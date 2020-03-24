Please Note

President Trump said Tuesday that he wants the country “opened up” by Easter — April 12 — and continued to play down the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic even as experts warned of a worsening crisis.

The coronavirus is not mutating significantly as it circulates through the human population, encouraging news for researchers hoping to create a long-lasting vaccine.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a 21-day shutdown would begin at midnight local time, extending restrictions to the entire nation of more than 1.3 billion.
  • The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021.
  • The rate of infection in New York — the pandemic’s epicenter in the United States — is doubling every three days, with confirmed cases topping 25,000. More than 50,000 cases have been confirmed nationwide.
  • The number of confirmed cases around the world passed 400,000, suggesting that the global pace of infection continues to increase. Italy reported 743 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 6,820. France became the fifth country to mark more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths.
  • Stocks posted one of their best days ever on Tuesday, a sign of investor belief that Congress has no alternative than to pass a $2 trillion rescue of a U.S. economy that is on life support.
  • Terrence McNally, celebrated playwright who chronicled gay lives, died at 81 from complications of covid-19.