reason could be the number of people touching the metal surfaces on the subway, she said; another could be the number of residents who returned from Asia in December.
“Do you blame the governor for that?” Trump interjected with a smirk.
Birx ignored Trump and continued talking.
A Swiss hotel is offering a luxury quarantine package — including a $500 coronavirus test
Le Bijou, a high-end Swiss hospitality company that’s part luxury hotel, part serviced apartment, has launched the “covid-19 service” — a customizable stay with add-ons such as in-room coronavirus testing, doctor visits and 24/7 nurse care.
“In the beginning of March, revenues had dropped significantly,” said Alexander Hübner, co-founder and chief executive of Le Bijou Hotel & Resort Management AG, which operates properties in Basel, Geneva, Zurich and other cities around Switzerland. “We said, okay, we need to react immediately to that."
Before the coronavirus outbreak, Le Bijou catered to high-end clientele who could afford its rates, which ranged from around $800 to $2,000 per night. According to Hübner and the Le Bijou website, that guest list has included the royal family of Saudi Arabia, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and “The Wolf of Wall Street” author Jordan Belfort.
Yet Le Bijou’s guest reservations and events bookings plummeted just the same after the outbreak reached Europe. Hübner, though, was getting new requests: from people who wanted to stay somewhere upscale where they could cook their own food, or hire doctors who perform house calls, or who didn’t want to go to the hospital for their medical needs while the pandemic was making local facilities more risky.
In response, Le Bijou began marketing quarantine-friendly perks, such as automated check-in and in-room medical services provided by Double Check, a private health clinic in Switzerland.
The in-room treatments can be purchased a la carte: Coronavirus testing is available for about $500, twice-daily nurse check-in for about $1,800, and the round-the-clock nurse care about $4,800.
British government calls for a quarter-million volunteers
LONDON — The British government on Tuesday called for 250,000 volunteers to step forward in a nationwide effort to assist the most vulnerable in society in the ongoing “war” against the coronavirus.
At 10 Downing Street’s daily news conference — held virtually, for the first time — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “In these extraordinary times, it’s essential that we all pull together as part of the national effort to protect the most vulnerable, reduce pressures on our NHS [National Health Service] and care system and save lives.”
The “NHS Volunteer Responders,” who Hancock said should be in “good health,” would help to drive patients to and from hospitals, deliver medicines and check on people who are self-isolating at home.
Hancock also announced that the government was taking over an exhibition center in East London and transforming it into a temporary 4,000-bed hospital, the NHS Nightingale, that will open next week.
Britain’s coronavirus death toll on Tuesday jumped by 87 to 422, the country’s biggest single-day increase.
Trump says he wants ‘the country opened’ by Easter, despite warnings from public health experts
President Trump said Tuesday that he wants to have the country “opened up” by Easter — April 12 — as he continued to press the case that the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak is more damaging to the economy than it’s worth.
Trump continued to express concerns that federal guidelines for social distancing, including the closure of some businesses, and other steps to mitigate the outbreak could go too far, despite warnings from public health experts that the restrictions may need to stay in place for weeks.
“I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter,” Trump said during a Fox News town hall broadcast from the Rose Garden at the White House. Easter falls on April 12 this year.
“Our people are full of vim and vigor and energy. They don’t want to be locked into a house or an apartment or some space,” Trump said. “It’s not for our country, and we are not built that way."
During the broadcast, Trump said he reluctantly gave his blessing to the White House strategy of social distancing to “slow the spread” of the virus for 15 days and reiterated he will be reevaluating the wisdom of that approach in coming days.
“I gave it two weeks,” he said, noting the time frame will expire early next week. “We’ll assess at that time.”
He suggested dire consequences if at least some sectors of the economy are not restored.
“We’re going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression,” Trump said. “The other people, you’re going to have suicide by the thousands, you’re going to have all sorts of things happen, you’re going to have instability. You can’t just come in and say let’s close up the United States of America, the biggest, the most successful country in the world by far."
Speaking of the economy, Trump said, “The faster we go back, the better it’s going to be.”
Earlier in the town hall, Vice President Pence, appearing separately, urged viewers to continue to abide by the White House distancing guidance for the remainder of the 15 days. He said Trump has asked his coronavirus task to make recommendations about “what’s next.”
Pence said during the next phase, the federal government would remain focused on the “most vulnerable” while finding ways to “open America back up.”
“The president’s asked our team for recommendations about not how we do one or the other, but how we do both,” Pence said. “Over the months ahead, we’ll focus on our most vulnerable, but putting America back to work will also be a priority, as the president said, in weeks, and not months.”
Harvard president and wife test positive; how they contracted the virus is unclear
Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow on Tuesday announced that he and his wife, Adele Fleet Bacow, have contracted the coronavirus.
Lawrence Bacow, 68, shared the news moments after receiving the test results, he said in a letter to “alumni and friends” detailing the onset of symptoms that drove the couple to seek testing Monday.
“Neither of us knows how we contracted the virus, but the good news — if there is any to be had — is that far fewer people crossed our paths recently than is usually the case. We began working from home and completely limiting our contact with others on March 14 in keeping with recommendations to adopt social distancing measures,” Bacow wrote.
Bacow said he and his wife will recover at home and urged the university community to stay vigilant in practicing physical distancing measures, as recommended by health officials.
“I hope to see as few of you in our situation as possible,” he added.
Harvard began moving classes online as of March 10 and said students should not return to campus when the academic schedule resumed Monday after spring break.
Number of confirmed cases reaches 400,000 around the world
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases around the world hit 400,000 on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, suggesting that the global pace of infection was increasing.
A map that tracks confirmed cases of the virus, produced by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, updated in the early afternoon on Tuesday to show 407,485 confirmed cases. The landmark number was reached after Italy announced an additional 5,249 cases at a daily briefing shortly before.
China, the epicenter of the outbreak, still has the largest number of cases overall, but other nations are experiencing a surge in cases — most notably Italy, along with several neighboring countries, as well as the United States and Iran.
On Monday, the World Health Organization warned that the increasing pace of confirmed cases showed that the pandemic was escalating.
“The pandemic is accelerating. It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases. 11 days for the second 100,000. And just four days for the third 100,000 cases,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a daily briefing.
It took three days for the number of confirmed cases to go from 300,000 to 400,000. The true scale of the outbreak may actually be wider, however, because the slow pace of testing in many nations, including Italy, Iran and the United States, has skewed numbers.
So far, 18,227 people have died of the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker, while 104,234 had recovered.
Italy announces 743 new deaths, bringing total to 6,820
The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Italy has increased by 743, bringing the total to 6,820, the Civil Protection agency announced Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 69,176, an increase of 5,249 from 63,927 the day before.
The number of new deaths announced Tuesday was higher than the toll in the previous two days, though lower than Saturday’s figure of 793.
After weeks of major increases in the death toll and new confirmed cases, officials had tentatively greeted the slowing numbers over recent days as a sign that Italy has turned a corner.
But in a letter to a newspaper for Italians living in the United States that was published Tuesday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said it was too soon to say when Italy’s crisis would end.
“It is still early to make predictions about the end of this emergency, but we will get out of it,” Conte wrote.
Italy has the highest number of cases of the coronavirus outside China, which has 81,591, and the most deaths of any nation.
European arrested for violating Dubai beach ban
DUBAI — Dubai’s police have arrested a “young man of European nationality” for violating a newly imposed ban on going to the beach in the United Arab Emirates to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The state news agency reported late Monday that the man had posted a video showing himself at the beach “in violation of instructions issued by police and relevant authorities.”
The UAE, and especially its largest city Dubai, is a major tourist destination, hosting millions of visitors every year. However, with fears rising over the spread of the coronavirus, widespread restrictions have been put in place, including the closure of malls, restaurants and airports.
The UAE has 248 reported cases, including 50 new cases announced Tuesday — the largest daily increase since the outbreak began. People have been urged to stay home except for emergencies and food shopping.
Restrictions are even harsher in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, which imposed nighttime curfews. Kuwait’s state news agency said nine foreigners were arrested overnight for violating the curfew and would be deported. The report did not give details on how they would be expelled, as all flights to and from the country have been suspended.
Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, announced 51 new cases, raising its total to 562. There are nearly 2,000 cases across the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf region. Iran, which also borders the gulf, has reported more than 23,000 infections and 1,800 deaths.
New York coronavirus cases are doubling every three days, now top 25,000, Cuomo says
New York’s rate of infection is doubling every three days, and help isn’t arriving quick enough to flatten the curve, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D).
“One of the forecasters said to me ‘We were looking at a freight train coming across the country. We’re now looking at a bullet train,’ because the numbers are going up so quickly,” Cuomo said in a Tuesday news conference.
New York has more than 25,000 confirmed cases of covid-19, and the rate of infection is likely to increase within the next 14 to 21 days, Cuomo said. The expanding rate of infected people will likely cause a severe strain to New York’s health-care system.
“The new projections suggest that the number of hospital beds needed could be as high as 140,000,” he said, adding that 40,000 intensive care unit beds will also be necessary. “We haven’t flattened the curve and the curve is actually increasing.”
The state would like to see hospitals increase their capacity but even a 100 percent increase wouldn’t provide the number of needed beds, according to Cuomo. Retired health-care workers and those who work in non-hospital settings are being called upon to assist current front-line workers who face risk of infection.
The state has ramped up its testing and closed down many businesses that sustain its economy, but the efforts haven’t yet proven successful, based on new cases and forecasts of the state’s coronavirus-centered future.
New York has resorted to experimental blood tests and ventilator procedures to find help and treat infected patients, Cuomo said.
The governor said the biggest need right now is ventilators for patients with respiratory difficulty. The state has obtained 7,000 but needs 30,000 more, something Cuomo said he can only get from the federal government. Cuomo said the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s decision to send 400 ventilators to New York was insufficient and questioned President Trump’s apparent reluctance to use the Defense Production Act to require manufacture of the needed medical device. He also blasted Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for not releasing 20,000 ventilators in the federal stockpile to his state.
“We need the federal help and we need the federal help now,” Cuomo said.
India declares 21-day nationwide lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NEW DELHI — In a prime-time address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared all of India would observe a three-week lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Many Indian states had already suspended nonessential services and restricted movement, but the announcement extends the steps to the entire nation of more than 1.3 billion people.
India has reported 519 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, and the totals are growing rapidly. Testing remains limited, and there are signs the virus could be spreading undetected.
“If we don’t manage these 21 days, the country will be set back by 21 years,” Modi said.
India has already announced a ban on flights, the closure of its railway network and the suspension of interstate bus service. Tuesday’s declaration prolongs those measures for three weeks.
Modi made an emotional appeal to citizens not to step out of their homes for the sake of their families, but gave no specifics about how they would meet basic needs. That immediately provoked frantic buying at grocery stores, which remain open as essential services.
Less than an hour after his speech, Modi wrote in a tweet that there was no need for panic and that authorities would ensure access to food and medicine.
Earlier Tuesday, Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said large, densely populated countries such as India will determine “the future of this pandemic.” It is “exceptionally important” India take aggressive steps to contain its spread, he said.
Airline charging stranded Americans up to $1,200 for flights out of Latin America
MEXICO CITY — A small private airline has scheduled evacuation flights for U.S. citizens stuck in Latin America, but at a price that many of the stranded tourists say they can’t afford.
Over the past few days, the State Department informed hundreds of Americans stuck in Haiti, El Salvador, Guatemala and Ecuador that Miami-based Eastern Airlines was arranging relief flights back to the United States. Many of those short, one-way flights are much as $1,200.
“You would think that the embassy would try to help get Americans out, but at that price are they really trying to get Americans out or just make money on us?” said Josué Bernal, 28, who is stuck with five family members in El Salvador, which abruptly halted international flights last week.
The San Salvador-to-Houston flight costs $1,196 per seat. Bernal’s 26-year-old brother, José David, has cerebral palsy and has run out of food for his feeding tube.
Steve Harfst, CEO of Eastern Airlines, said the airline is trying to cover its costs and is not receiving any financial support from the U.S. government. He said that the flights are “driven by guidance from the State Department and local embassies in various countries” but that Eastern is responsible for dealing with sometimes costly permitting logistics.
“We are trying really hard to ensure a price that covers our costs, given the airlines are flying empty one way with no revenue,” Harfst said. “We’re just doing this to help get people home.”
Americans stuck in Haiti also have been smacked by the prices — nearly $1,200 for a two-hour flight from Port-au-Prince to Miami.
In January, U.S. citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China, were charged roughly $1,000 for the flight. U.S. citizens evacuated from Morocco this month were asked to sign promissory notes for $1,485.
FDA pushes telework visits for veterinarians to encourage social distancing
In an effort to encourage social distancing between veterinarians and owners of sick animals, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it would waive portions of the federal veterinarian-client-patient relationship (VCPR) that requires in-person visits.
Typically, the federal VCPR definition requires that veterinarians physically examine animal patients or visit the locations where the animals are kept. The FDA said that under the relaxed guidelines, the owner of a sick dog could share a video with a veterinarian and the veterinarian could prescribe a drug not approved for use in pets (when other drugs are not readily available). Or the a vet could remotely examine and diagnose a group of farm animals, and then authorize the use of certain drugs in the animals’ feed.
“We need to provide veterinarians with the latitude to expand the use of telemedicine in the care of animals, not only pets but also the animals that produce our food,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement. “The FDA is providing flexibility that will help veterinarians maintain the health of animals during the pandemic, while allowing for the social distancing that is so important in limiting the further spread of coronavirus disease across the country and the world.”
The agency cautioned that veterinarians still need to consider their state and local VCPR requirements.
Trump speaks to South Korea’s Moon, requests medical equipment help, Seoul says
South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke with Trump on Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, according to an account from Moon’s office shared with local journalists.
The call took place at 10 p.m. local time in Seoul, the presidential Blue House said, and lasted 23 minutes. The White House later confirmed the call, saying that the two leaders had “discussed their nations’ respective efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic."
“President Trump reiterated his commitment to employ the full weight of the United States Government and work with global leaders to save lives and restore economic growth,” deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.
Trump had made an “urgent request” for the call, the Blue House said; it was the first time that the two world leaders have spoken directly since Dec. 7, before the coronavirus hit both countries.
According to Moon’s office, Trump asked for help with South Korean medical equipment and said he would move to ensure approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.
South Korea’s medical response to the outbreak has been lauded, in part because of its widespread use of tests that were quickly developed by domestic producers. At the start of its outbreak, the country was regularly testing more than 10,000 people a day, while the United States tested far fewer as it struggled to develop its own testing system.
Smartphone data reveal which Americans are social distancing (and which are not)
D.C. gets an A, while Wyoming earns an F for following coronavirus stay-at-home advice, based on the locations of tens of millions of phones.
If you have a smartphone, you’re probably contributing to a massive tracking system. And it’s revealing where Americans have — and haven’t — been practicing social distancing.
On Tuesday, a company called Unacast that collects and analyzes phone GPS location data launched a “Social Distancing Scoreboard” that grades, county by county, which residents are changing behavior at the urging of health officials. It uses the reduction in the total distance we travel as a rough index for whether we’re staying put at home.
Putin wears full hazmat suit, respirator to visit coronavirus treatment center
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a hospital treating coronavirus patients Tuesday, dressed in what appeared to be a full hazmat suit and respirator to protect himself against contracting the virus.
Footage shared on social media showed Putin pulling the yellow suit on over his blue pants and white T-shirt. Someone standing nearby then helped him fit the respirator over his face. He also wore gloves and covered his shoes with protective gear.
Путин в Коммунарке: Костюм и респиратор для президента pic.twitter.com/QkrBA3UYwp— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) March 24, 2020
Russia has only reported 495 cases of the virus thus far, but Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told Putin on Tuesday that the outbreak is already worse than it publicly appears, Reuters reported.
“The real number of those who are sick is significantly higher,” Sobyanin said, according to the Moscow Times. “The fact is that testing volume is very low, and no one on Earth knows the real picture.”
In recent days, Putin has claimed that the outbreak is “under control” in Russia. In Moscow, officials have ordered all those over 65 to stay at home starting Thursday.
Spain earmarks nearly $22 billion in relief for struggling companies
MADRID — Spain announced Tuesday that it has earmarked 20 billion euros ($21.6 billion) of its already approved relief budget to ensure liquidity for Spanish companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have approved the conditions to put into effect the first line of guarantees for companies with 20 billion euros of the total of 100 billion euros [$108 billion] that we previously announced,” Treasury Minister Maria Jesus Montero said at a news conference. “When this first line is depleted, the next amount will be released until fulfilling the full amount. We want to see how it works and see if the demand or the market situation adjusts.”
The government, which has adopted measures that include a moratorium on tax payments for small- and medium-size companies, said the credit line will be retroactive to March 18 to “put into action a liquidity system that keeps production active.”
The move was approved in Tuesday’s cabinet meeting as Spain reported 39,673 cases of the coronavirus.
The state said it will cover up to 80 percent of bank loans for small- and medium-size companies and 70 percent of new credits for big companies. It said the intent is for the money to be used for salaries and pending invoices to “maintain economic activity and not destroy jobs.”
Italy may have 10 times as many cases as publicly reported, top official says
Italy may have 10 times as many coronavirus cases as have been publicly recorded, a top Italian official working on the response to the outbreak told La Repubblica this week.
“A ratio of one certified case out of every 10 is credible,” Angelo Borrelli, who leads the Civil Protection agency, told the newspaper.
Italy has about 64,000 confirmed cases, and more than 6,000 deaths in the country have been attributed to the virus, including more than 2,000 deaths in just four days over the past week.
But many people experiencing symptoms have probably not been tested for the virus, as Italian hospitals have been overwhelmed with the most serious cases. Experts have warned that the dramatic rise in cases in Italy, where health-care workers are facing dire equipment shortages, could be a preview of what is to come elsewhere.
Rep. Liz Cheney becomes latest Republican to push back against Trump’s plan to reopen economy
Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the third-ranking member of House Republican leadership, took to Twitter on Tuesday to push back against Trump’s proposal to reopen the country’s economy, criticizing the move as premature.
“There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, lay dying because we have failed to do what’s necessary to stop the virus,” Cheney said.
She was responding to a Twitter thread Monday night by Scott Gottlieb, Trump’s Food and Drug Administration commissioner from 2017 to 2019, who warned that it will be impossible to return to a stable economy if the virus continues to spread across the country.
Pelosi calls for ‘major scientific intervention’ to guide coronavirus decisions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday called for a “major scientific intervention” to guide the nation’s decisions on responding to the coronavirus, offering an implicit critique of Trump as he considers loosening social-distancing guidelines and other measures backed by health advocates because of economic concerns.
“I think we need a major scientific intervention right now as to what does work and doesn’t work about stopping the spread of this,” Pelosi told CNBC during an on-air phone interview. “As we go forward, I think it has to be so much more science-based. We either see a light at the end of the tunnel of this because of our scientific basis for staying home and this or that is working, or if we just forget that, that light at the tunnel can be the proverbial train coming at us.”
“The country has to make that decision, and it’s not a question of let old, sick people die so the markets can thrive,” Pelosi continued. “I hear that in some of the conversation. It’s about how we address this in a scientific way and not notion-mongering, but evidence-based decision-making.”
Trump and other Republicans have suggested that large parts of the population could safely return to work while containment efforts focus on the elderly, who are at higher risk from the virus.
During an appearance on Fox News on Monday night, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) cast the pandemic as an opportunity for older people to make sacrifices to keep the economy intact for their grandchildren. Patrick, who turns 70 next week, made the case for restarting the country’s businesses, saying, “I’m not living in fear of covid-19. What I’m living in fear of is what’s happening to this country.”
Trump presses case for Americans returning to work
Trump continued Tuesday to press the possibility of loosening federal guidelines for the coronavirus response, writing in a tweet that “people want to return to work” and suggesting that parts of the economy can be reopened without severely compromising public health.
“Our people want to return to work,” he said. “They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM!”
He also urged Congress to act on a pending stimulus bill, adding, “We will come back strong!”
Trump’s tweet came a day after he said from the White House that he may soon relax guidelines for social distancing and encourage shuttered businesses to reopen, defying public health experts, who have warned that doing so risks accelerating the spread of the coronavirus.
Stringent social-distancing guidelines that the White House put in place for a 15-day period are scheduled to expire on March 30. Trump has said a decision will be made at that point on how to proceed.
U.S. deaths from the coronavirus have not been limited to older Americans, but the virus has taken the greatest toll on the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.
New evidence emerges of a coronavirus seasonal cycle
The spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States and Europe may be slowed by the upcoming changing of the seasons, preliminary studies suggest.
A new study uploaded to the research site SSRN over the weekend finds that 90 percent of the coronavirus transmissions have occurred within a specific temperature (37 to 63 degrees) and absolute humidity range. For areas outside this zone, the virus is still spreading, but more slowly, according to the study by two scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The paper, which was shared with the public before peer review for the benefit of public health officials, notes that even in warm parts of the United States, such as Texas and Florida, cases are not exhibiting the same exponential growth rates as they have in New York and Washington state.
The best-case scenario, according to the study’s authors, is that the rate of spread in parts of the Northern Hemisphere will slow as temperatures warm and humidity increases. However, they warn that if absolute humidity — the total mass of water vapor in a volume of air — is a more important factor in coronavirus transmission, then many cities experiencing a surge in cases, including Boston and Paris, may not get much of a respite in the summer. This is because they don’t get hot and humid enough to put a dent in viral spread.
Other researchers are examining the stability of coronavirus particles in various temperature and humidity conditions.
One of the most puzzling things about the unfolding pandemic in Asia is why many countries and territories in the region, such as Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, have apparently been spared major, rapidly growing outbreaks, despite close contact with China, where the outbreak began.
Europe’s Ryanair prepares for a continental shutdown that could last until summer
One of Europe’s largest airlines, Ryanair, said Tuesday that it will ground most or all of its regular flights for passenger travel for months to come, an indication that key European companies assume lockdowns and restrictions on the freedom of movement could remain in place for a prolonged period.
“We do not expect to operate flights during the months of April and May at this time, but this will clearly depend upon Government advice, and we will in all cases comply with these instructions,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary wrote in a statement. “The experience in China suggests a 3-month period for the spread of the virus to be contained and reduced,” he added.
The company had already announced that most of its flights would be grounded by the middle of this week.
Airlines across Europe have slashed capacity, and some — including Austrian Airlines — have halted their regular flights altogether.
Ryanair does not appear to be the only carrier that is working under the assumption that shutdowns could remain in place for months. Finland’s flagship carrier Finnair, for instance, recently moved to a significantly reduced flight schedule that is expected to remain in place until the end of June.
Ryanair said Tuesday that it would seek to remain operational throughout the crisis to ensure flights can resume once lockdowns are lifted.
In the meantime, the company has offered its “aircraft to all EU Governments” for rescue flights, as well as pressing deliveries.
Prime members first: Amazon is ranking customers and ramping up hiring to address coronavirus demand
Amazon has added a new measure to try to triage its flood of orders and shortage of goods during the coronavirus pandemic: prioritizing its $119-a-year Prime members.
Now, the company is offering delayed delivery times for nonmembers of Prime on many nonessential items that are available — such as hair dryers, Tic Tac candies and pill pockets to help dogs take medicine. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The move follows weeks of inability to stock and ship household staples — ranging from toilet paper to hand sanitizer to bleach — at a time when shoppers are more and more reliant on Amazon while they are staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus. Amazon has said it will hire 100,000 workers, limit shipments to its warehouses from its third-party sellers, and restrict orders of “lower-priority shipments” to customers in France and Italy, where the outbreak is particularly acute.
'We’re closed for your hiking business.’ Communities near national parks urge visitors to stay away.
As the novel coronavirus rips across the country, it’s easy to be lured by Mother Nature’s charms. And, why not — health experts and government officials have endorsed hiking’s healing power during these trying times.
Last week, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt directed all national parks to waive their entrance fees until further notice to help Americans “recreate, embrace nature, and implement social distancing.”
But the small gateway communities outside the national parks and popular public lands cannot handle your visit. Despite a lack of a federal mandate, some are asking everyone to go home.
“Our local health-care system is built to handle the day-to-day needs of our resident community, along with the occasional surges that comes from tourist events, like bike races or marathons,” said Bradon Bradford, director of the Southeast Utah Health Department, which ordered the closure of all campgrounds and lodging facilities around Moab, the gateway community to Arches and Canyonlands national parks.
“We don’t have the beds, and we don’t have the equipment here to handle more than that, and especially not the type of patients the virus would bring,” Bradford added.
Trump takes more jabs at Pelosi amid bipartisan stimulus bill negotiations
Trump took more jabs Tuesday morning at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as Senate leaders and representatives of his administration labored toward bipartisan agreement on a massive stimulus bill that could inject $2 trillion into the economy to blunt the impacts of the coronavirus.
Amid a spate of morning tweets and retweets that touched on a range of subjects related to the pandemic, Trump shared a couple mocking the inclusion of funding for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington in a House-drafted stimulus bill.
“When Nancy Pelosi receives a bill that will expedite relief to American workers but doesn’t fund the Kennedy Center,” said one tweet shared by Trump that included video of Pelosi tearing up a copy of Trump’s prepared remarks at the end of his State of the Union address in February.
In reality, if Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and the White House close a deal on a pending Senate stimulus bill, the House is likely to accept it. Schumer told reporters Tuesday morning that he remains optimistic after long hours of negotiations.
Still, Trump’s tweets underscored the fragile nature of the talks — and the prospects that Trump could still blow them up. In a tweet late Monday night, Trump also attacked Pelosi — the two haven’t spoken since last year — and urged Republicans not to accept a deal that includes “things that have nothing to do with our great workers or companies.”
On Tuesday morning, Trump urged Congress to approve the stimulus bill “without all of the nonsense, today.”
“The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our workers will be hurt!”
In other tweets Tuesday, Trump defended not utilizing the Defense Production Act, which allows him to direct private companies to manufacture ventilators and other supplies to fight the coronavirus, saying businesses are doing so voluntarily.
He shared several tweets that seemed aimed at bolstering the standing of health experts on the White House coronavirus task force. That comes as Trump is publicly musing about rolling back “social distancing” and other measures they have advocated at the end of the month, voicing concerns about the impact on the economy.
India’s doctors appeal for protective gear and warn of system collapse
NEW DELHI — As coronavirus cases mount steadily in India, a country with an underdeveloped health infrastructure, health-care workers are pleading with the government for surgical and N95 masks and protective equipment such as eye shields, gloves and gowns.
In Lucknow, the capital of India’s most populous state, a doctor’s association at the leading government hospital wrote to the administration about the lack of personal protective equipment, even for doctors tasked with screening suspected coronavirus patients.
“We residents are scared in such working conditions causing emotional and psychological stress,” said the letter from doctors at King George’s Medical University.
A junior doctor who was tending to coronavirus patients tested positive last week. Rahul Bharat, president of the doctor’s association, warned, “If the health workers won’t survive, the whole system will collapse.”
A survey conducted this month of 17 wards of a top government hospital in Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, revealed that 15 lacked N95 masks and 10 did not have even surgical masks.
“When India knew three months back (of the virus), what was the problem in procuring gear?” said a doctor at the hospital, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he did not have permission to speak publicly. “They are not ready to acknowledge the problem.”
Some doctors went on Twitter to express their frustration. “Forget about PPE, we don’t even have the usual (number) of surgical masks for emergency surgeries that we used to have,” one wrote, using the acronym for personal protective equipment.
Where is our PPE? Forget about PPE, we don't even have the usual no of surgical masks for emergency surgeries that we used to have. All gone. https://t.co/LhZALCu4Y1— Somya Gupta (@dr_somyagupta) March 22, 2020
India has reported 519 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths. The country has gone all-out in an effort to contain the spread by effecting a massive lockdown and shutting down air, rail and other public transport.
Much of America expects it will take months or more to contain the virus, poll finds
Nearly three-quarters of Americans think it will take months or longer for the coronavirus to be contained, according to a new CBS-YouGov poll that also found that most Americans think efforts to combat it are going badly.
The finding that 72 percent think it will take months or more to contain the virus comes as Trump contemplates loosening federal guidelines for social distancing and encouraging shuttered businesses to reopen, defying public health experts who have warned that doing so risks accelerating the spread.
Only a quarter of Americans think containment will come in the next few weeks, according to the poll. It found that a majority of Republicans also see a multi-month process — with 59 percent saying months to a year or more — although four in 10 Republicans feel it will only take a few weeks or that the virus has already been contained.
Trump said Monday that he wants to reopen the country for business in a matter of weeks, not months.
More than half of Americans — 57 percent — say the nation’s efforts to combat the virus are going badly.
However, 53 percent say Trump is doing a good job handling the outbreak, and 54 percent are optimistic about his administration’s ability to manage it going forward. Sixty-six percent feel the Trump administration was prepared to deal with the outbreak when it started.
One continent remains untouched by the coronavirus: Antarctica
One continent has not yet confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus. It’s a place of barren ice, where the all-consuming cold and darkness of winter is fast approaching.
Over the past few months, some 4,000 people from around the world have watched from Antarctica as the coronavirus pandemic, which began in Wuhan, China, swept around the globe, reaching all but its southernmost reaches.
“You’d better stay there, you’re safer there,” Alberto Della Rovere, leader of the 35th Italian expedition to Antarctica, said his colleagues at home told him via WhatsApp.
For now, they appear to be right. Even in normal times, only a limited number of people are allowed in and out of Antarctica, with medical workers screening for signs of influenza and other illnesses before arrival.
“Right now, this, Antarctica, is the safest place in the world,” Della Rovere said. “There are no outside contacts, and we’re far away from any settlement.”
On social media, residents of various Antarctic stations have acknowledged their strange status. “I think it is safe to say that McMurdo Station, Antarctica, had the largest St. Patrick’s Party in the world in 2020,” wrote one person stationed there.
A U.S. contractor at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station posted a photograph of many boxes of toilet paper. “Don’t worry about us,” he wrote.
People stationed in Antarctica might be unlikely to catch the virus, but they would be at great risk if they did. While most bases would be able to handle a single case of a serious respiratory infection, they would struggle to contain one that spreads as rapidly as the coronavirus. And there’s no way to guarantee that it won’t eventually spread to ends of the Earth.
“No continent is immune, including Antarctica,” said Jeff Ayton, chief medical officer at the Australian Antarctic Division.
Japan’s Abe proposes one-year postponement of Tokyo Olympics
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday proposed a one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics in a conference call with the International Olympic Committee, the most significant step yet in a cascading series of calls to delay the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“In light of the current conditions and for all the athletes, we made a proposal of a postponement of about a year, to hold them securely and safely,” Abe said Tuesday.
Abe called IOC President Thomas Bach on Tuesday night in Japan to offer his plan. The proposal came a day after the United States joined a global chorus of Olympic governing bodies advocating for a postponement. Some of the countries had vowed not to send athletes if the Games began in July as scheduled.
Postponing the Games carries massive political, financial and competitive implications. Abe will call on Bach to make a decision on when the Games will be held as soon as possible, NHK, Japan’s national broadcasting organization, reported.
Denyer reported from Tokyo.
Birx says to follow Trump’s distancing directive, but doesn’t contradict him on easing restrictions
A day after Trump signaled a desire to soon ease various restrictions that have tanked the economy and upended normal life, a medical leader on the White House coronavirus task force avoided contradicting him or forecasting future guidelines, saying only that Americans should follow the restrictions currently in place.
“This is my plea to every American: Please continue to follow the presidential guidelines,” Deborah Birx, a physician, said Tuesday on the “Today” show.
Host Savannah Guthrie pressed Birx on what the medical guidance was in response to Trump’s insistence Monday that “we’re not going to let the cure be worse than the problem” as he raised the possibility of curtailing restrictions “a lot sooner than three or four months.” Scientists have said some distancing measures should remain in place until a vaccine is developed — which could take a year or more — and how strict the measures should be depends on many factors, including when U.S. cases peak.
Birx said the United States is looking at Italy, “since they’re at the end of their two weeks of clear social distancing. We are seeing the number of deaths starting to decline."
The United States is about a week into significant social-distancing measures. Pressed on whether distancing could last weeks, rather than months, as the president signaled was possible, Birx did not say whether the nation could effectively target areas of outbreak while freeing uninfected people to resume more of their normal lives.
“We have to be willing to adjust our plans as we see impact,” she said. “What the president is doing is looking at the future … not looking to change what we’re doing now. He’s made it clear: Continue to follow the guidelines of social distancing.”
A World Health Organization official warned Tuesday that “we are now seeing a very large acceleration” in U.S. coronavirus infections and said the nation could become the new epicenter of the global pandemic.
Egypt announces 2-week curfew
LONDON — Egypt has announced a two-week curfew for its more than 100 million people to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The measure will take effect Wednesday, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said at a news conference. Road traffic will be banned between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day. The only facilities to remain open, aside from hospitals and other medical centers, will be bakeries, supermarkets and pharmacies.
Violations of the new rules will be subject to fines of up to 4,000 Egyptian pounds ($254), the prime minister said, with a risk of imprisonment.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, has reported 366 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 21 fatalities, including two senior military officers.
Elderly Italian priest who refused to take a respirator dies
When his coffin was carried through the village of Casnigo in the hills of northern Italy, it was reported that the people applauded from their balconies as the body passed below.
There was no funeral for the Rev. Don Giuseppe Berardelli, 72, who served as the parish priest of San Giovanni Battista. But his last act was celebrated — because of reports in the Italian press that Berardelli refused to use a respirator that his parishioners had donated for his care, and instead insisted it be given to help a younger patient. Berardelli died four days ago.
The Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and consultant to Vatican News, tweeted, “greater love has no person …”
The Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and consultant to Vatican News, tweeted, "greater love has no person …"

Martin called Berardelli "a 'Martyr of Charity,' " a saint like St. Maximilian Kolbe, who in the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz volunteered to take the place of a condemned man.
"Greater love has no person..." (Jn 15:13) https://t.co/qXQ6knoE6n via @Araberara pic.twitter.com/uKxRNghire
Martin called Berardelli “a ‘Martyr of Charity,' ” a saint like St. Maximilian Kolbe, who in the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz volunteered to take the place of a condemned man.
The exact nature of Berardelli’s death was not totally clear — Giuseppe Foresti, sacristan of Berardelli’s parish of St. John the Baptist in Casnigo and a friend of the priest, said that Berardelli had in fact refused the respirator because he suffered from preexisting health problems.
“He couldn’t handle it,” Foresti told Crux News, adding that it didn’t mean the late priest was not a role model. “I can tell you that certainly Don Giuseppe was a special person, he really gave himself to the entire community."
Italian news media report that 50 priests have died in the coronavirus epidemic in Italy, 30 of them from the hard-hit northern region.
Vatican News reported that Pope Francis on Tuesday said during prayers: “I received the news that in these days, a number of doctors and priests have died, I don’t know if there were a few nurses. They were infected … because they were serving the sick. Let’s pray for them, for their families. I thank God for the example of heroism they give us in caring for the sick.”
Tensions grow as affluent city-dwellers fearing coronavirus retreat to second homes
Coastal New England usually belongs to contractors, caretakers, and fishermen at this time of year. But based on the number of out-of-state plates that have suddenly appeared in driveways and grocery store parking lots from Watch Hill, R.I., to Old Orchard Beach, Maine, you’d think Memorial Day weekend was right around the corner.
In recent weeks, wealthy city dwellers hoping to escape the novel coronavirus have been fleeing to their second homes, exacerbating long-standing tensions between locals and summer residents. While those from out of town feel they have the right to use property that they own and pay taxes on, year-round residents worry the new arrivals could be carrying the disease and local hospitals aren’t equipped to handle an outbreak.
Last week, Facebook groups intended to connect Cape Cod residents devolved into embittered name-calling and demands to close the bridges to the mainland. Police in Block Island, R.I., reported receiving credible tips about residents threatening to destroy the island’s power transformers to discourage visitors. And North Haven, a small island off the coast of Maine, voted to ban its own part-time residents.
From the Catskills to Wisconsin’s Door County, communities whose economies usually revolve around seasonal visitors are asking them to stay away. Over the weekend, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) urged people with cottages on the Jersey Shore to “stay at your primary residences,” while Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) warned that those with property on Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard should “stay on the mainland.”
Man dies after drinking fish tank cleaner in misguided homemade cure
In Maricopa County, Ariz., a couple in their 60s watched politicians and news anchors on TV tout chloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that has shown the ability to disrupt some viruses but has not yet been proven effective against the novel coronavirus.
That pharmaceutical name matched the label on a bottle of chemicals that they used to clean their koi pond, NBC News reported. The fish tank solvent that treats aquatic parasites contains the same active ingredient as the drug, but in a different form that can poison people.
“I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, ‘Hey, isn’t that the stuff they’re talking about on TV?’” the wife, who was not named, told the network. “We were afraid of getting sick.”
The couple reportedly poured some of the fish tank cleaning chemical, chloroquine phosphate, into soda and drank it. They hoped it would stave off a coronavirus infection.
“Within thirty minutes of ingestion, the couple experienced immediate effects” that sent them to the emergency room, a Banner Hospital spokeswoman said in a statement Monday.
They felt dizzy and started vomiting. The husband died at the hospital, and the wife is under critical care, according to the hospital.
“We understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so,” Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director, said in the hospital’s statement.
Experts are warning people not to try homemade cures or take any substance without instructions from a physician.
“Medical toxicologists and emergency physicians are warning the public against the use of inappropriate medications and household products to prevent or treat COVID-19,” a Banner Hospital spokesperson said.
As other countries close borders, Germany starts treating coronavirus patients from abroad
BERLIN — A group of six Italian coronavirus patients landed in Germany’s eastern state of Saxony on Tuesday for medical treatment. Saxony is one of several German states that has offered medical support to patients from particularly hard-hit regions abroad.
“I think it’s a very, very important sign that we stick together and also help others when we have the opportunity,” Michael Kretschmer, Saxony’s premier, said Monday. He noted Germany also stands to benefit from treating Italian patients with the virus by learning how to better “handle” the crisis.
The state’s offer to provide medical treatment to foreigners comes at a time when countries around the world are closing borders in an attempt to keep the virus out and competing against each other for scarce medical supplies on the international market. The coronavirus crisis has also posed major challenges to European Union solidarity; Germany and other countries hesitated to export medical equipment to virus-stricken Italy early on in the crisis, before changing course.
Germany’s most populous state, North-Rhine Westphalia, which was particularly hard hit by the virus, has also offered treatment to help 10 Italian patients. “It is a drop in the bucket,” said the state’s premier, Armin Laschet, in parliamentary speech Tuesday. “But it is an important signal to Italy: You are not alone! And every life that we save is worth the effort.”
Germany’s southern state of Saarland has offered help to French patients from the hard-hit regions of Grand Est and Alsace across the border.
About 64,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Italy, and 6,077 people had died as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 20,000 cases have been confirmed in France, with 862 deaths. By contrast, Germany has 29,560 confirmed cases and only 123 deaths.
Correction: An earlier version of this post reported an incorrect death toll for Italy. It has been corrected.
U.S. could be world’s next outbreak hot spot, says WHO
A surge of infections across the United States that has seen a tripling in the number of coronavirus cases could make the country the world’s next outbreak hot spot, World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris said on Tuesday.
“We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential,” she said, according to Reuters.
The United States has more than 46,500 positive cases of coronavirus, though experts believe there to be more. Only China and Italy have recorded more cases, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
Spanish soldiers find senior home residents ‘abandoned, if not dead’
As Spanish soldiers help disinfect retirement homes hit hard by the new coronavirus, they have made some particularly gruesome discoveries: the dead — or dying — bodies of elderly residents.
“The military has found older people absolutely abandoned, if not dead, in their beds,” Margarita Robles, the Spanish defense minister, told the Telecinco TV news channel late Monday.
She added that authorities would be “strict and inflexible” in ensuring that senior homes treated their residents humanely. Public prosecutors announced a probe Tuesday into these allegations, as several facilities around Spain come under severe scrutiny for huge upticks in cases.
Robles’s grisly report comes at a particularly brutal time for the country’s outbreak: As officials extended a nationwide lockdown for another 15 days, the number of cases has surged, with more than 500 new deaths reported on Tuesday, the country’s highest one-day death toll to date.
In Madrid, the city’s funeral service temporarily stopped accepting the corpses of those infected, and an ice rink has been turned into a makeshift morgue. As the city restocks its protective equipment, funeral vans could be seen entering the highly guarded rink Tuesday.
Under normal circumstances, the bodies of deceased residents are put in cold storage until they can be collected by funeral services. According to the Defense Ministry, staff had entirely abandoned some senior homes once the virus was detected inside the facility.
The head of a workers’ association said that employees at senior homes are being forced to work in dangerous conditions without proper equipment and are being “criminalized” for acting “like heroes and heroines.”
As in Washington state, Spanish senior homes have emerged as especially serious flash points for the virus. At least 17 elderly residents of the Monte Hermoso retirement home in Madrid have died from covid-19, a case authorities said they would be investigating.
London lockdown Day 1: Crowded trains, packed construction sites
LONDON — In an address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Brits to “stay at home,” while outlining strict measures that would only allow people to leave their homes to exercise, shop for essential items and travel to and from work “where absolutely necessary.”
Photos on social media showed people sandwiched together in subway carriages as many still attempted to travel across the city to get to work. The photos raised questions about how the government intends to support those who are self-employed and sparked debate over who should still be going into the workplace.
Taking to Twitter, London Mayor Sadiq Khan once again urged people to stay at home and avoid travel, writing: “I cannot say this more strongly: we must stop all non-essential use of public transport now.”
In Britain, the hashtag #shutthesites was trending on Tuesday morning as worried users reacted to photos of construction workers standing in close proximity on building sites as they began a day’s work. One photo showed dozens of workers eating and sitting close to one another without wearing gloves, face masks or adhering to distancing rules.
British Green Party lawmaker Sian Berry joined the growing chorus of criticism, tweeting that the government “needs to be clearer about construction sites and other workplaces.”
Iran extends prisoner furloughs as death toll edges toward 2,000
Iran announced 122 new deaths from coronavirus Tuesday, edging the country’s official death toll closer to 2,000 as authorities extended the temporary release period for tens of thousands of prisoners.
Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 1,762 new cases had been detected in the space of 24 hours and the nationwide death toll stood at 1,934.
Iran is in the throes of the Middle East’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with contagion rippling through the country and across the region surrounding it.
President Hassan Rouhani announced new measures to control the crisis Tuesday, including instructing the Health Ministry to draw up plans to deliver food to people’s doors, and extended furlough for prisoners who have been temporarily released. Without mentioning coronavirus, Iran announced early this month that it had granted temporary release to some 85,000 prisoners — a substantial proportion of the country’s known detainee population.
Although monitoring groups say it is impossible to independently verify that number in practice, human rights defenders see the scale of the alleged releases as a tacit admission that the country’s prison system would struggle to cope in the event of an outbreak inside a crowded detention facility.
Global markets, U.S. stock futures rise after Fed announces unlimited bond purchases
Global equities and U.S. futures climbed Tuesday after the Federal Reserve again took unprecedented measures to ease the blow of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In virus-stricken continental Europe, the STOXX 600 Index was up around 5 percent Tuesday morning. In London, the FTSE 100 Index was up more than 4 percent.
In Asia, Japanese stocks led gains among major markets in the region, as its benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed at 7.13 percent higher. Market indexes in Australia and Hong Kong each jumped more than 4 percent.
In South Korea, where authorities announced a $34 billion emergency aid package, including measures to stabilize financial markets, the Kospi closed up 8.60 percent.
U.S. lawmakers have so far failed to agree on a $2 trillion package to rescue the economy, and policy responses around lowering taxes or increasing handouts remain pending. But U.S. stock futures were up more than 5 percent around 6 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, appearing to show hope Congress and the White House may come to an agreement later in the day.
On Monday, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced unlimited bond purchases, effectively saying it would buy unlimited amounts of government debt to keep money flowing through the economy.
Still, the broader global economic outlook continued to tumble Tuesday amid warnings that the virus fallout could hamper growth for years to come. In the euro zone, business activity crashed to a record low this month, according to the IHS Markit flash composite purchasing managers’ index.
“Business activity across the euro zone collapsed in March to an extent far exceeding that seen even at the height of the global financial crisis,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, according to the Financial Times.
Japan’s social distancing is shrinking as coronavirus fears ease. Too soon?
TOKYO — It was as if the Japanese capital was collectively gripped with a form of spring fever. The sun was shining and the cherry blossoms were blooming and the capital seemed to all at once decide it had had enough of social distancing.
Two months into the pandemic here, and the parks last weekend were full in Tokyo with people gathering to view cherry blossoms. The temples were packed with those seeking blessings for the spring and the bars and restaurants were filled.
Just north of Tokyo, a martial arts events attracted around 6,500 people packed into the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, despite the local governor’s pleas for restraint. On Saturday, more than 50,000 people gathered in Sendai, north of Tokyo, to see the Olympic flame, newly arrived from Greece, burning in a golden cauldron.
マジで会場埋まってきた！！！！— tatsuyakay (@tatsuyakay) March 22, 2020
K-1恐るべし！！！！#k1wgp pic.twitter.com/XgDbdMYn3n
Japan had so far dodged the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, but last weekend the capital was proof of what many experts have long warned: People might put up with social distancing for a few weeks, but they would eventually tire of remaining indoors, and seize on the smallest piece of good news as an excuse to venture out again.
So much for the “obedient” Japanese of some crude stereotypes. It also does not bode well for the idea that Europe and the United States will be able to maintain social distancing for months on end.
“I am very concerned about complacency and fatigue,” said Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease expert at Kobe University. “People cannot stand remaining in a restricted lifestyle for a long, long time.”
German man intent on spreading virus licks subway ticket machine and handrails
A 33-year-old German man has been arrested after he posted a video online that appeared to show him licking the handrail of an escalator and a subway ticket machine last week, according to Germany’s public broadcaster.
The man, who was arrested by Munich authorities, said he wanted to spread the virus, according to local media, although it remains unclear whether he has covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. German police say he has been tested.
He has also been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm.
Germany has over 29,000 active cases of the virus and at least 123 deaths. Earlier in March, a fight broke out on a Sydney train in Australia after a woman allegedly coughed directly at a man sitting opposite her. She defended her actions by saying “I don’t have the pandemic,” while the angry man reminded her about government advice.
Three teenagers were arrested in Hertfordshire, England, on Monday after allegedly coughing in the faces of an elderly couple. British police said the group of males was questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm. An investigation is underway.
Thailand declares state of emergency as cases increase 14 fold in a month
Thailand declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to grant the government greater enforcement powers to combat the novel coronavirus, which has seen a 14-fold spike in confirmed cases in March.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s cabinet agreed to the month-long measure during their weekly cabinet meeting, the Associated Press reported.
Thailand was the first country outside of China to report a coronavirus case back in January. Before the start of March it had only 42 confirmed cases, but as of Tuesday, infections had risen to more than 800 with the majority in the capital, according to the Bangkok Post. The country has had one death attributed to covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The sudden spike prompted the Thai government on Sunday to close border crossings on Friday, requiring any foreigners entering the country to first test negative for covid-19.
Over the weekend, Thai authorities also ordered malls in the capital Bangkok to close for 22 days in an effort to reduce crowds. Supermarkets, pharmacies and restaurants for takeout were allowed to remain open. Bangkok had previously closed schools, bar and cinemas, as have some other provinces.
Thailand’s tightening travel restrictions put pressure on the more than 3 million migrant workers in the country, many of whom have rushed to leave in recent days, Reuters reported. Bangkok is also a global travel hub, and the stream of flight cancellations since January have hurt the country’s tourism and airline sectors. Thailand’s tourist industry had contributed to more than a tenth of the country’s gross domestic product.
Thai law severely restricts criticism of the government or king, though some have taken to social media to vent frustration over Thai authorities’ response to the pandemic.
Trump’s former FDA chief warns president against reopening public life
As President Trump considers loosening coronavirus containment measures, a former official in his administration is warning against exactly that.
Scott Gottlieb, Trump’s Food and Drug Administration commissioner from 2017 to 2019, urged late Monday on Twitter that it will be impossible to return to a stable economy if the virus continues to spread across the country.
“So long as covid-19 spreads uncontrolled, older people will die in historic numbers, middle aged folks doomed to prolonged ICU stays to fight for their lives, hospitals will be overwhelmed, and most Americans terrified to leave homes, eat out, take the subway, or go to the park,” Gottlieb wrote in a viral thread.
As the stock market plummets and unemployment is expected to rise, Trump has suggested he may urge businesses to reopen and loosen recommendations on social distancing at the end of the month — all to rescue the economy.
That reflects a growing sentiment among the political right: that financial ruin would be more devastating to more people than the deadly toll of the virus.
Gottlieb instead argued the current moment offers two options: “Let a vast swath of people catch covid which is unthinkable,” he wrote, “or break the epidemic. We must choose the latter.”
THREAD: There’s a strong and understandable desire to return to better times and a functioning economy. But it should not be lost on anyone that there's no such thing as a functioning economy and society so long as covid-19 continues to spread uncontrolled in our biggest cities.— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 24, 2020
He is far from the first to issue such a warning about reopening businesses and restoring daily life.
But Gottlieb, a medical doctor and resident fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, may have a more of a direct channel to the president — or, at least, unquestionable conservative credentials: He advised, and then served on, Trump’s transition team.
Two African music legends die of covid-19 in Paris hospitals
NAIROBI — Two of the progenitors of Africa’s catchiest dance beats died in Paris hospitals of complications stemming from covid-19 infections over the past week, according to news reports citing their families.
Manu Dibango, 86, originally from Cameroon, was most famous for his 1972 hit “Soul Makossa,” which was eventually sampled by Michael Jackson (in his song “Wanna Be Startin’ Something”) and Rihanna. Dibango took both to court over copyright infringement and received an out-of-court settlement. He was one of the first Afro-jazz musicians to gain an international audience and went on multiple world tours and collaborated with other jazz legends like Herbie Hancock and Fela Kuti.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, to covid 19,” a statement on his Facebook page read.
Last Thursday, the family of Aurlus Mabele, 66, another central African music legend, announced his death. Mabele was known as the “king of soukous,” an energetic style of dance music sung mostly in Lingala, the lingua franca of Congo and its neighbor, the Republic of Congo, where Mabele was born. Like Dibango, Mabele went on world tours, introducing African music to a wider audience than ever before.
A 1989 New York Times review of a show of Mabele’s in Lower Manhattan noted his band, Loketo, meaning “hips” in Lingala, “did what it does best: packed the dance floor.”
Beijing orders all overseas arrivals to self-quarantine as former outbreak epicenter Hubei draws down travel restrictions
Beijing authorities will require all overseas arrivals into the city to be tested for covid-19 and self-quarantine, according to a directive published Tuesday, as part of the country’s ramped-up response to rising cases of imported coronavirus.
Beijing’s new measures against travelers from abroad came as Hubei province, the original center of the outbreak, announced Tuesday that it would be lifting its own restrictions on movement in and out of the region except for Wuhan, the hardest hit city.
Beijing’s new restrictions, which go into effect Wednesday, additionally require anyone who traveled into the Chinese capital from abroad within the last 14-days to be tested, the Associated Press reported.
“Currently, the imported risk from the epidemic’s rapid spread overseas continues to rise,” said the notice published online.
China’s National Health Commission confirmed 73 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 74 of which involved people arriving from abroad.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a news briefing Tuesday that most of these cases involved Chinese nationals returning from overseas, Reuters reported.
New coronavirus cases from within China have dramatically dwindled after months of government mandated quarantines and other drastic measures that hit the people of Hubei province particularly hard.
The province’s health commission said Tuesday people would be able to freely move in and out of the area starting March 25, Reuters reported. The provincial capital Wuhan, however, will remain on lockdown until April 8.
Chinese authorities first cut off Wuhan on Jan. 23 as they struggled to contain the swiftly spreading coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus is another peril for those who already are at risk
MIAMI — Isolated in her third-floor apartment, Maria Sweezy knew her coronavirus situation was more precarious than most, but what she saw on her phone Sunday morning left her unsettled and fighting panic.
A woman she had befriended at a camp for those with Type I diabetes was dead — along with her baby. Everyone suspected the coronavirus, which can have more adverse symptoms for diabetics.
Soon after sending her condolences to the woman’s family, Sweezy scoured her apartment: washing both sides of her front door and all the metal doorknobs, spraying sanitizer on her debit card, sprinkling peroxide on her toothbrush and dipping her keys in bleach.
She pulled out a calendar and thought about every time she had come into contact with another person, filling in those squares with the word “exposed.”
As millions of Americans distance themselves from one another to stop the virus’s spread, the struggle is particularly acute for those whose existing ailments can be fatally exacerbated by the disease — people whose lungs have been compromised by pulmonary disorders, whose immune systems have been suppressed by chemotherapy or whose blood sugar spikes dangerously as their bodies fight even common colds.
A run on anti-malaria drugs has wiped out supply of potential coronavirus treatment
The United States has all but exhausted its supplies of two anti-malarial drugs that are being used by some doctors in the United States and China to treat the coronavirus, but which lack definitive evidence as effective treatment or approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Hopes that the decades-old drugs could be effective against the coronavirus were also boosted by President Trump, who told a White House press briefing last week that the compounds were “a game-changer” and have shown “very, very encouraging results.”
The sudden shortages of the two drugs could come at a serious cost for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients who depend on them to alleviate symptoms of inflammation, including preventing organ damage in lupus patients.
Several new studies have shown the possible benefits of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, but medical experts are cautioning there is no solid evidence they have any effect on coronavirus. At Trump’s behest, the FDA is considering launching a broad clinical study to document whether they really work.
Even with the deep uncertainties, some doctors have been prescribing the drug as a preventive measure as well as a treatment. The phenomenon, known as “off-label” prescribing, has depleted already limited supplies.
Duterte granted ‘special powers’ to respond to coronavirus
MANILA — The Philippine legislature on Tuesday granted President Rodrigo Duterte “special powers” to tackle the coronavirus, including the authority to take over private hospitals.
Bills declaring a national emergency passed in a landslide vote at the Senate and House of Representatives, and are ready for Duterte’s signature.
A controversial initial draft of the proposal gave Duterte the power to take over any “privately owned public utility or business affected with public interest,” including but not limited to hotels, public transportation, and telecommunications. It also allowed Duterte to unilaterally realign the government budget and to keep these powers for as long as he sees fit.
The comparatively less expansive version passed by congress limits budget realignment powers to the executive department, and requires congress to approve any extension of Duterte’s powers.
It also allows for hazard pay and compensation for health workers and their families, and financial assistance for low income households.
“If this is implemented properly, this will escalate the response of the national government to the crisis,” said political analyst Antonio La Viña. “So far, that response has been underwhelming as local officials, businesses, and citizens, especially the poor, have been left on their own to respond to covid-19.”
Still, he urged Filipinos to stay vigilant of further government actions, as the initial draft of the law would have diminished civil rights.
The Free Legal Assistance Group, an organization of human rights lawyers, said that the proposed powers were unnecessary and failed to set a national policy to address the pandemic.
The Philippines now has over 500 coronavirus cases, with half the population under stringent quarantine. Critics of Duterte’s government have raised concerns about stranded health workers and commuters, the prioritization of politicians over patients in covid-19 testing and unlawful arrests in the past week.
U.S. lawmakers near deal on relief measures, as Trump questions social distancing
Congressional lawmakers appeared to inch closer Monday evening to agreeing on a $2 trillion stimulus bill, as President Trump publicly wondered whether he should ease social distancing measures as a another way to rescue an economy in free fall.
As of late Monday, more than 43,600 cases had been reported across the United States, and at least 530 people have died nationwide. The day marked a grim milestone, too, as the first officials in the U.S. reported more than 100 deaths in a single day since the outbreak began.
With statewide orders to stay home spreading even further across the country, the pandemic has continued to shutter businesses and thrashed the stock markets. The Federal Reserve again announced an unprecedented set of actions, and Congress has in turn been facing steep pressure to protect an economy knocked off course.
Lawmakers’ current solution is to flood the economy with capital to revive impacted households and businesses, including direct payments to many Americans and about $850 billion in loan and assistance programs for businesses and governments.
Yet Democrats blocked the package, arguing the bill as it stood did too much to help corporations and not enough to support workers — an argument seemingly floated at one point over the weekend by Trump himself.
As they neared a resolution in private talks on Monday evening, Trump changed his tune again.
“Our country wasn’t built to be shut down,” he said on Monday afternoon. “At some point, we’re going to be opening up our country. It’s going to be pretty soon.”
Even as they go against the advice of his own public health advisers, the president’s comments reflect an argument increasingly being made across the political right: No matter how many people lose their lives to the virus, millions more stand to face ruin if the economy remains effectively shut down.
On Monday, those health officials insisted scaling back distancing measures could devastate hospitals or even allow the spread of the virus to rebound.
“We really, really need everyone to stay at home,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Monday. “There are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously.”
Italy’s coronavirus deaths are staggering. They may be more preview than anomaly.
ROME — Italy has become the flash point of the coronavirus pandemic, with a death toll at 6,077 and counting — the highest in the world. More than 2,000 Italians have been killed by the virus in the past four days alone.
The staggering toll stands for now as a worst-case scenario for what happens when a country is caught unprepared. Italy’s large elderly population has exacerbated the problem.
But while some unique aspects have amplified the scale, doctors and health officials say other countries should regard Italy not as an outlier or an example of missteps, but as a harrowing preview of the hardships they might soon have at hand. Other countries could easily follow the pattern in Italy, with the number of deaths soaring weeks after an initial, drastic spike in cases.
The disaster in Italy does not stem from gross government negligence. Rather, analysts say, it is partly a consequence of the weeks between the emergence of the outbreak and the government decision to absolutely lock down the population. And though many in Italy argue that their government waited too long, democracies across the West have been mulling the same decisions — and in some cases have acted less decisively.
Neither is the crisis in Italy a product of an especially feeble health system. Italy has fewer acute-care beds relative to its population than South Korea or Germany, but more than Britain or the United States. The death toll is being intensified by breakdowns at hospitals, but the strains are the same as could happen anywhere in the developed world that sees such a surge in coronavirus cases.
“This emergency is something so huge that all over the world, not just in Italy, you’re going to be forever unprepared,” said Massimo Galli, head of the infectious disease unit at Sacco Hospital in Milan. He said governments everywhere “are taking this classic attitude to face the problem slowly.”
Analysis: Coronavirus could hit the world’s most vulnerable people hardest
For some commentators and politicians on the right, the coronavirus pandemic heralds the return of the nation-state. The gates have shut, much to the delight of right-wing populists. National borders are once again fortified barriers keeping foreign threats out and shielding the citizens within. National governments are taking the lead in fending for their own populations, while travel bans have grounded even the most jet-setting cosmopolitans and indefinitely stalled immigration flows.
“The need for borders is being vindicated by the pandemic,” Laura Huhtasaari, a far-right Finnish member of the European Parliament, told the Los Angeles Times. “Globalism is collapsing.”
With little evidence, ultranationalist Italian politician Matteo Salvini linked the arrival of the coronavirus to African migrants illegally crossing the Mediterranean and landing in Italy. And President Trump, buffeted by a tanking economy and mounting criticism over his handling of the crisis, renewed his anti-immigration rhetoric Monday, implying border controls were necessary to stave off the cr
But away from the White House and Europe’s capitals, there are others who can’t count on the protection of their nation. For the approximately 70 million displaced people worldwide, the pandemic poses a double threat: Crammed refugee camps are especially vulnerable to the spread of disease, and national governments, which, at the best of times, have limited resources to spare for asylum seekers and migrants, will be even less inclined to expend them amid the crisis in support of noncitizens.
Aid agencies fear a looming disaster. “When the virus hits overcrowded settlements in places like Iran, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Greece, the consequences will be devastating,” Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said last week. “There will also be carnage when the virus reaches parts of Syria, Yemen and Venezuela, where hospitals have been demolished and health systems have collapsed.
Vietnamese seafood export contracts fall by half
Vietnam, a global supplier of seafood, has had about half of the industry’s export contracts canceled or delayed because of the coronavirus slowdown, the country’s seafood exporters association said Tuesday, according to Reuters.
Europe and China are major destinations for Vietnamese seafood, and demand has dwindled dramatically.
Farmed fish exports to China initially stopped in January, when coronavirus travel restrictions were first imposed.
The novel coronavirus’s spread to Europe also upended a key market for Vietnamese seafood, as more European clients cut or delayed contracts in March, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Processors said in a statement.
“Inventories are piling up as exporters’ and processors’ warehouses run out of space, although they have cut prices by 25%-30%,” the association’s statement said.
Australia asks people to defer signing up for unemployment after lines at welfare offices violate social distancing
After the Australian government announced on Sunday that it was doubling unemployment benefits to help offset the country’s economic shutdown, people rushed to sign up.
By 9 a.m. Monday, about 100,000 Australians tried to access the official government website to register, causing it to crash for some users, the Guardian reported. Long all-day lines subsequently formed outside welfare centers, leading people to crowd in violation of the government’s social distancing orders.
That led Australia’s Social Services Minister Anne Ruston to issue a call for “patience and calm" on Tuesday and to urge people to wait a few days to sign up, the Associated Press reported. The ministry also announced changes to the process to make it easier for users to complete their registration by phone.
The sudden rush for unemployment benefits came after the Australian government ordered all gyms, cinemas, nightclubs, bars, restaurants and other establishments where crowds form to close.