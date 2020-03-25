Here are some significant developments:
- The national death toll in Spain surpassed 3,400 on Wednesday, making it the world’s hardest-hit country after Italy. In Madrid, where the city’s funeral service temporarily stopped accepting the corpses of those infected, an ice rink has been turned into a makeshift morgue.
- The White House coronavirus task force, citing concern about the soaring infection rate in and around New York City, is asking anyone who has left the area recently to self-isolate for 14 days. Still, President Trump said he wants America “opened up” by Easter (April 12) and continued to play down the dangers of the pandemic even as experts warned of a worsening crisis.
- Russia pushed back an April vote meant to allow President Vladimir Putin to serve two more terms. The country also announced stricter measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
- India, home to more than 1.3 billion people, began the world’s largest lockdown, although prominent political leaders appeared to be flouting the directives.
- More than 435,000 people around the world have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. But it is not mutating significantly as it circulates through the human population, according to scientists who are closely studying the pathogen’s genetic code. That relative stability is encouraging news for researchers hoping to create a long-lasting vaccine.
Cuomo says pending Senate stimulus bill would be ‘terrible’ for New York
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) panned the $2 trillion Senate stimulus bill, saying it would be “terrible” for his state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“It would really be terrible for the state of New York,” Cuomo said during a morning news conference from Albany. “That is a drop in the bucket as to need.”
Cuomo said the Senate bill — the product of negotiations between White House aides and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) — would provide $3.8 billion in assistance to New York. By comparison, he said, a bill unveiled by the House earlier this week would include $17 billion for his state.
Cuomo said he spoke to members of the New York congressional delegation on Wednesday morning to urge changes to the Senate bill.
House Democratic leaders have not indicated whether they will pass the Senate bill without changes, seek to amend it or pass a separate bill.
Cuomo attempted to rebut anticipated criticism that New York is a big spender.
“We’re not a big-spending state. I cut taxes every year,” he said. “We are frugal, and we are efficient. I’m telling you these numbers don’t work.”
New Jersey may keep businesses closed past Easter, despite Trump’s wishes
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Wednesday expressed skepticism that the state’s businesses would be able to reopen by Easter, as Trump has said he wants for the whole country.
The state will base its decisions about when to resume normal operations on science and medical advice, even if the evidence contradicts the president’s wishes, Murphy said in an interview on WCBS NewsRadio 880.
“I hope he’s right. I hope we get to April 12 and this is a transformed world, but the data that we’re looking at does not suggest that,” Murphy said.
New Jersey’s state-run coronavirus testing site in Bergen County is testing roughly 350 people each day, but Murphy said he would seek to implement universal testing if the state had enough supplies. He said he asked Vice President Pence again for more personal protective equipment for health-care workers.
“Our ask is enormous, relative to what we’ve gotten,” Murphy said.
Although the state currently has enough ventilators, the governor said he expects to need more in the next few weeks. The state is collecting medical equipment from schools, now-canceled elective surgeries and private donations, he said.
There were 3,675 confirmed cases of the virus and 44 deaths in New Jersey as of Tuesday evening. Murphy said he expects the number of cases to “skyrocket” as more tests are done.
Stimulus deal includes $400 million for elections — far less than what Democrats sought
A $2 trillion stimulus deal reached in the Senate early Wednesday includes $400 million in assistance for states to prepare for 2020 elections amid the risk of disruption by the coronavirus pandemic — far less than Democrats said would be necessary.
The money will funnel through the federal Election Assistance Commission, and states will be required to report how they will spend it “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.”
The text of the package, obtained Wednesday by The Post, does not include mandates Democrats had hoped to impose on states in exchange for the money, including offering all voters mail-in ballots and, if an election is held during a national emergency, sending a mail-in ballot to every registered voter.
Republicans had balked at mandates in part, they said, because elections should be administered by the states. Democrats argued that the mandates were necessary to ensure equal access to the polls during the pandemic.
Many states are already gearing up to expand absentee-voting programs, but the magnitude of the task varies by state. Only five states — Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington — conduct elections primarily via mail-in voting.
One-third of states allow absentee balloting only for a reason, such as travel or illness.
Democrats had estimated that preparing for November’s elections — and the remaining primaries — would cost states billions. Printing absentee ballots and envelopes, paying for postage and buying high-capacity scanners are among the expenses state and local governments face.
Pentagon has few answers on how it will boost industry to meet demand for ventilators, masks
U.S. defense officials defended the Pentagon’s efforts to boost production of ventilators, masks and other equipment needed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic but offered few details Wednesday about what the Defense Department has been able to do so far.
Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s acquisition chief, said that deeper coordination between the Defense Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency began over the weekend, after a decision by the Trump administration Friday to have FEMA lead interagency efforts.
“They have to give us the demand signal,” Lord said of FEMA. “Once we get clarity on the demand signal, we will execute.”
The Trump administration could use the Defense Production Act to buy equipment for factories to boost production or to take over existing production, but President Trump has declined to do so.
The Pentagon has offered 5 million masks and 2,000 ventilators from its strategic reserves set aside to care for U.S. troops, but demand is expected to far exceed that.
Lord, asked what the Defense Department is doing to speed U.S. industry’s process to build ventilators and N95 masks, said that discussions are underway about using 3-D printing. Research also is underway to see if alternative materials can be used to make the N95 mask, which has a polypropylene filter and polyester shell.
Some private companies have said they can boost ventilator production by June, but that comes after an expected need for thousands of them in April and May.
“We will strive to do everything we can before June, but I have no data to address that now,” Lord said.
Senate plans to vote on stimulus bill Wednesday afternoon; House vote not likely until Thursday
The Senate plans to vote Wednesday afternoon on the $2 trillion stimulus package, but it appears unlikely that the House will take action before Thursday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has raised the prospect of passing the bill by “unanimous consent,” which would not require all members to return to Washington — the House is in recess — but would require agreement from all members of the chamber.
The House could also amend the Senate bill or pass its own stimulus legislation later this week, prolonging the process.
After entering the Capitol on Wednesday, Pelosi said there has been no decision on timing and that staff and House chairmen are reviewing the agreement reached between the White House and Senate Democrats.
Asked if a House vote would occur Wednesday, Pelosi said: “No, we haven’t seen the bill yet. The Senate will vote first. … There’s no decision about timing until we see the bill.”
The House met in a brief pro forma session Wednesday morning and gaveled out for the day. A senior Democratic aide said the chamber theoretically could meet again under “emergency convening authority” but said it is more likely consideration of the bill would come Thursday, given there is no clear timetable for seeing the text of the Senate bill.
House Democrats have also scheduled multiple sessions to review parts of the legislation that are scheduled to stretch into Wednesday evening.
The Senate bill would send $1,200 checks to many Americans, create a $367 billion loan program for small businesses, and establish a $500 billion lending fund for industries, cities and states.
Dialysis patients are at heightened risk amid worries that treatment centers aren’t prepared
Caring for the nation’s 500,000 kidney dialysis patients, who routinely undergo treatment while packed together in group settings, is posing an especially difficult problem for physicians and experts planning for the anticipated surge in coronavirus cases.
Patients with severe kidney disease, already vulnerable because of their life-threatening illness, are worried that receiving dialysis in large facilities with dozens of other patients could expose them to infection.
Doctors fear that if the covid-19 disease spreads in treatment centers, patients seeking dialysis will flood overburdened and underequipped hospital emergency departments.
Some of the nation’s more than 5,000 private dialysis centers have begun handing out masks to stem the spread of the virus, but others are running short and are rationing them.
With their kidneys ineffective, most dialysis patients endure a difficult regimen of having their blood cleansed three days a week, four hours at a time. This is done mainly in privately-operated dialysis centers where eight to more than 30 chairs are arrayed in a large room. The patients’ blood runs through filters that remove toxins and waste before a machine circulates the blood back into them.
United Nations issues $2 billion appeal for coordinated response
The United Nations this week issued a $2 billion appeal to combat the coronavirus pandemic, warning the outbreak would overwhelm the global system unless a coordinated response was mounted.
Mark Lowcock, the U.N. undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, said the $2 billion would cover a nine-month period from April onward but was needed immediately.
“We need to act now to stem the impact of covid-19 in already vulnerable humanitarian contexts,” he said, referring to the disease caused by the virus.
Details of the plan were released Wednesday through an online news briefing featuring senior U.N. officials. The funding would be “a drop in the ocean” for many large nations, said Secretary General António Guterres, noting that the U.S. stimulus deal — awaiting a vote — was a thousand times that amount.
Guterres said if the virus is allowed to “spread like fire in the developing world,” millions of people would die, and it would increase the risk of mutation, which could make it more difficult to develop a vaccine.
The broad-ranging fund, which will help supply both agencies and nongovernmental organizations working with the United Nations, will ensure the poorest nations won’t be hit hard even as rich nations defeat their own outbreaks.
“History will judge us on how we responded to the poorest communities in our darkest hour,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.
U.N. officials advised countries should not scale back their funding to other U.N. programs during the pandemic, warning that this would allow more opportunities for its spread.
“Funding this plan by withdrawing funds from ongoing humanitarian response would be entirely unproductive,” Lowcock said.
Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, tests positive
LONDON — Prince Charles, the future king of Britain, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Prince of Wales, 71, has mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health,” according to Clarence House, his royal residence, and offices in London.
Charles, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, is the most high-profile patient in the realm. Several members of Parliament, sports figures and a prominent epidemiologist have also been stricken.
Charles has been a man in robust health who enjoys physical activity, including hedge trimming and horseback riding. He played polo until 2002, when he retired from the sport.
He is first in line to succeed his 93-year old mother, the queen, leaving royal correspondents to ask when was the last time Charles saw his mother, and if he was infected then.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare. We will not be commenting further.”
The World Health Organization says the incubation period for the novel coronavirus can be as long as 14 days.
The queen, her retinue and her faithful corgi, Candy, left Buckingham Palace in London a week ago to hunker down at Windsor Castle, west of the capital.
She was joined by her husband, Prince Philip, who traveled by helicopter from his home at Wood Farm at Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The 98-year-old Philip has retired from public life.
In 1593, the first Queen Elizabeth and her royal court moved to Windsor Castle to escape the ravages of plague in London.
Cancer patients face delayed surgeries and less-aggressive treatments
Cancer will be diagnosed in an estimated 1.8 million people in the United States this year, according to the American Cancer Society, and more than 600,000 will die of the disease. Now, with the virus racing through the country, cancer doctors and patients are taking sometimes drastic steps to try to deal with the crisis.
The changes range from the simple to the complex. At NYU Langone Medical Center, for example, cancer patients are directed to separate elevators to reduce their chance of being infected by the coronavirus. Nationwide, oncologists are delaying some surgeries and paring back treatments to reduce patients’ hospital time and risk of infection.
Cancer-fighting pills taken at home are being substituted for IV therapies administered at hospitals and clinics. With blood donations falling sharply, doctors are switching to regimens that require fewer transfusions. In many places, clinical trials, the last hope of many desperately ill patients, are being closed to new patients.
“I’m used to seeing patients who are afraid,” said Mark Lewis, an oncologist at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah who had pancreatic cancer three years ago. “But nowadays, they are particularly terrified. Their fear is amplified beyond the general populace.”
Brooklyn principal dies of coronavirus complications
A principal in Brooklyn died of coronavirus complications — the first known K-12 educator to die of the coronavirus, according to news reports.
Dez-Ann Romain’s death was confirmed by New York City’s Council of Schools Supervisors and Administrators on Monday evening, according to Chalkbeat.
The 36-year-old was the principal of Brooklyn Democracy Academy, a transfer high school for students who struggled in other educational settings or who have fallen behind in credits. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told Chalkbeat that Romain saw promise in all her students even when others had given up on them.
“The loss of Principal Romain is particularly painful for the Brooklyn Democracy Academy family, our larger public school community, and a borough grateful for her service,” he told the outlet.
The educator last reported to her school on March 12 — four days before schools across the city were ordered to close by Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), education department officials confirmed to Chalkbeat. She was admitted to a hospital for pneumonia on March 18 before eventually succumbing to her coronavirus complications.
Italy suspends daily coronavirus briefing because emergency chief has low-grade fever
The Italian government announced Wednesday that it would suspend its daily briefing on the novel coronavirus because emergency chief Angelo Borrelli has a low-grade fever.
#25marzo A causa di un lieve stato febbrile del Capo Dipartimento Borrelli la conferenza stampa di aggiornamento sul #coronavirus delle ore 18 è sospesa.
La situazione dei contagi in Italia è sempre disponibile alle ore 18 sulla mappa DPC👉 https://t.co/wyExzEN2RH pic.twitter.com/1PE6QUJ8Iy
Borrelli, chief of Italy’s civil protection unit, had been a regular feature of the country’s daily briefings at 6 p.m., often delivering bad news as the number of new cases in Italy had spiked.
Sources told the ANSA news agency that the unit was awaiting the results of a second test on Borrelli for the novel coronavirus.
The suspension of the daily briefing came as an official with the World Health Organization said he believes that the rate of new cases in Italy could peak this week.
“The slowing in the pace of growth is an extremely positive factor, and in some regions I believe we are close to the drop-off point of the curve; therefore the peak may be reached this week and then fall away,” WHO Deputy Director Ranieri Guerra told Radio Capital, according to ANSA.
The rate of new deaths and new cases in Italy appeared to have stabilized since the weekend after peaking at 793 new deaths on Saturday.
As of last week, the country overtook China to have the highest death toll from the outbreak; it currently stands at 6,820.
Inmates threaten suicide to force removal of detainees they fear were exposed
Two inmates in a county jail in Alabama threatened suicide on Friday if newly arrived Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees they fear were exposed to the virus were not removed.
According to video live-streamed on an inmate’s Facebook page, the two stood on a ledge over a common area, nooses fashioned from sheets wrapped around their necks, and threatened to jump.
The protest is a vivid illustration of the fears that the coronavirus will carve a deadly path through prisons and jails. Counties and states are releasing thousands of inmates — New Jersey alone began freeing hundreds of people this week — and the federal prison system is coming under intense pressure to take similar measures.
“This is a real disaster waiting to happen,” David Patton, the executive director of the nonprofit Federal Defenders of New York, said Sunday, the day after the first federal inmate tested positive at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. “These are places that are particularly susceptible to contagion.”
An ICE spokesman said that none of the three had flu-like symptoms, but that he did not know whether they had been tested for the virus. The hours-long standoff ended when guards moved the new arrivals to a different unit of the jail, the Etowah County Detention Center in northern Alabama, inmates said.
U.S. stocks jump after Senate, White House reach $2 trillion stimulus deal
U.S. financial markets climbed Wednesday, one day after Wall Street racked up one of its best finishes ever and hours after the Senate and White House reached a $2 trillion economic rescue deal.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 500 points, or 2.5 percent, shortly after the opening bell. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq composite advanced 1.4 and 1.2 percent, respectively.
Senate leaders and the White House came to an agreement after midnight on what would be the largest bailout in U.S. history, paving the way for quick passage. The package would provide many Americans with $1,200 checks and includes a $367 billion loan program for small businesses and a $500 billion fund for industries, cities and states.
“We view this package as a turning point in this crisis because it also shows a political willingness to do more later on if needed,” Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities, wrote in an email to The Post. “This package will flatten the recession curve and we now need to see a flattening of the virus curve.”
Five days of negotiations had sent markets in all directions — stocks tanked Monday after the Senate twice failed to advance the coronavirus stimulus bill, then surged as a deal appeared imminent. On Tuesday, Wall Street saw a massive rally in anticipation of an agreement, with the Dow surging nearly 11.4 percent to its best finish since 1933.
Italian intensive care nurse reportedly commits suicide amid coronavirus crisis
A 34-year-old nurse working in the intensive care unit at an Italian hospital committed suicide on Tuesday, Italian news agency ANSA reported. The nurse worked at the San Gerardo Hospital in the city of Monza, near Milan, one of the areas most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The woman had contracted the coronavirus and “had been living with heavy stress out of the fear of having infected others,” according to the national nurses’ guilds’ federation, the news agency reported.
On Wednesday, an Italian workers’ union said that more than 5,000 health-care workers have contracted coronavirus since the outbreak began, ANSA reported. About 6,800 people have died of covid-19 in Italy, more than anywhere else in the world.
Russia will postpone constitutional amendment vote that would let Putin run for more terms
MOSCOW — Russia will postpone its vote on a package of constitutional amendments, which would enable President Vladimir Putin to run for two more terms, as the country adopts stricter measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The vote was set for April 22, but in a televised address to the nation Wednesday, Putin said, “I will ask you to come and vote but later.” No new date has been set yet.
Putin also announced a suspension of all nonessential work for the country next week, promising to still pay salaries and encouraging citizens to stay home during that time.
“We are managing to hold back the virus, but Russia can’t completely seal itself off from the threat,” Putin said.
Russia has said it has 658 confirmed coronavirus cases, a relatively low total for its 145 million population. That enabled Moscow to hold back on the large-scale commercial closures, curfews and shelter-in-place orders other European and Asian countries have adopted.
But in a meeting with Putin on Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the country likely has “significantly” more cases than the official numbers show. Putin then visited one of the Moscow region’s coronavirus hospitals, donning a full hazmat suit. The country announced 163 new cases Wednesday, by far the largest one-day increase so far.
“Please do not think that it won’t concern me,” Putin said in his address. “This might concern everyone and what is happening now in European countries might become our future.”
Two charged with terroristic threats after allegedly spreading germs and referencing the coronavirus
At least two people have been charged with making terroristic threats after they allegedly exposed people to their germs intentionally and made taunts about the coronavirus.
A 50-year-old New Jersey man was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and obstructing administration of law after he allegedly coughed on a Wegmans employee on Sunday, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement.
The employee had reportedly asked the man to move away from her and an open display of prepared food. Instead, prosecutors say the man stepped to within three feet of her, leaned in and purposefully coughed. He then allegedly laughed and told the employee he had the coronavirus.
In Missouri, a person posted to social media a video of himself licking merchandise at a Walmart and talking about the coronavirus, according to Warrenton police. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the person, a 26-year-old man, jeered in the March 11 video, “Who’s scared of coronavirus?” and then licked a row of deodorant sticks.
Prosecutors charged the man with a terrorist threat, the Post-Dispatch reported.
A woman in Wisconsin also allegedly licked the door handle of a grocery-store freezer to “protest” the coronavirus outbreak, Newsweek reported. The Festival Foods store manager requested a no-trespassing order after the woman allegedly became confrontational with the manager and police, according to the news outlet.
Russia aims to use facial surveillance, threat of prison to make coronavirus quarantines stick
MOSCOW — It took a three-day holiday in Spain to turn Irina Sannikova from a respected infectious diseases doctor into the scandalous subject of a headline in Russian state-owned media, calling her “Dr. Death.”
Sannikova, from the southern Russian city of Stavropol, failed to undergo mandatory 14-day self-isolation after returning and continued holding university lectures and meetings, before coming down last week with covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Charged with endangering lives, she could face five years in prison if she infected someone who later died of the viral illness.
As a result of her trip, about 1,200 people had to be tested, at least 11 of whom were found to have the virus. Russia has reported fewer than 500 cases of the coronavirus and just one death possibly linked to covid-19, but Moscow authorities said the death was caused by blood clots, not the virus.
Still, Russian officials are concerned that the threat of five years in prison is not harsh enough to deter possible coronavirus spreaders. On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the government to develop tougher measures against people who breach mandatory quarantines.
Russia has pulled some tools from its authoritarian toolbox to battle the disease, including the use of facial-recognition technology to track people ordered into self-isolation. The government is also developing a system using geolocation data from mobile operators to monitor individuals.
Stimulus bill prevents Trump and his family from benefiting from loan programs
Businesses controlled by President Trump and his children would be prohibited from receiving loans or investments from Treasury Department programs included in a $2 trillion stimulus plan agreed to early Wednesday by White House and Senate leaders in response to the coronavirus crisis.
The provision, which was touted by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in an early-morning letter to colleagues, would also apply to Vice President Pence, members of Congress and heads of federal departments, as well as their children, spouses and in-laws.
In a television interview Wednesday morning, Schumer stressed that the provision applies not only to Trump but to “any major figure in government.”
“That makes sense. Those of us who write the law shouldn’t benefit from the law,” Schumer said on CNN.
Analysis: What the market tells us about the coronavirus economy
Even as the coronavirus spawns massive financial wreckage, some companies have managed to hold their own or even gain ground. Taken together, they paint a picture of a country enduring a deep, shared trauma.
Some publicly held companies are benefiting from a surge in panic-driven demand, as Americans riding out the disease indoors stockpile household cleaners and pantry staples with long shelf lives.
Campbell’s Soup Co., for example, reports in a new filing that sales of its soup over the past month are up 59.3 percent over a year ago. Clorox is up 2 percent since the S&P 500 peaked on Feb. 19.
Other names geared toward staying home — Blue Apron, Netflix and Domino’s, for example — posted solid gains this year. So, too, have pharmaceutical companies reporting progress on developing tests, anti-viral treatments or potential coronavirus vaccines, including Moderna, Regeneron, Gilead Sciences and Qiagen.
Some market watchers are bullish on teleworking tools holding their gains, especially if companies find remote work isn’t so disruptive and it offers cost-savings. Among the companies that have gained this year: Zoom, Dropbox, Citrix Systems and Zscaler.
Major retailers’ stocks have fared better than most. Amazon, whose CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, saw its stock eke out a gain. Shares of Walmart and Costco are down but only slightly.
One corner of the economy some investors expected to outperform for the most morbid of reasons — funeral industry stocks — have in fact plummeted. The explanation is grim: The contagiousness of the virus renders funerals potentially dangerous.
Trump says he likes Cuomo, touts lower-than-requested shipment of ventilators to New York
President Trump claimed Wednesday that he is working “very hard” to help New York and that he likes Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), as he touted plans to send 4,000 ventilators to the state from a federal stockpile — a figure far below what Cuomo has pleaded with him to provide.
I am working very hard to help New York City & State. Dealing with both Mayor & Governor and producing tremendously for them, including four new medical centers and four new hospitals. Fake News that I won’t help them because I don’t like Cuomo (I do). Just sent 4000 ventilators!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020
His tweet came a day after tensions between the president and governor.
Cuomo said at a Tuesday morning news conference that a Federal Emergency Management Agency delivery of 400 ventilators to the country’s hardest-hit state was insufficient and that the state needed 30,000. “You want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators?” he said, expressing exasperation. “What are we going to do with 400 ventilators when we need 30,000?”
At a town hall hosted by Fox News later Tuesday, Vice President Pence announced that an additional 4,000 ventilators were on the way.
When Trump appeared at the event shortly afterward, he cited an allegation from fringe websites that Cuomo had turned down thousands of ventilators in 2015.
“I’m not blaming him or anything else, but he shouldn’t be talking about us,” Trump said. “He’s supposed to be buying his own ventilators.”
Cuomo could be waiting a longer time than anticipated because the federal government only has 16,600 ventilators in the Strategic National Stockpile, The Center for Public Integrity reported Tuesday.
New York City has nearly 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).
“We are this country’s epicenter, and we need federal help consistent with the challenges we’re facing,” de Blasio tweeted.
People are leaving the city, possibly taking the virus with them and increasing the number of infected people in other state counties, warned Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force.
Delhi authorities intervene after Indian doctors say they were evicted over coronavirus fears
After Indian doctors said they were being evicted from their homes because of concerns that they may spread coronavirus, authorities in the capital territory of Delhi stepped in, threatening “strict penal action.”
In a letter dated Tuesday, the Resident Doctor’s Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi warned that many doctors “are now stranded on the roads with all their luggage, nowhere to go, across the country.”
India’s underdeveloped health infrastructure is already strained by a low number of doctors relative to the population size and a shortage of equipment, including surgical and N95 masks, eye shields, gloves and gowns.
The Delhi Health and Family Welfare Department later issued an order, saying authorities were “directed to take strict penal action against such landlords/house-owners under the relevant provisions of law.”
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also condemned the evictions, writing on Twitter that he was “DEEPLY ANGUISHED” by the reports of doctors and paramedics “being ostracised in residential complexes & societies.”
“Pls don’t panic,” he urged.
India so far has confirmed more than 560 cases of coronavirus and imposed a nationwide lockdown Wednesday, expanding the number of people under national lockdown orders worldwide by 1.3 billion.
Niha Masih in New Delhi contributed to this report.
Advice from astronauts on isolation on Earth: ‘Become experts on the thing that is threatening you’
Before living in space, Christina Koch lived at the South Pole, and Chris Hadfield lived at the bottom of the ocean in a laboratory just off the coast of Florida.
The astronauts didn’t get out much, or couldn’t: Koch was surrounded by frozen terrain, and Hadfield was 62 feet underwater. But their experiences proved useful. When they rocketed out to the International Space Station, each on separate months-long missions in different years, their brains were well acquainted with isolation.
The station is like a cluster of pressurized aluminum bubbles, and it feels like living in the boiler room in the basement of a large building for a long period of time, Hadfield said. The occupants’ workspace is their living space. They are connected to the people they love only through the power of video chat.
Now, in the middle of a pandemic that has sent millions of people into an oddly similar situation, the astronauts might just be some of the most qualified people on the planet to offer advice about how to live in a socially distanced world.
“The big parallels to what people are going through right now is that there is a big unspoken danger out there that is not clearly defined,” said Hadfield, 60, a retired Canadian astronaut who served as the commander of the space station in 2013.
Read more here.’’
The conservative chorus pushing Trump to end social distancing
At the start of his Tuesday show, conservative radio host Glenn Beck spoke in an upbeat cadence over a jaunty music track, even as he discussed possibly sacrificing lives during the coronavirus outbreak to save the United States and its economy.
“I would rather have my children stay home and have all of us who are over 50 go in and keep this economy going and working,” Beck said. “Even if we all get sick, I’d rather die than kill the country. Because it’s not the economy that’s dying, it’s the country.”
Beck’s offer to sacrifice his health and other older Americans’ lives for the good of the U.S. economy coincided with President Trump’s evolving rhetoric against social-distancing guidelines.
Trump has spoken in recent days of lifting social-distancing policies that have shut down nonessential businesses around the United States after a 15-day period ends, saying he wants to “have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”
Behind him, a chorus of conservative thinkers, pundits and politicians has been sowing arguments to support a potential walk-back of the policies that public health experts say will slow the spread of the coronavirus and limit the number of severe cases inundating hospitals.
At the heart of their campaign is skepticism over the advice offered by experts and a willingness to accept a certain number of deaths in order to incur fewer economic costs.
Many also see in the mass shutdowns and stay-home policies a plot to push the country to the left.
Saudi Arabia expands curfew, bans travel between provinces
BEIRUT — Saudi Arabia has ramped up its efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus in a series of measures announced Wednesday, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.
King Salman decreed that, as of Thursday, travel between the kingdom’s 13 provinces will be banned. The decree also banned anyone from entering or leaving three cities: Riyadh, the capital, and the two holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
In addition, a previously announced curfew was tightened: Citizens are now required to stay home from 3 p.m., instead of 7 p.m., until 6 a.m. Anyone breaking the curfew — which began Monday and continues for 21 days — will be fined 10,000 riyals, or more than $2,600. Repeat offenders could face up to 20 days in jail, the royal order on Monday said.
The curfew in any Saudi city could be extended to all hours of the day if the Ministry of Health decides to do so, the decree added.
Saudi Arabia reported its first death from the virus on Tuesday: a 51-year-old Afghan resident of Medina. The kingdom had 205 new cases on Tuesday, an almost 50 percent increase from Monday, with the total number of cases reaching 767, the Saudi Health Ministry said.
Following the jump, the government criminalized publishing videos or photos of people breaking the curfew and said those who do will be jailed for five years and fined 3 million riyals, approximately $800,000.
Spain’s latest count of coronavirus deaths surpasses China’s at 3,400
MADRID — Spain reported more than 700 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, pushing its total number of fatalities above China’s toll and making the country the most seriously affected in the world after Italy, according to available data.
The leap overnight was the biggest increase the country has reported since the outbreak began. A total of 3,434 people have died and 47,610 people have tested positive, according to Spain’s Ministry of Health. That’s more than the fatality count in China, where the global pandemic began and where 3,285 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins data. More than 6,800 people have died in Italy.
“We are in the tough week,” said Fernando Simon, head of Spain’s coordinated emergency health response.
Authorities are struggling to cope with the rising death toll. The capital Madrid, the worst-hit area of the country, has turned an ice-skating rink into a morgue, while the municipality has said it cannot pick up the bodies of the dead as it does not have the protective gear to do so.
In a television interview this week, Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles said the military had found nursing homes abandoned by staff with elderly residents left dead in their beds.
Pressure mounts on Chile to declare national quarantine
Chile’s government is facing mounting calls to adopt stricter measures against the new coronavirus, as critics say President Sebastián Piñera is endangering public health to protect the country’s economy.
Piñera had already been facing more than five months of protests over social inequality, which battered the Chilean economy and often turned into violent clashes with military police.
But as the global pandemic put those demonstrations on pause, Chilean officials reported a steep climb in cases, to more than 920 — the third-highest figure in Latin America.
Last week, Piñera closed borders and announced a 90-day “state of catastrophe,” a controversial measure that allows him to restrict freedom of movement and further deploy the military. But a nighttime curfew appeared to fare less well: As commuters all rushed home at once, social media showed them cramming together on the metro in Santiago, the country’s capital.
#Chile: One of @metrodesantiago's stations at 7 am today. Due to the nationwide nightly curfew, Metro changed the opening and closing hours.— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) March 23, 2020
People who are forced to go to work now have to travel in even busier trains. #covid19 #CuarentenaObligatoriaYapic.twitter.com/IGv9hiOuxE
On Friday, 56 mayors from across Chile sent Piñera a letter imploring him to move to a national quarantine, according to Reuters. Neighboring Argentina, which has more than double the population but just over a third as many cases, adopted that measure last week.
As Chilean lawmakers voted to postpone a highly anticipated constitutional referendum, the coronavirus has also cast a shadow over nearby political struggles.
In Bolivia, which remains mired in unrest over last October’s presidential race, the election tribunal announced Sunday it was postponing a do-over of the elections slated for early May.
That move was criticized by supporters of Evo Morales, the ousted former president who resigned in what he called a military-backed coup. Jeanine Áñez, the U.S.-backed interim leader, announced a two-week nationwide quarantine on Sunday.
In Colombia, which entered a three-week lockdown on Thursday, at least 23 people were killed during a Bogotá prison riot over the weekend, as inmates protested sanitary conditions.
‘Oh dear I’ve just caught fire,’ says vicar delivering online sermon
LONDON — A British vicar delivering his first online sermon during the covid-19 outbreak caught fire promptly after asking “Lord God what are you saying to us?”
Stephen Beach, from St. Budeaux Parish Church in Plymouth, England, was speaking to viewers about the importance of “pausing in the presence of God” and “waiting for a response” when his sweater caught alight from the candles on display behind him.
“Oh dear I’ve just caught fire,” he says, before patting and blowing out the flames. “Oh my word,” he chuckles before displaying a charred hole in the shoulder of his sweater to viewers.
Vicar catches fire while delivering online sermon pic.twitter.com/5LxSgqsOPo— The Independent (@Independent) March 23, 2020
The 61-year-old was not harmed during the incident — which was the latest installment in the church’s “online worship experience.”
ITV News reported he has since been made fun of by other vicars who joked about him “being on fire for Jesus.”
Beach’s unexpected service highlights that online sermons don’t always go according to plan. An Italian priest recently went viral after activating an array of different video filters during a virtual sermon, according to Italy’s La Stampa newspaper. Viewers saw him go from wearing a helmet to a top hat and sunglasses during the entertaining mass.
Iranians traveling less in face of virus threat, but more restrictions are coming, president says
DUBAI — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated his citizens Wednesday for dramatically cutting their travel during the Persian New Year holiday season but said new restrictions would soon have to be imposed.
Iran is fighting the worst outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East, with more than 27,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths as of Wednesday. The government has been criticized for not moving quickly enough to shut down the country and halt access to crowded religious sites.
Rouhani noted attendance at the revered Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad — a pilgrimage destination — had dropped by 78 percent, with hotels and visiting centers empty.
“There was decline in the number of train trips and flights, 80 percent down,” he said in the televised cabinet meeting. “So these all show people have been cooperative.”
He added, however, that new restrictions on movement would be announced Thursday, possibly including the closure of public parks and a ban on all travel — measures that have been taken in other countries facing less severe outbreaks.
Rouhani said Tuesday that the outbreak in Iran was slowly coming under control, with a decline in the growth of cases, as well as deaths. There have been doubts abroad, however, about the accuracy of the government figures on the outbreak.
Iran has said U.S. sanctions harm its ability to combat the disease. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has denied that accusation, countering instead that Iranian mismanagement and corruption are to blame.
On Tuesday, however, Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. human rights chief, called for sanctions on Iran to be “urgently reevaluated” to help its medical workers fight the virus.
Alongside Britain, France and Germany, Iran has joined a plan for clinical trials on four drugs to fight the virus, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the country’s deputy health minister announced Tuesday.
Exodus of migrant workers from Thailand raises fears of virus spreading across region
As Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was expected to invoke emergency powers on Thursday to slow the spread of coronavirus in the country, a Thai Interior Ministry official told Reuters about 60,000 migrant workers had already left Thailand by Tuesday.
The exodus is sparking concerns in the region that infected workers may carry the virus to their countries of origin. Many of the up to 5 million migrant workers in Thailand are from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar — all of them with fewer confirmed cases than Thailand.
Authorities in Thailand have closed most businesses, while exempting some essential shops.
“If I remain here, I can’t even afford basic things like food. If I go home, at least I have some rice to eat,” a restaurant worker returning from Thailand to Laos was quoted as saying by Thai channel Amarin TV and the Straits Times.
Thailand recently closed its checkpoints along the borders with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia, effectively halting cross-border travel temporarily. But authorities later reopened land border crossings, amid overcrowding and fears of riots by crowds of migrant workers who had assembled near the checkpoints.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand is approaching 1,000, according to a tally updated by Johns Hopkins University, with four deaths. Within Southeast Asia, only Malaysia — with 1,796 confirmed cases — has been more heavily affected by the virus.
Chinese premier tells local officials not to underreport new coronavirus cases
BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned local officials not to “hide or underreport” new coronavirus cases, after questions emerged in recent days over whether China was accurately portraying its recovery.
The Chinese No. 2 made the remarks at a meeting on Monday, according to a government notice.
China has quickly restarted its economy in the past two weeks since top leader Xi Jinping visited Wuhan on March 10 to declare victory over the epidemic and national officials have reported no new domestic infections for most of the past week.
But even as normal life is beginning to resume in Hubei province and its virus-stricken capital, Wuhan, reports have emerged in recent days questioning whether some confirmed cases — in particular infected people who do not show symptoms — are being omitted from official Chinese statistics. Doctors and residents in Wuhan have told reporters that they have seen patients test positive for coronavirus even though they are not reflected in national statistics.
The South China Morning Post reported Sunday that a classified Chinese government document showed that there have been 43,000 cases of “silent carriers” who tested positive for covid-19 but showed no symptoms.
Wu Zunyou, the spokesman for China’s Center for Disease Control, defended the omission of asymptomatic cases from official case counts, asserting that those carriers do not spread the virus. However, scientists have concluded that while the sickest people are the most contagious, those who have the virus without showing symptoms can still spread it.
China places everyone who tests positive for the virus under medical observation, Wu said.
The World Health Organization recommends that authorities report all cases that have been confirmed through laboratory tests.
After five days of reporting no cases, Wuhan said Tuesday it had a new infection: a doctor at Renmin Hospital. The 29-year-old doctor had been treating an asymptomatic patient and may have been infected that way, the respected Chinese outlet Caixin reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to Renmin Hospital.
Britain’s health services asked for volunteers, 170,000 people signed up overnight
LONDON — Britain’s National Health Service says it is battling a “war on coronavirus” and is responding by “rallying the troops” — calling for volunteers to help support medical workers on the front line.
On Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on those fit and able to enlist. “We’re seeking a quarter of a million volunteers, people in good health, to help the NHS for shopping and for delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health,” he said.
It seems people got the message. Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, National Health Service Professor Stephen Powis revealed the numbers, prompting NHS England to write in a tweet: “170,000 of you have already signed up to volunteer to help your NHS — that’s 189 people every minute!”
BREAKING: @NHSEnglandNMD Professor Stephen Powis announces on @BBCBreakfast that overnight 170,000 of you have already signed up to volunteer to help your NHS — that’s 189 people every minute! 👏 https://t.co/sZR7TnmMwB #YourNHSNeedsYou pic.twitter.com/a1BIlBr8mX— NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) March 25, 2020
The United Kingdom has recorded more than 8,000 active cases of the virus and 422 deaths, while 135 people have recovered. Hancock has said a temporary emergency hospital will open in London next week, capable of holding up to 4,000 people.
“Coronavirus is the biggest challenge we have ever faced, which is why we’re rallying the troops and telling the public: your NHS needs you,” said Nikki Kanani, general practitioner and NHS Director of Primary Care.
While Britain’s public health system is widely cherished by the country’s residents, there have been concerns about whether it has sufficient resources to combat the pandemic.
Coronavirus beginning to appear in Mideast conflict zones
Racked by years of civil war that has crippled its health-care system, Libya has confirmed its first coronavirus case, joining the other countries around the Middle East struggling to stem the rising tide of infections.
Libya’s National Center for Disease Control announced the case on Tuesday but did not provide further details, according to Reuters. Doctors in the western city of Tripoli said the patient was hospitalized there.
In recent days, both war-torn Syria and the Gaza Strip have also confirmed coronavirus cases, raising alarm that further humanitarian crises await these impoverished and often densely populated communities.
Elsewhere in the Middle East, confirmed cases have continued to increase, prompting governments to impose lockdowns, curfews and other restrictions on movement, often enforced by military personnel and police. Saudi Arabia reported the country’s first death from covid-19 on Tuesday and more than 200 new cases — a 40 percent spike.
Israel, which already banned gatherings of more than 10 and ordered people to remain inside, issued a new set of restrictions Wednesday, prohibiting anyone from walking more than 100 meters away from their home except for an essential trip, among other measures.
The Jordanian government, meanwhile, had to pull back some of its most severe lockdown elements on Wednesday. The government imposed a curfew on Saturday and ordered all shops, including supermarkets, bakeries and pharmacies, to close. Although aimed at keeping people inside, the policies backfired Tuesday when crowds swarmed around government trucks distributing bread.
As a result, Jordan’s prime minister said that as of Wednesday, people are permitted to walk to food stores between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Three U.S. Navy sailors test positive aboard ship at sea
Three U.S. Navy sailors aboard a ship in the Pacific Ocean tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.
While more than 80 Navy personnel have been found to have contracted the rapidly spreading virus, Navy officials said it was the first known instance of their sailors testing positive while at sea.
The three sailors were flown from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is in the Philippine Sea, and taken to a U.S. medical facility somewhere in the Pacific. Of the vessel’s 5,000-person crew, all those who came into contact with the three infected sailors have been quarantined, Stars and Stripes reported.
“We’ve identified all those folks that they’ve had contact with and we’re quarantining them as well,” Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, said at a news conference on Tuesday. “This is an example of our ability to keep our ships deployed at sea.”
While the USS Roosevelt had docked in Danang, Vietnam, about two weeks ago, Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, said that the cases would be difficult to tie to that port visit. Multiple aircraft have been flying on and off the vessel as well.
At the time of their visit, Vietnam had only been reporting 16 cases of the virus, and all were far away, in the country’s northern region.
Sailors returning onto the USS Roosevelt were carefully screened as they boarded the ship, which followed Navy guidance to stay at sea for 14 days after stopping at a port. The three sailors tested positive 15 days after their visit.
European markets rise as U.S. stimulus deal offers hope
European markets rallied early Wednesday, hours after U.S. lawmakers reached a late-night agreement on emergency economic relief measures.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 3.4 percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.7 percent, reflecting investors’ hopes that the U.S. spending measures can mitigate economic damage from coronavirus-related shutdowns. Oil prices and U.S. stock futures also notched modest gains.
Investors have been rattled in recent weeks by a near-shutdown of the world economy as the novel coronavirus has spread across the U.S. and Europe, making them wary of any risky trades.
But the developments on Capitol Hill offered optimism that the economic disruption could be contained. As U.S. lawmakers are set to vote later on a $2 trillion stimulus package, however, euro zone finance ministers have not yet reached an agreement on their own regional deal.
Asian markets had already been climbing based on news of a deal in Washington. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index shot up 8 percent to close at its highest in weeks, while benchmark indexes in Australia and South Korea posted gains of more than 5 percent.
Analysis: Trump and Bolsonaro see coronavirus more as a political hassle than a public threat
The Western hemisphere’s two leading nationalists sat for an ill-fated dinner this month in Florida. Days later, it emerged that a number of those present at the meeting of President Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the former’s Mar-a-Lago resort had tested positive for the novel coronavirus strain that’s ravaging the globe.
Scrutiny immediately fell on the health of Trump and Bolsonaro. In a dizzying chain of events, Bolsonaro’s son appeared to confirm his father had tested positive before denying it. The spokespeople of both presidents insist that neither has contracted the virus despite their repeated proximity to those carrying it. Both have remained in public view: Trump appeared on packed stages with his lieutenants while Bolsonaro joined large rallies and shook hands with supporters.
Their seeming nonchalance in the face of a global pandemic is part of a shared political disposition. Both Trump and Bolsonaro are frustrated with the measures being pursued within their countries to reckon with the spread of the virus. They are fearful of such policies’ impacts on both the economy and their political futures. As the crisis unfurls, the two leaders have taken a backseat to more proactive state governors and mayors. All the while, they have fanned the flames of self-aggrandizing culture wars in the shadow of the pandemic.
Read more here:
Senate, White House reach $2 trillion stimulus deal to blunt coronavirus fallout
Senate leaders and the Trump administration reached agreement early Wednesday on a $2 trillion stimulus package to rescue the economy from the assault of the coronavirus pandemic, potentially setting the stage for swift passage of the legislation through both chambers of Congress.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced the breakthrough on the Senate floor around 1:30 a.m., after a long day of talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials.
“At last we have a deal,” McConnell said. “After days of intense discussion, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic. ... I’m thrilled that we’re finally going to deliver for the country that has been waiting for us to step up.”
“Help is on the way, big help and quick help,” Schumer said. “We’re going to take up and pass this package to care for those who are now caring for us, and help carry millions of Americans through these dark economic times.”
The agreement capped five straight days of negotiations that occasionally descended into partisan warfare as the nation’s economy reeled from the deadly pandemic, with schools and businesses closed, mass layoffs slamming the workforce and tens of thousands falling ill.
The legislation, unprecedented in its size and scope, aims to flood the economy with capital by sending $1,200 checks to many Americans, creating a $367 billion loan program for small businesses and setting up a $500 billion fund for industries, cities and states.
Waffle House to close 365 locations
Waffle House, known as a source for breakfast food at any hour of the day, has shut down 365 locations across the United States as a result of coronavirus-related dining restrictions.
Despite the closures, the Georgia-based company still has 1,627 locations open, according to a map it posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday.
Restaurants throughout the United States have struggled to stay afloat as medical experts urge people to exercise social distancing and demand for dining out drops. Some states and cities have ordered restaurants to only serve delivery or take-out.
Waffle House’s website boasts that it serves 145 waffles, 341 strips of bacon, and 238 hashbrown orders every minute.
“If you poured all of the cups of Coffee that Waffle House® serves in one year, it would be enough to fill nearly 8 Olympic swimming pools!,” the website calculates.
It remains unclear how many waffles and cups of coffee will now be served.
Leader of India’s biggest state defies lockdown order to attend religious ceremony
NEW DELHI — India, the world’s second-most populous country, went into lockdown Wednesday, suspending all nonessential services and severely restricting movement to halt the spread of coronavirus cases.
But hours later, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state in north India, Yogi Adityanath, participated in a ceremony at a temple at the start of a nine-day Hindu festival, highlighting the challenge the nation of 1.3 billion faces in implementing the drastic containment measures.
अयोध्या करती है आह्वान...
भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण का पहला चरण आज सम्पन्न हुआ, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम त्रिपाल से नए आसन पर विराजमान...
मानस भवन के पास एक अस्थायी ढांचे में 'रामलला' की मूर्ति को स्थानांतरित किया।
भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण हेतु ₹11 लाख का चेक भेंट किया। pic.twitter.com/PWiAX8BQRR
Photos and videos shared by Adityanath on Twitter show him performing rituals surrounded by dozens of men, including government and police officials. Later, addressing the gathering, he asked citizens to follow the government lockdown directives.
Religious ceremonies are banned, according to the guidelines issued by the central government detailing the provisions of the 21-day lockdown, with penalties of up to a year in prison.
Earlier, the chief minister of Karnataka in southern India had attended a wedding ceremony after issuing an order to ban them.
The announcement of the lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi late Tuesday sent people scurrying out to markets in panic with initial confusion over whether food stories and pharmacies would remain open. In another instance, despite government assurances that e-commerce sites will be allowed to function, Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart announced it was suspending services.
Critics have also questioned the Modi government’s handling of the economic fallout of the crisis. Modi had announced the formation of an economic task force to deal with the impact on the economy and businesses. But local media reported that the task force had not been constituted yet. Various state governments have come forward to announce relief measures for daily wagers and social security programs for the poor.
Officials walk back earlier statement on death of child in California
The death of a California child — briefly believed to be the first U.S. fatality involving a minor — may have an alternate explanation, authorities said late on Tuesday evening.
Earlier Tuesday, public health officials in Los Angeles County, Calif., said that a child in the town of Lancaster had died of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Almost instantly, the minor’s death made national news, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) cited the fatality to demonstrate that the virus can kill anyone.
But hours later, the county health officials recanted.
The case is complex, they said in a statement, declining to provide any additional details. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would need to further evaluate the situation for alternative explanation.
Amid reports that the virus is most deadly in seniors, young people in the United States have been somewhat apathetic about the contagion, packing onto beaches and bars.
CDC data, however, suggests that both the old and the young are evenly requiring hospitalization. Patients aged 65 and older accounted for 45 percent of hospitalizations and 53 percent of intensive-care unit admissions.
Conor McGregor makes impassioned plea for ‘true lockdown’ in Ireland and elsewhere
Making impassioned remarks in a video he posted Tuesday, UFC star Conor McGregor implored the government in his native Ireland to impose a “full lockdown” to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Addressing the people of Ireland as well as top politicians and government officials there, McGregor said: “I know a good, tough fight when I see one, and we have one on our hands now. I want to call upon my people — the great people of Ireland. This fight needs us all. We’re all in the red corner together, awaiting the bell. So let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves, including the people of the rest of the world.
“A true lockdown must begin, and it must begin now — a lockdown together, a lockdown united.”
The time is now 🇮🇪🙏🌍 Closing of Airports as well as all non essential business, along with stricter adherence to social distancing, must be put in place now! God speed! We can do this ❤️Posted by Conor McGregor on Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Ireland has thus far not been among the hardest-hit European countries, but the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 rose by over 200 Tuesday for the second day in a row (per the Irish Times), bringing the total in the country to 1,329 with seven deaths.
Having called for an array of preventive measures earlier in the month, including the temporary closure of schools, day care facilities and pubs, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced more expansive restrictions Tuesday, such as a closure of all nonessential retail.
The Fox News whipsaw on coronavirus: Hosts now push Trump to abandon shutdown
Viewers following Fox News’s stars for the latest in the coronavirus story may have felt a bit of whiplash over the past several days — again.
For weeks, hosts scoffed at the looming coronavirus crisis, only to make an abrupt about-face last week when President Trump acknowledged the severity of the pandemic and declared a national emergency to fight it.
But now, Fox’s pundits have changed their minds once more — and Trump is listening.
Early this week, the cable network’s most prominent figures began urging the president to ditch the restrictions and get people back to work, even if doing so risks the public’s health.
The commentary dovetails with, and may even have encouraged, Trump’s expressing a desire for businesses to start reopening after the federal government’s 15-day, stay-at-home period ends on Monday. Trump made his intentions clear Tuesday during a town-hall style interview on Fox, saying he wants to have the country “opened” by Easter — April 12.
Public-health officials have opposed such an action, saying it could cause infection rates to soar, overwhelm hospitals and lead to a higher death toll. Officials, even within the Trump administration, have recommended that restrictions remain in place longer.
U.S. government’s emergency ventilator stockpile is critically low
The number of ventilators in the government reserve designated to strengthen overwhelmed hospitals in the event of a national medical crisis is critically low, according to the Center for Public Integrity.
That number — 16,600 in the Strategic National Stockpile — is a small supplement to the national health system’s estimated 160,000 ventilators, many of which are already in use. Health experts say the reserve will prove inadequate in the case of a severe coronavirus outbreak.
The United States could have as many as 742,000 patients in need of ventilators in the event of a severe outbreak, similar to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, CPI reports.
The reserve was started in 1999 primarily in preparation for attacks against Americans using weapons of mass destruction. The shortage of ventilators may be more acute in hospitals in rural and low-income areas, as ventilators cost close to $25,000 each.
In severe cases of covid-19, ventilators are necessary to keep patients alive. The machines take over for lungs weakened by the disease, which can destroy air sacks in the lungs that pass oxygen to the blood.
Malaysia, world’s main producer of medical gloves, cuts factory staff in half amid new restrictions
Malaysian factories supply as many as three of every four medical gloves on the global market. Day in and day out health care workers around the world rely on millions of these gloves, likely without knowing the source, as demand soars and supplies dwindle.
But Malaysia’s glove factories are operating at half capacity as a result of recent government restrictions on businesses aimed at stemming the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Associated Press reported.
Malaysia, Southeast Asia’s hardest-hit country, has banned foreigners and deployed the military to enforce a two-week lockdown. As part of the latest restrictions, factories had to cease production as of March 18.
Manufacturers considered essential have been allowed to apply for an exemption to remain open. Still, they can only operate with half their staff to reduce the chance of spreading the virus in a crowded workplace. Factories must also meet domestic demand before being allowed to export their products, according to the AP.
That’s left Malaysia’s glove industry in a bind.
“Any halt to the production and administrative segments of our industry would mean an absolute stoppage to glove manufacturing and it will be disastrous to the world,” said Denis Low, the president of the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association, in a statement this week, the AP reported.
The association has requested an exemption from the staffing and export requirements.
Manufacturing medical gloves is grueling work — and in Malaysia the task has often fallen on workers, many from places like Thailand, Nepal, and Bangladesh, often operating under harsh conditions and forced labor, according to human rights groups.
On Tuesday, the United States lifted a ban on a Malaysian medical glove manufacturer that it had previously accused of using forced labor. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the company, WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd., had ceased employing abusive labor practices.
Why Germany’s coronavirus death rate is so much lower than that of other countries
BERLIN — For weeks, virologists here have been asked a persistent question: Why, compared with other countries, are so few of the Germans who are diagnosed with the coronavirus dying?
In Italy, 9.5 percent of the people who have tested positive for the virus have succumbed to covid-19, according to data compiled at Johns Hopkins University. In France, the rate is 4.3 percent. But in Germany, it’s 0.4 percent.
The biggest reason for the difference, infectious disease experts say, is Germany’s work in the early days of its outbreak to track, test and contain infection clusters. That means Germany has a truer picture of the size of its outbreak than places that test only the obviously symptomatic, most seriously ill or highest-risk patients.
“At the beginning, when we had relatively few cases, when it came to finding them and isolating them, we did quite well in Germany,” said Reinhard Busse, head of the department of health care management at the Berlin University of Technology. “That’s the major reason.”
Trump plays down pandemic dangers as Congress readies for relief package vote
President Trump continued to play down the dangers of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, saying that he wants to reopen the economy by April 12.
His comments appear to further a growing national debate that pits the health of economy against the health of the public, even as experts warned of a worsening crisis and the stock market staged a brief comeback.
As of early Wednesday, more than 53,800 cases had been reported across the United States, and at least 700 people have died nationwide. A World Health Organization official warned Tuesday that the U.S. could become the new epicenter of the global crisis.
Yet that did not keep Trump from saying on Fox News that he would love to see “packed churches all over our country" on Easter Sunday. Privately, six of his most profitable clubs were shut down before he called for a rollback on social distancing measures.
Many Republicans have spoken out against his argument, but the loudest warnings against him have come from public officials. Ending restrictions on daily life would be disastrous, they say, as the country has barely given a business shutdown any time to work.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill will likely vote on another effort to salvage the economy: a massive $2 trillion stimulus package intended to cushion impacted businesses and families. They reached a deal on the package early on Wednesday.
Expectation of a vote in Congress led the stock market to post one of its best days ever, suggesting high hopes that investors think the package will buoy the economy.
Earlier, Democrats and Republicans signed a letter to congressional leaders seeking federal election assistance asking for federal election assistance to expand vote-by-mail efforts for the 2020 election.
‘Take it very seriously’: Pastor at Arkansas church where 34 people came down with coronavirus sends a warning
In early March, before First Assembly of God church in Greers Ferry, Ark., called off all of its activities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, just like other churches across the country, dozens of participants gathered there for a children’s program.
Now, 34 people who attended that event have come down with the coronavirus, according to a deacon at this rural evangelical church 75 miles north of Little Rock, who spoke to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Mark Palenske, and his wife, Dena, are both suffering from the illness.
Palenske hasn’t been up to using the computer much. After 12 days with the coronavirus, he says he and Dena are still under the weather. They have headaches, chills and “intense body aches.” Recently, he said, their main symptom is “a lingering nausea that keeps us wanting stillness and very small amounts of food.”
But he wrote two lengthy Facebook posts, urging his local community and people farther afield to take the coronavirus seriously, even as some Christian leaders have questioned whether churches should really stop hosting services.
“The intensity of this virus has been underestimated by so many, and I continue to ask that each of you take it very seriously. An act of wisdom and restraint on your part can be the blessing that preserves the health of someone else,” Palenske wrote.
He urged his Facebook followers to stay at home, as public health experts are recommending. “We must keep the affected population to as low a number as possible. Our singular act of stubborn independence can have far reaching effects on someone else’s life.”
India bans exports of hydroxychloroquine
India has banned the export of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug suddenly seeing a rise in global demand after President Trump lauded it as a coronavirus treatment, despite medical experts cautioning that there’s no concrete evidence yet.
India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a letter Wednesday that it would fulfill current orders and continue to provide the drug on case-by-case humanitarian needs, Bloomberg News reported.
Trump has touted hydroxychloroquine as a possible “game changer” for treating the novel coronavirus and promised to make it available in the United States. That prescription contrasts with advice from medical experts, who say further scientific studies are needed to test the drug’s effectiveness.
India’s government, nonetheless, has also recommended that health care providers take the drug as a precaution against the virus, further fueling demand.
People who are prescribed hydroxychloroquine to treat a range of other ailments have called on the public to stop hoarding the drug, as it’s become harder for them to find it.
An Arizona man died Tuesday after he and his wife ingested aquarium cleaner with the same name as the anti-viral drug as they thought it would prevent them from contracting coronavirus.
South Korea agrees to send spare medical equipment to U.S.
South Korea agreed Wednesday to any send spare medical equipment for fighting the coronavirus to the United States in response to President Trump’s personal request to the country’s leader.
The announcement sent shares of South Korean test kit manufacturers rising, Reuters reported.
Trump spoke by phone with South Korean President President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday during which he asked Seoul to send medical equipment and promised to assist Korean producers in attaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, according to a readout from Moon’s office.
While both the United States and South Korea discovered their first coronavirus cases on the same day in late January, Seoul has since led the way in rolling out mass testing developed by domestic producers to contain the outbreak.
The United States, in contrast, has struggled to make testing widely available as infection rates continue to rise. The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the United States could become the world’s next outbreak epicenter.
Trump on Sunday confirmed that he sent a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offering to assist Pyongyang in combating coronavirus.
Asian markets rally following huge jumps on Wall Street
Stocks in Asia posted solid gains Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that U.S. lawmakers would sign off on a $2 trillion economic relief package.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index was up 5%, while indexes in South Korea, Hong Kong and Australia each rose by more than 2%. The gains followed an epic comeback for U.S. stocks: The Dow Jones industrial average surged more than 11 percent, while the S&P 500 rallied 9.4 percent.
While the turnaround appears to show some hope from investors that Congress will vote on its $2 trillion stimulus package, it is far from a rosy picture yet.
Stock futures were lower in overnight trading, with futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all posting losses early on Wednesday. Both global and U.S. equities have yet to post back-to-back daily gains since early February.