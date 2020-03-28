Please Note

With more than 104,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the United States is now the epicenter of the global pandemic. The latest numbers came as President Trump signed a sweeping $2 trillion coronavirus spending package into law.

But the president voiced his frustration with governors who haven’t been as complimentary toward him and his administration over its response to the coronavirus. Trump said he just wants governors to be “appreciative” of what the White House is doing to address the crisis. “I don’t want them to say things that aren’t true,” he said. "I want them to be appreciative.”

Here are some significant developments:

  • New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Friday night that his state has secured about half of the 30,000 ventilators it needs. “We need ventilators and we need them now,” Cuomo told Chris Hayes on MSNBC. “If I don’t have the ventilators in 14 days, Chris, people die.”
  • New York state reported 134 new coronavirus patient deaths in 24 hours, Cuomo announced Friday, a jump from 100 deaths reported the previous day. Friday’s number amounts to almost one death in the state every 10 minutes.
  • Airports are set to reopen Sunday in China’s Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak was first recorded late last year, as the number of locally transmitted cases in mainland China dramatically decreased in recent weeks.
  • Three unaccompanied migrant children in American custody tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) said Thursday, marking the first confirmed infections among children detained by the U.S. immigration services.
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey would suspend all international flights and restrict domestic travel, taking more drastic measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus after the infection rate surged by 50 percent or more for two days in a row.