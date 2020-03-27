Measures in the stimulus package, passed by the Senate earlier this week, aim to support households and businesses facing massive losses from the prolonged shutdown of normal life. Figures on Thursday laid bare the challenge: The Labor Department reported that 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, shattering the previous record.
President Trump, meanwhile, accused some U.S. governors of asking for emergency medical equipment they don’t need, as state and local leaders sound alarms about dangerous shortages. Anecdotal accounts from health-care providers at hospitals in New York City describe a shortage of supplies amid a surge of coronavirus patients.
Elsewhere, the virus continues to exact a devastating toll on public health and the world economy. France reported 365 new deaths in a 24-hour period, including a 16-year-old girl, while China banned entry to all foreigners, including residents, amid concerns that travelers infected with the virus could reignite the outbreak there.
Here are some significant developments:
- The New York City area is the current U.S. epicenter, but the number of confirmed cases is beginning to surge elsewhere, including Louisiana, Michigan and Texas.
- The U.S. death toll has hit 1,000, according to tracking by The Washington Post. The United States has surpassed China in confirmed cases. Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases exceeds 500,000.
- Trump tweeted that he had a “very good” conversation Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which they discussed the coronavirus “in great detail.”
- One lawmaker, Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is threatening to stymie swift passage of the U.S. stimulus bill, potentially delaying a vote until the weekend.
- Some of the bill’s $2 trillion is slated to support American corporate titans — including airlines and hotels — who have sometimes acted in ways that may make the bailout tougher to swallow, such as avoiding taxes and safety regulations.
Michigan health system has contingency plan to deny ventilators, ICU care to patients with low chance of survival
A Detroit area health system has developed a contingency plan to deny ventilators and intensive care treatment to coronavirus patients with a poor chance of surviving, including those with some preexisting medical conditions.
Details of the plan were listed on a draft letter from Henry Ford Health Systems to families that circulated on social media late on Thursday, though the company later clarified that it has not yet needed to implement the policy.
“With a pandemic, we must be prepared for worst case,” the health system said on Twitter. “With collective wisdom from our industry, we crafted a policy to provide guidance for making difficult patient care decisions. We hope never to have to apply them. We will always utilize every resource to care for our patients.”
Henry Ford, which runs six hospitals in Michigan, did not immediately respond to a request from The Washington Post.
According to the letter, Henry Ford hospitals would de-prioritize most patients with severe heart, lung kidney, or liver failure; terminal cancers; and severe trauma or burns. Any patient who does not improve with a ventilator or ICU care would also be pulled off those treatments and instead be given pain control measures.
“Some patients will be extremely sick and very unlikely to survive their illness even with critical treatment,” read the letter. “Treating these patients would take away resources for patients who might survive.”
As The Post’s Ariana Eunjung Cha reported, hospitals dealing with especially large outbreaks are weighing their standard approach — to save dying patients at all costs — against the risk that doing so would expose many more health workers to the virus and overwhelm the facility.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, among others, has been discussing a do-not-resuscitate policy. That directive would tell health workers not to perform CPR if an infected patient stops breathing or their heart stops beating.
Expectant mothers stare down the prospect of giving birth alone
Expectant mothers planning to deliver at two major hospital networks in New York must be prepared for a new reality this week: They will have to give birth without a loved one by their side.
At Mount Sinai Hospital, partners and doulas have been barred from entering the labor and delivery floor, part of a plan to treat every expectant mother as if she has the novel coronavirus.
Hospitals across the country are swiftly adopting new protocols for pregnant women and obstetric departments in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. In-person prenatal classes are moving online. Hospitals are ensuring women in labor will not mix with patients in the emergency room. And, perhaps most controversially, some hospitals are adopting no-visitor policies for women giving birth.
“I’m not a very popular guy in New York City,” said Michael Brodman, the chief of obstetrics at Mount Sinai. Brodman made the decision to bar partners and recognizes it will add stress to an already stressful time. But he could not risk someone endangering the lives of health-care workers, mothers and newborn babies. The virus is already affecting obstetrics: Brodman said eight nurses and four doctors in labor and delivery have been diagnosed with the virus.
Washington state officials see hope as cases appear to be leveling off
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The suburban hospital that handled the first onslaught of coronavirus patients weeks ago — a crush of seriously ill and dying nursing home residents that signaled the beginning of the national health crisis — is now offering cautious optimism to people across the United States who are searching for an end to the springtime nightmare: They believe they might have flattened the curve here.
At EvergreenHealth Medical Center, two miles from the shuttered Lifecare nursing home where 35 patient deaths were linked to the virus, officials say their rate of new covid-19 cases has remained steady for two weeks, leveling off at a trickle. On some days, doctors here see just one new case and haven’t seen more than four in a single day since mid-March. Few need admission to the intensive care unit, which is now half full, two weeks after overflow necessitated transfers to nearby hospitals.
“We don’t know if this last two weeks has been a calm before the storm or if the social distancing and all those things that are being practiced are working,” said EvergreenHealth CEO Jeff Tomlin, whose hospital has handled 40 of Washington state’s more than 130 virus-related deaths. He said the hospital is no longer overwhelmed, though it still lacks needed supplies.
“You will never hear me declaring victory at any point of this,” he said. “But I can tell you we’re making sure we have enough supplies, beds and ventilators as we can. I’d say we’re gearing up just in case a surge does happen like in New York or in Italy.”
Trump tweets that he had ‘very good’ conversation with China’s Xi
President Trump spoke Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in what he characterized on Twitter as “a very good conversation,” which comes as their countries have been locked in escalating strategic competition and a political war of words exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet,” Trump wrote, referring to the novel coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19. “China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!”
A summary of the call published by Chinese state media reported that Xi emphasized cooperation between the two countries as key to improving U.S.-China relations. He also expressed his concern about the the spread of the epidemic throughout the United States.
Trump and Xi last spoke by phone in February to discuss a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
This time, however, the president postponed his chat with Xi to appear Thursday night as a guest on one of his favorite Fox News television shows, he told Sean Hannity, the host of Hannity.
“Mr. President, thank you,” said Hannity at the start of his program, according to Newsweek. “Apparently, I heard you in the press conference, you had a 9 p.m. call with President Xi of China, let me start there. How did that go?”
“Well, because of you, I made it at 10:30,” Trump answered.
Trump has faced criticism for referring to the coronavirus pandemic as a “Chinese virus" or “Wuhan virus,” after the Chinese city where the deadly strain was first recorded late last year. Chinese officials, meanwhile, have sought to duck public anger over their initial cover-up of the outbreak, including by stoking conspiracy theories about its origin.
On March 17 Beijing pulled credentials for U.S. journalists working at three American news outlets in China, including The Washington Post.
Cruise tells passengers to isolate after crew member tests positive
The Carnival Freedom set sail in Texas on March 8, in spite of a State Department warning that day urging Americans to avoid cruise ships — an especially challenging battleground for fighting the new coronavirus.
But now, it seems, passengers aboard that six-day cruise may have been exposed to the illness.
In a letter Thursday, Carnival Cruises said a crew member aboard that vessel had tested positive to the virus, according to the Miami Herald.
The employee was hospitalized Monday and received positive test results two days later, the Herald reported. The company asked all passengers to isolate themselves for 14 days.
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already instructed anyone who had been on a cruise since early March to do the same, as experts warned that cruise ships were lagging in response to an elevated risk of contamination onboard.
All passengers aboard the Freedom disembarked in Galveston, Texas on March 14, just one day after Carnival halted all cruise operations. Since then, the Freedom has been docked in Gulfport, Miss., where crew members remain on board in single rooms.
Any employees who came into contact with the sick crew member were told to isolate, a Carnival spokesperson told the Herald.
Early on Thursday, federal health officials said that two former passengers aboard the Grand Princess had died of complications related to the virus. That virus-stricken ship was stalled off the California coast for days as officials debated what to do with its thousands of passengers, who were later quarantined on military bases across the U.S.
Singapore criminalizes standing too close to someone
Intentionally standing or sitting too close to someone is now a crime in Singapore and grounds for six months in jail or a fine of nearly $7,000.
“Stricter measures will come into effect” on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, “to limit gatherings outside of work and school to 10 persons or fewer, and ensure that physical distancing of at least one meter [three feet] is maintained in settings where interactions are non-transient.”
The government announced the new measures on Tuesday, which also banned standing in a line or sitting in a restaurant less than three feet away from someone. The Ministry of Health additionally ordered all bars and entertainment venues to close and barred gatherings of more than 10 people outside of work or school.
Singapore has one of the world’s highest population densities and the city-state has in part relied on intensive surveillance and curtailment of public freedoms to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As coronavirus looms, U.S. proceeding with dramatic reduction of aid to Yemen
The Trump administration plans to move forward with a dramatic reduction of humanitarian assistance to Yemen effective Friday in response to restrictions imposed on aid by Iranian-linked Houthi rebels, U.S. officials and relief workers said.
U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that has not been announced publicly, say the move is intended to prompt the rebels to lift measures in areas of Yemen they control that have made it difficult for aid groups to operate.
But aid officials warn that the cut could prove disastrous ahead of what many fear will be a crippling coronavirus outbreak in a country that is already the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
House leaders seek to expedite emergency aid package amid uncertainty about GOP lawmaker delaying measure
House leaders sought to expedite the emergency $2 trillion relief bill aimed at mitigating the financial havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic amid uncertainty about whether a renegade lawmaker could delay sending the measure to President Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to approve the measure with a voice vote Friday that would not require all 430 current members of the House to travel to the Capitol, given that two lawmakers have contracted the disease and others are self-quarantining due to exposure to confirmed carriers.
The leadership also is taking meticulous steps to change the protocol for debate and voting to ensure the safety of lawmakers.
But at least one lawmaker is considering upending the plans for swift passage. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he opposed the bill, approved unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday, as it would add to the national debt. The libertarian lawmaker also is concerned that voting without a quorum present — the majority of the House chamber — would violate the Constitution. He said he has yet to decide whether to press the issue, which could delay a House vote until late Saturday or Sunday.
First unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. government custody test positive
Three unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) said Thursday, marking the first confirmed infections among children detained by the U.S. immigration services.
ORR, the agency in charge of around 3,500 unaccompanied children, did not provide details on the age or nationality of the children, who are being held in a New York facility, CNN reported.
“ORR’s medical team is working with the programs in New York and local health department to collect information and determine next steps,” it said in a statement shared with CNN.
As coronavirus case have surged in New York, ORR has stopped placing children in facilities or releasing them to sponsors there. Still, cases within the agency are already on the rise: Five employees and one contractor working at three New York facilities tested positive, in addition to one staff member at a Texas facility and a foster parent in Washington State, according to CNN.
Immigrant and asylum seeker advocates have been calling for U.S. authorities to release detained migrants over fears that the virus will spread fast through crowded detention centers. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported its first detainee — a 31-year-old Mexican national held in New Jersey — testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.
Separately on Thursday, ICE released two men detained in Seattle who have preexisting medical conditions that put them at extra risk of dying from covid-19, the Associated Press reported.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and Northwest Immigrant Rights Project had initially filed for their release along with seven other detainees on March 16.
Late Thursday night, a federal judge in New Jersey ordered the release of ten more men held by ICE with chronic health problems, citing coronavirus infection fears.
President Trump announced on March 20 that due to coronavirus fears U.S. authorities will now immediately send back immigrants and asylum seekers caught trying to illegally enter the United States via the southern border with Mexico.
The Mexican state of Chihuahua, which lies along the U.S. border, said Thursday that it will build a shelter to house these deportees during a required two-week quarantine upon their return, the AP reported.
Stress-baking and hoarding has led to a retail egg shortage
A chicken will lay about an egg a day. Any amount of heckling and cajoling will not change that. Americans are stockpiling eggs, and it’s about a week from peak pre-Easter egg buying. The Bunny is getting nervous.
Experts say this is an on-shelf shortage, that there are enough eggs in the works. But if Americans — now cooped up and stress-baking for their families — continue to markedly change their cooking behaviors, American egg producers will have to grow their flocks. And that takes time: It takes 22 weeks for a chick to become a laying hen.
Vital Farms, the largest supplier of naturally raised eggs in the United States, shipped 15 million eggs to 13,000 grocery stores last week. According to chief executive Russell Diez-Canseco, that is up to 150 percent more than normal.
“The reality is we don’t have twice as many eggs as we did in January,” he said. “Most suppliers build in some extra inventory for Easter, but retailers have burned through that inventory.”
According to Nielsen data, sales of eggs in shells went up 44 percent for the week ending March 14 compared with a year ago, with retailers ordering six times normal volume. Wholesale egg prices have risen 180 percent since the beginning of March, according to Urner Barry, which does market price reporting. Google searches for baking recipes without eggs have spiked.
It was the worst week for the economy in decades. The pain is just beginning.
The record 3.3 million jobless claims reported Thursday mark the beginning of an economic crisis facing American workers and businesses — a slump, experts say, that will only end when the coronavirus pandemic is contained.
The economy has entered a deep recession that has echoes of the Great Depression in the way it has devastated so many businesses and consumers, triggering mass layoffs and threatening to set off a chain reaction of bankruptcies and financial losses for companies large and small.
What sets this downturn apart is how rapidly the virus — and the economic pain — have spread. It remains a wide open question whether this will become a long-lasting slump or a short-lived flash recession.
Economists say the jobless claims reported Thursday, which reflected workers seeking unemployment insurance last week, is the start of a massive spike in unemployment that could result in over 40 million Americans losing their jobs by mid-April.
U.S. diplomats race to get Americans home while they can
After a slow start to a rapidly spreading pandemic, U.S. embassies and consulates around the world are diverting most of their resources to the task of evacuating U.S. citizens.
In Ecuador, the U.S. consul general and ambassador have gone to the airport in the middle of the night to smooth hitches for jittery Americans departing on chartered flights. The U.S. Embassy staff in Morocco has handled baggage check-ins for airlifts of American tourists.
Consular officers in Peru are converting a hangar used by U.S. narcotics control officers into a processing center for evacuation flights. And in Brazil, where nine in 10 embassy employees are teleworking, consular officers in the port city of Recife got more than 100 vacationing Americans off a “sick” cruise ship with two infected passengers and put them on a bus to the airport.
Similar scenes are underway at many other diplomatic missions, with the entire world under a State Department do-not-travel advisory.
As lawmakers and marooned travelers complained that the State Department wasn’t doing enough to get people home quickly, diplomats were enlisted for tasks normally handled by commercial airlines. Bilateral negotiations focus on ways to maneuver around local rules and regulations to allow empty aircraft to fly rescue missions into countries and depart with stressed-out travelers.
“It’s never been on a global scale like this,” a diplomat in Ecuador, a veteran of 17 years in the Foreign Service, said after apologizing for sounding groggy after sleeping only four hours the previous night. “This requires a lot of creativity, talking with the department, outreach to American citizens.”
