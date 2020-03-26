Much of the world’s population from Europe to Africa to Latin America is living under some kind of coronavirus-related restrictions. While financial markets have recovered some footing in recent days after huge losses this month, investors remain anxious about the long-term economic damage from prolonged shutdowns of the world’s productive capacity, with recession appearing certain. Asian markets were mixed on Thursday.
Here are some significant developments:
- As of Wednesday evening, more than 900 people in the United States had died from complications of the virus, according to tracking by The Washington Post.
- Lawmakers and the White House were bombarded by lobbyists and special interest groups seeking assistance during the negotiations over Congress’ package, and the price tag rose from $850 billion to $2.2 trillion in just a matter of days.
- In the United States, upwards of 13,000 new cases were reported since Tuesday, bringing the nationwide total to more than 67,000 cases, while testing capacity still remains comparatively limited.
- The national death toll in Spain surpassed 3,400, making it the world’s hardest-hit country after Italy.
China’s claim of coronavirus victory in Wuhan brings hope, but experts worry it is premature
China is winning its “people’s war” against the coronavirus. That’s the message being sent by Chinese leaders and diplomats and amplified by the Communist Party-controlled press.
A central part of the narrative is that Wuhan, the onetime center of the outbreak and the site of a recent visit from Chinese leader Xi Jinping, has stopped transmission in its tracks. It went five days without reporting new, local cases. On Monday, Wuhan reported one new case.
In a country emerging from a crushing lockdown — and a world looking for answers — lower case counts appear to be genuinely good news. Other countries have closely watched the crisis in Wuhan for lessons on how best to control local outbreaks.
But Wuhan’s near-zero count is being called into question by independent reporting and received with suspicion from experts. It underscores wider issues across China. The country’s overall coronavirus numbers have been met with some skepticism since the first signs of crisis.
A March 23 report from Caixin, a Chinese outlet that has done groundbreaking coverage of the crisis, found that the virus may still be spreading in the city.
“There are still a few or a dozen asymptomatic people every day,” an unidentified official at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention was quoted by Caixin as saying. “It can’t be determined whether transmission has been completely cut off.”
Iran institutes travel ban and commercial lock down
In its continuing fight to control the spread of the coronavirus, Iran imposed a countrywide travel ban Thursday, as authorities indicated that the initial outbreak in the country — the worst in the Middle East — might have be brought under control, according to local news agencies.
At a cabinet session on Wednesday, political leaders said the first wave of the deadly coronavirus outbreak was leveling off, with the number of admissions to hospitals in some cities not growing, the semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported.
Lawmaker Ali Rabiee reportedly told the cabinet that a growing number of patients were being released from hospitals. In official figures published on Wednesday, Iran confirmed 27,017 cases of the virus, with 2,077 fatalities, with a leveling off in the number of new cases and fatalities.
The ban on intercity travel was announced at a televised press conference on Thursday, with an official government spokesman warning that the country might face a second outbreak unless people stayed home, Reuters reported.
According to the report, Hossein Zolfaghari, a member of Iran’s national headquarters for fighting the virus, urged Iranians who were still traveling following last week’s Persian New Year holiday to immediately return home. He said that the closures of universities, schools and the ban on other large gatherings would be extended and that those violating the measures would face legal consequences.
The semiofficial Mehrs News Agency also said that national parks and stores would be shuttered, excluding those selling food and basic supplies. Iran’s neighbors, all with much milder outbreaks, instituted similar measures, as well as more draconian curfews in some cases, in previous weeks.
‘A biological bomb’: Soccer match in Italy linked to epicenter of deadly outbreak
A soccer match last month that sparked euphoria in Bergamo has taken on a much darker relevance in the epicenter of Italy’s deadliest covid-19 outbreak.
The Feb. 19 Champions League contest reportedly drew over 40,000 residents of Bergamo to nearby Milan to see their hometown squad, Atalanta, take on Spain’s Valencia. Atalanta’s 4-1 first-leg victory, in the upstart side’s inaugural trip to the knockout rounds of the world’s most prestigious club competition, had those closely packed residents and thousands more back home hugging in raucous celebration.
Weeks later, Bergamo has earned the tragic distinction of being the hardest-hit province in the hardest-hit region, Lombardy, of Europe’s hardest-hit country. The spread of the novel coronavirus has swelled the daily obituary section in Bergamo’s local newspaper from two or three pages to as much as 10 or 11. Intensive care units there don’t have nearly enough beds, and Italian soldiers are being deployed to move coffins from Bergamo’s overwhelmed morgues.
Among the “sad explanations” for the plight there is the soccer match, the mayor of Bergamo, a town of approximately 120,000 that has the same name as its province, said Tuesday.
“Some 40,000 Bergamo inhabitants went to Milan to watch the game. Others watched it from their homes, in families, in groups, at the bar,” said Mayor Giorgio Gori (via Agence France-Presse).
“It’s clear that evening was a situation in which the virus was widely spread,” he added.
N.J. nursing home evacuates residents, all of whom are presumed positive for coronavirus
A nursing home in Woodbridge, N.J. was emptied out Wednesday after all its residents were presumed to have contracted the new coronavirus, including some who were hospitalized.
State health officials had ordered St. Joseph’s Senior Nursing Home to transfer its entire residential to another facility, according to the Morristown Daily Record.
Two dozen of the center’s 94 patients had tested positive for the virus, which also appeared to spread to the St. Joseph’s staff. At least 12 employees were suffering respiratory symptoms, and the nuns who run the nursing home were left scrambling to find a solution.
“The sisters were working around the clock to take care of almost 90 residents," Judith Persichilli, the New Jersey health commissioner, said at a Wednesday news conference. "When they called us, I can tell you that it was an extreme situation.”
CareOne, a network of assisted living facilities, said it received the St. Joseph’s residents at a senior home in nearby Whippany, N.J., after moving its own patients to other centers.
More than 140 nursing homes in the United States have at least one resident who tested positive, The Post’s Peter Whoriskey and Maria Sacchetti reported, but federal officials have refused to say which homes are affected and where they are.
That has angered both families and emergency responders, who say the information could help them know when to don protective gear and how to keep the virus from spreading further.
Nationwide, many facilities that care for the elderly have prohibited visitors and started frequently checking their residents’ temperatures to contain deadly outbreaks like the one at a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash.
But the elderly are some of the most vulnerable to covid-19, and these centers keep them in close quarters with employees who come and go.
Cheesecake Factory says it can’t pay upcoming rents
The Cheesecake Factory says it cannot pay rent April 1 on the franchise’s nearly 300 restaurants due to a severe drop in income generated during the coronavirus outbreak.
The California-based company is one of the largest restaurant employers in the United States, with 38,000 employees, according to Eater. Over the last month, however, the franchise has closed 27 locations and its stock has fallen by more than 50 percent, Eater reported.
Small restaurants and food chains have similarly struggled to stay afloat while transitioning to a sudden drop in demand and take-out and delivery-only models. But on Monday, the nationwide franchise released a statement saying it was still able to operate.
The company’s chairman and CEO David Overton, however, presented a far different picture in a March 18 letter to its landlords, in which he acknowledged the cash flow problem and ask them for “patience, and frankly, your help,” according to Eater.
UAE arrests 64 for violating mandatory virus quarantine as region tightens restrictions
DUBAI — The UAE Ministry of Interior has detained 64 people for violating their 14-day quarantine mandated for suspected exposure to the coronavirus, amid tightening restrictions in this wealthy Gulf state and around the whole region.
The move comes as the United Arab Emirates catches up to its neighbors in closing down daily life, shutting most commercial establishments, urging people to stay in place and mandating that 80 percent of private-sector employees work from home.
“The violators did not adhere to home quarantine for 14 days as instructed and exposed others to the disease, subsequently causing the spread of covid-19,” the state news agency reported late Wednesday. It is a crime in the UAE to intentionally spread a disease, with a penalty of up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $27,000.
After initially showing little growth, cases in the country have started increasing at a swift rate, with the government reporting 50 new ones on Tuesday and then another 85 on Wednesday, for a total of 333.
Over the Friday-Saturday UAE weekend, all public transportation will be shut down for sanitization. Taxis have been limited to just two passengers and social distancing protocols put in force in the Dubai metro resulting in long lines at the stations.
Crackdowns also continue on anyone mocking the new restrictions. Dubai police announced Wednesday that they had arrested “a young man of Asian nationality” who posted a video calling on people flout the stay-at-home advice.
“In his irresponsible post, the man called members of the public to ‘go out for a smoke or barbecue and to enjoy the rainy weather,’” the police said in a statement posted on Instagram.
The Dubai Chamber of Commerce also said it was shuttering its customer service centers known as “customer happiness centers” from Thursday.
Panic buying grips Tokyo as expert advisers warn virus is probably already ‘rampant’
TOKYO — Barely 48 hours after postponing the Olympic Games, Japan appears to have woken up to the scale of the coronavirus challenge facing the country.
Panic-buying spread in the capital on Thursday, one day after Tokyo recorded 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and Gov. Yuriko Koike, in a somber news conference, urged people to refrain from going out at night and during the weekend.
“In order to avoid an explosive growth in infections, the cooperation of everyone is critical,” she said. “We ask that each of you act with a sense of urgency.”
The call was echoed by the governors of neighboring prefectures on Thursday.
Nationally, Japan set a record of 102 new cases on Thursday, based on a tally collated by public broadcaster NHK at 10:30 a.m. each day, bringing the cumulative total to 1,313 people with 45 deaths.
Life had carried on almost as normal in and around Tokyo last weekend, with people gathering for hanami parties in parks to view cherry blossoms, attending indoor martial arts and wrestling events, and gathering en masse to view the Olympic flame north of the capital.
The public’s apparent nonchalance and the government’s reluctance to impose strict social distancing measures contrasted with growing concerns among the medical community that Japan was about to be hit by a second wave of infections.
On Thursday, an expert panel advising the government warned that new coronavirus infections appear highly likely to be “rampant,” Kyodo News reported. The government is expected to establish a new coronavirus task force later in the day, Kyodo reported.
Meanwhile, schools in Tokyo will reopen next month, but children will be asked to attend on alternate days, NHK reported.
Hospitals consider universal do-not-resuscitate orders for coronavirus patients
Hospitals on the front lines of the pandemic are engaged in a heated debate over a calculation few have encountered in their lifetimes — how to weigh the “save at all costs” approach to resuscitating a dying patient against the real danger of exposing doctors and nurses to the contagion of coronavirus.
The conversations are driven by the realization that the risk to staff amid dwindling stores of protective equipment — such as masks, gowns and gloves — may be too great to justify the conventional response when a patient “codes,” and their heart or breathing stops.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago has been discussing a do-not-resuscitate policy for infected patients, regardless of the wishes of the patient or their family members — a wrenching decision to prioritize the lives of the many over the one.
Richard Wunderink, one of Northwestern’s intensive-care medical directors, said hospital administrators would have to ask Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for help in clarifying state law and whether it permits the policy shift.
“It’s a major concern for everyone,” he said. “This is something about which we have had lots of communication with families, and I think they are very aware of the grave circumstances.”
Rwandan police shoot dead two men who defied lockdown orders
Rwanda police shot and killed two men in their 20s on Wednesday after the pair reportedly defied orders to stay indoors as part of the country’s lockdown.
The two men “attempted to tussle with officers,” Rwanda National Police spokesman John Bosco Kabera told Bloomberg News.
Rwanda has the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in East Africa and was the first sub-Saharan country to impose a lockdown to stem the virus’ spread. The two-week long restrictions began on March 22 and include limiting all but essential travel between towns and cities.
As The Post has reported, from Rwanda to Peru to Jordan to Italy, governments are increasingly deploying armed forces to enforce stringent rules restricting peoples’ movements in public.
In a separate incident Wednesday, BBC Africa reported that in southern Rwanda a man flouted lockdown orders to go fishing and was subsequently eaten by a crocodile, according to the mayor of the district.
“He had broken the stay-home rule, he’s among very few people here who are not co-operating with the lockdown to stop the [corona]virus,” southern Kamonyi district mayor Alice Kayitesi Kayitesi told the BBC.
Mexico abandons go-slow approach as coronavirus cases mount
As Latin America roared into action against coronavirus in recent days — declaring curfews, closing businesses, shutting borders — Mexico seemed like an outlier. The federal government imposed few restrictions, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador continued to mingle with crowds of supporters. Suddenly, Mexico’s tune is changing.
Starting Thursday, authorities plan to halt all nonessential government activities. The announcement came days after the government closed schools and urged businesses to let employees work from home.
“The goal is that most people are not in public spaces from March 23 to April 19,” said Hugo López-Gatell, the point person for the government’s coronavirus effort.
Mexico has essentially bet that it can fine-tune its strategy, sending people home at the very moment that community transmission of the disease ramps up. Authorities thought that prematurely locking down the country could be devastating for the half of the population living in poverty.
“We had to ensure that economic activity was affected as little as possible, without putting at risk people’s health,” Jesus Ramirez, the presidential spokesman, told The Post.
The big question is testing. Mexico hasn’t done much, figuring it can detect unusual surges of illness through its health system. But many victims of coronavirus don’t show symptoms, complicating this strategy.
By Thursday night, confirmed cases of the virus reached 475, with six deaths. Did Mexico get the timing right?
If so, “Mexico will become an example of a well crafted public policy,” wrote political scientist Alberto Diaz-Cayeros, in an essay on Medium. If not, however, “Mexico may well become the next Italy or Spain,” he concluded.
Palestinians, Trinidad and Tobago report first deaths
From the Middle East to the Caribbean, the global span of deaths related to the coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19 continues to widen.
Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank reported Wednesday their first coronavirus death, a woman in her 60s from the village of Bidu, north of Jerusalem.
“The woman had experienced symptoms and was later hospitalized” and then died, Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, which rules in restricted parts of the West Bank, said, according to Reuters.
Both the West Bank and Israel have been on lockdown to contain the virus. Palestinian authorities in the West Bank reported 62 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.
But in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and under an Israeli-led blockade, concerns are rising that the territory’s already closed-off status makes it even more vulnerable to an outbreak.
The Palestinian Health Ministry in the war-torn territory reported seven more confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising Gaza’s total to nine. The new infections were among security workers who had interacted with the first two patients, the ministry said, according to the Associated Press.
The health system in densely populated Gaza is unequipped to handle a coronavirus outbreak after over a decade of war and blockade, humanitarian aid groups have warned.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to upend lives in new parts of the world. Trinidad and Tobago, a twin-island nation in the Caribbean, reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that the deceased was an elderly male and had a preexisting medical condition, the AP reported.
Trump continues to push to reopen the economy, despite health risks
As the Senate voted to approve a $2 trillion relief package late on Wednesday, the president continued to press to reopen the economy swiftly — against the advice of many public health experts, who warn doing so would lead to an overwhelming spike in new cases and deaths.
“At some point in the not too distant future, certain states are going to come off the rolls,” Trump said. “Maybe New York can’t. And maybe California can’t.”
As of Wednesday evening, more than 900 people in the country had died, marking the first day with more than 200 deaths. The nationwide total has now surpassed 67,000 cases.
The virus’s continued spread has led to some extraordinary scenarios: Local governments are releasing thousands of nonviolent inmates, states are scrambling for dwindling supplies of protective equipment, and resource-strapped hospitals are caught in private, heated debates over when to risk it all to save patients.
President Trump has repeatedly said he doesn’t need to implement the Defense Production Act to force companies to produce supplies.
But some relief may come in the form of the rescue package approved by the Senate, the largest in history. The bill will be voted on by the House on Friday, and the president has said he intends to sign immediately.
Most of the $2 trillion will end up in the hands of laid-off workers, small businesses, hospitals and state and local governments, but slices are also going to American corporate titans — including airlines and hotels — who have sometimes acted in ways that may make the bailout tougher to swallow.
News of the impending deal led investors to celebrate, with the Dow Jones swelling nearly 500 points and the first back-to-back days of stock gains in more than a month.
But it may be too soon to declare an end to the weeks-long market slump, and economists say it won’t be enough to stop a recession. It’s an open question whether the nation can avoid an economic depression.
As New York’s coronavirus crisis deepens, experts split over how to contain its spread to new areas
NEW YORK — Marisa Hunter believes she may have contracted coronavirus earlier this month, when severe fatigue and gastrointestinal issues left her feeling weak.
She tried to get a test for the virus but was not able to get one, and by the time she spoke to a doctor, her symptoms were resolving.
Initially, the 31-year-old social media manager and model left her apartment in Long Beach, N.Y., where her lease had just expired, and went to her mother’s house in Connecticut to try to recuperate. Then over the weekend, she flew from Connecticut to Bonita Springs, Fla., to live with her fiance, who had already moved.
Hunter’s three-week journey is an example of the behaviors and travel habits now at the center of a deepening split among public officials and health experts over how best to contain the spread of the coronavirus as sick New Yorkers begin inundating hospitals while others try to flee.
On Tuesday, President Trump’s coronavirus response team instructed anyone who has been in New York recently to self-quarantine for at least 14 days if they left the city, even for the suburbs.
This have touched off debate about whether it is practical for the Trump administration or individual states to issue guidance that seeks to restrict the movement of Americans, based on where they have recently visited domestically.
Senate passes $2.2 trillion bill to blunt coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact, as households and businesses gasp for relief
Facing one of the worst economic downturns in American history, one that is unsparing in its trauma, the Senate late Wednesday unanimously approved a $2 trillion emergency relief bill that attempts to arrest the financial havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawmakers acted with unusual speed and cooperation to produce the largest economic rescue package in history.
The sprawling legislation, which passed 96-0, would send checks to more than 150 million American households, set up enormous loan programs for businesses large and small, pump money into unemployment insurance programs, greatly boost spending on hospitals, and much more.
Illustrating how grave the situation has become in the United States, the most liberal and conservative senators joined to support the mammoth spending bill.
The legislation’s goal is to flood the economy with money at a time of nearly unprecedented financial chaos, with entire states on lockdown, many business closed, and the numbers of infections and deaths from the coronavirus quickly on the rise.
The Senate vote sends the bill to the House, where Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced a vote to approve it Friday morning. President Trump said he intends to sign it immediately.
Congress to bail out firms that avoided taxes, safety regulations and spent billions boosting their stock
When airline executives realized a few years ago that they could charge passengers extra fees for just about anything — meals, checking bags, even choosing seats — their businesses seemed bulletproof.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to lose money again,” American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker told giddy investors in 2017. As such companies continued to thrive, they also undertook share buybacks, boosting investor value. President Trump and congressional Republicans sweetened the outlook for big businesses further when they passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut that slashed the corporate rate beginning in 2018.
That seems so long ago. Now airlines, hotels, cruise lines, coal-mining companies and others strangled by coronavirus shutdowns are lining up to receive slices of a $2 trillion aid package funded by taxpayers.
Yet many of these companies behaved in ways before the current economic crisis that are making a bailout tough to swallow, labor advocates and some economists say.
Soldiers around the world get a new mission: Enforcing coronavirus lockdowns
Around the world, as a consensus has formed around the need for quarantine and social distancing to fight the coronavirus, a more delicate question has emerged: How do you enforce those new rules?
In every region, under all kinds of political systems, governments are turning to increasingly stringent measures — and deploying their armed forces to back them up.
Countries as varied as China, Jordan, El Salvador and Italy have sent service members into the streets. Guatemala has detained more than 1,000 people. In Peru, those who flout government restrictions can be jailed for up to three years. In Saudi Arabia, it’s five.
At no time since World War II have so many nations wrestled with what it means to be in a state of emergency and how to impose fundamental and sudden changes in human behavior.
Deploying troops is a startling but often effective way to keep people indoors, but its impact could ripple well beyond the end of the coronavirus, as countries decide when — and if — to cede the powers endowed by a global pandemic.
More than 50,000 Americans overseas are seeking help getting home
More than 50,000 Americans are asking the U.S. government for help getting home from foreign countries where commercial flights are suspended, U.S. officials said Wednesday.
Ian Brownlee, the Consular Affairs official heading the State Department’s repatriation task force, said 66 flights are planned over the next nine days to bring at least 9,000 Americans back to the United States. That is double the number who already have returned on flights arranged by embassies and consulates around the world.
Brownlee said the State Department is struggling to assist stranded travelers in getting home. Demand has soared as an increasing number of countries have sealed their borders and closed their airports. Brownlee said the State Department is seeking assistance from the Defense Department to arrange aircraft operated by civilian air companies to rescue Americans marooned abroad with no way to get home.
“As it is truly an unprecedented event. The State Department’s capacity to do this is being strained,” Brownlee told reporters.
The State Department has been ramping up its efforts to assist Americans stuck in foreign countries in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic. It is prioritizing seats for the most vulnerable — the elderly and those who may be medically compromised.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro, channeling Trump, dismisses coronavirus measures — it’s just ‘a little cold’
RIO DE JANEIRO — He said self-isolation was “mass confinement.” He called the novel coronavirus a “little cold.” He asked, if only people older than 60 are at risk, “why close the schools?”
This was Jair Bolsonaro, leader of Latin America’s largest country, calling on Brazilians to return to jobs, public spaces and commerce amid the coronavirus pandemic, contradicting not only his own health officials, but also the global consensus on how to see countries through the pandemic without a crippling loss of life.
It was a portrait of Bolsonaro isolated and unbound: Alone before the camera, attacking the media, undermining political opponents, indulging talking points he’s used since the crisis began even as the disturbing reality overtook his sanguine predictions.
“Most of the media has been countervailing,” he declared in a national address Tuesday. “They spread the sensation of dread, with their flagship the high number of victims in Italy. The perfect scenario to be used by the media to spread hysteria.”
“In my particular case,” the 65-year-old former army officer added, “with my history as an athlete, if I were infected by the virus, I wouldn’t need to worry. I wouldn’t feel anything or, if very affected, it would be like a little flu or little cold.”
Rather than calming panic and confusion, Bolsonaro’s pronouncements appear to be only fueling them. As confirmed cases and deaths mount — Brazil leads Latin America in both — fear is growing over whether the country’s institutions and leaders will rise to the challenge of a historic moment, with far less room for error than wealthier countries already in the full grip of coronavirus.
