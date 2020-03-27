Please Note

The House is expected to vote Friday on a $2 trillion emergency relief bill aimed at softening the blow from an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, offering a measure of solace as the United States faces a sharp downturn and uncertainty over how long restrictions on movement will remain.

Measures in the stimulus package, passed by the Senate earlier this week, aim to support households and businesses facing massive losses from the prolonged shutdown of normal life. Figures on Thursday laid bare the challenge: The Labor Department reported that 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, shattering the previous record.

President Trump, meanwhile, accused some U.S. governors of asking for emergency medical equipment they don’t need, as state and local leaders sound alarms about dangerous shortages. Anecdotal accounts from health-care providers at hospitals in New York City describe a shortage of supplies amid a surge of coronavirus patients.

Elsewhere, the virus continues to exact a devastating toll on public health and the world economy. France reported 365 new deaths in a 24-hour period, including a 16-year-old girl, while China banned entry to all foreigners, including residents, amid concerns that travelers infected with the virus could reignite the outbreak there.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The New York City area is the current U.S. epicenter, but the number of confirmed cases is beginning to surge elsewhere, including Louisiana, Michigan and Texas.
  • The U.S. death toll has hit 1,000, according to tracking by The Washington Post. The United States has surpassed China in confirmed cases. Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases exceeds 500,000.
  • Trump tweeted that he had a “very good” conversation Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which they discussed the coronavirus “in great detail.”
  • One lawmaker, Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is threatening to stymie swift passage of the U.S. stimulus bill, potentially delaying a vote until the weekend.
  • Some of the bill’s $2 trillion is slated to support American corporate titans — including airlines and hotels — who have sometimes acted in ways that may make the bailout tougher to swallow, such as avoiding taxes and safety regulations.