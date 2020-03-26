As the Senate voted to approve a $2 trillion relief package late on Wednesday, the president continued to press to reopen the economy swiftly — against the advice of many public health experts, who warn doing so would lead to an overwhelming spike in new cases and deaths.

“At some point in the not too distant future, certain states are going to come off the rolls,” Trump said. “Maybe New York can’t. And maybe California can’t.”

As of Wednesday evening, more than 900 people in the country had died, marking the first day with more than 200 deaths. The nationwide total has now surpassed 67,000 cases.

The virus’s continued spread has led to some extraordinary scenarios: Local governments are releasing thousands of nonviolent inmates, states are scrambling for dwindling supplies of protective equipment, and resource-strapped hospitals are caught in private, heated debates over when to risk it all to save patients.

President Trump has repeatedly said he doesn’t need to implement the Defense Production Act to force companies to produce supplies.

But some relief may come in the form of the rescue package approved by the Senate, the largest in history. The bill will be voted on by the House on Friday, and the president has said he intends to sign immediately.

Most of the $2 trillion will end up in the hands of laid-off workers, small businesses, hospitals and state and local governments, but slices are also going to American corporate titans — including airlines and hotels — who have sometimes acted in ways that may make the bailout tougher to swallow.

News of the impending deal led investors to celebrate, with the Dow Jones swelling nearly 500 points and the first back-to-back days of stock gains in more than a month.