- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Friday night that his state has secured about half of the 30,000 ventilators it needs. “We need ventilators and we need them now,” Cuomo told Chris Hayes on MSNBC. “If I don’t have the ventilators in 14 days, Chris, people die.”
- New York state reported 134 new coronavirus patient deaths in 24 hours, Cuomo announced Friday, a jump from 100 deaths reported the previous day. Friday’s number amounts to almost one death in the state every 10 minutes.
- Airports are set to reopen Sunday in China’s Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak was first recorded late last year, as the number of locally transmitted cases in mainland China dramatically decreased in recent weeks.
- Three unaccompanied migrant children in American custody tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) said Thursday, marking the first confirmed infections among children detained by the U.S. immigration services.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey would suspend all international flights and restrict domestic travel, taking more drastic measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus after the infection rate surged by 50 percent or more for two days in a row.
Trump issues order allowing Pentagon to bring former troops back to active duty to assist in coronavirus response
President Trump issued an order Friday night that permits the Pentagon to bring former U.S. troops and members of the National Guard and Reserve back to active duty to augment forces already involved in the U.S. military’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, senior American officials said.
Trump signed an executive order that allows Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper to order units and individual members “and certain Individual Ready Reserve” members, chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement released just after midnight on Saturday morning. The Individual Ready Reserve comprises former active-duty and reserve service members, who are commonly considered out of the military and rarely recalled.
Hoffman, who could not be reached for comment early Saturday, said that decisions about which people may be activated are still being reviewed. The statement did not address whether anyone will be involuntarily recalled.
“Generally, these members will be persons in Headquarters units and persons with high demand medical capabilities whose call-up would not adversely affect their civilian communities,” Hoffman’s statement said.
Before relying on any National Guard Reserve forces, Esper and the Department of Health and Human Services will consult with state officials, Hoffman added. Governors have control of their own National Guard forces in most cases.
Trump denies calling Alex Rodriguez to discuss coronavirus efforts
President Trump on Saturday denied an ABC News report saying he phoned former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez to ask for help responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
“More Fake News!” Trump wrote in a 12:40 a.m. tweet.
Earlier, ABC News’s John Santucci and Katherine Faulders reported that Trump sought input on the coronavirus response from Rodriguez and actress Jennifer Lopez, his fiancee.
Citing multiple anonymous sources, Santucci wrote that Rodriguez was one of many people called during a “marathon day of meetings earlier this week.”
Trump didn’t ask Rodriguez or Lopez to play an official role in response efforts, but wanted to hear the baseball commentator’s thoughts, according to Santucci and Faulders.
Before becoming president, Trump frequently mocked and criticized Rodriguez on Twitter over his use of performance-enhancing drugs. In 2015, while Trump was on the campaign trail, he and Rodriguez exchanged pleasantries at a charity event at Trump’s golf course in the Bronx, as the New York Daily News reported at the time.
Cases spike in Southeast Asia, as fatalities rise in Indonesia, Thailand
In Southeast Asia, Indonesia and Thailand are facing devastating strain to their health care systems, as confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000 in both countries.
Indonesia reported its highest single-day jump of cases on Friday, with 87 fatalities in total — the highest number of deaths in Southeast Asia. In Thailand, one more person died on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to six among the over 1,200 positive cases.
Health experts warn though that these countries are not testing as aggressively, and that the number of cases are likely widely underreported. The same holds true for the Philippines, which has reported 54 deaths among its 803 confirmed cases. Malaysia has the highest number of infections in the region, at 2,161, and has 26 deaths.
The high ratio of deaths, medical experts say, is an indication that the caseload is probably much bigger than initially suspected.
Delta offers free flights to send medical staff to hard-hit states
Delta Air Lines announced Friday it would fly medical workers free to parts of the country where coronavirus infections are spreading rapidly.
Certain medical volunteers will be able to book free round-trip Delta flights to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan, where they’ll be deployed by state and local authorities to work at hospitals hardest hit by the virus, according to the airline.
“We are witnessing the heroic efforts of our medical professionals around the world as they combat COVID-19, and we have deep gratitude for their selfless sacrifice,” Bill Lentsch, Delta’s chief customer experience officer, said in a statement. “Our hope is that offering free travel gives more of these professionals the ability to help in critical areas of the U.S.”
Delta is offering free flights for medical volunteers to assist in certain significantly impacted regions of the U.S.
Volunteers will be vetted and approved by state authorities, according to Delta. The free flights will be available during the month of April.
Delta was among the corporate beneficiaries of the $2 trillion emergency spending package President Trump signed into law Friday. The legislation provides passenger airlines $25 billion in grants and $25 billion in loans.
Without criticizing GM, Cuomo lauds Trump’s move to ramp up ventilator production
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) praised President Trump’s decision to invoke the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to manufacture hospital ventilators for coronavirus patients, but declined to join the president in criticizing the company’s turnaround time on the devices.
“I applaud the president on his use of the Defense Production Act in his conversation about General Motors,” Cuomo said in a CNN interview Friday evening. “That gives him the muscle of the law to get companies to actually respond to the production of ventilators, which is exactly what we want.”
CNN host Erin Burnett asked Cuomo if he believed General Motors was “dragging their feet.”
“Dragging their feet suggests a pejorative,” Cuomo said. "When you use the Defense Production Act and you have the law on your side you can basically order a private company to do something, to manufacture a product. It’s a extreme measure no doubt but this is an extreme time."
He added: “From the President’s point of view, from what he said, General Motors was not delivering the product and not gearing up. And look, if a corporation is dealing with it’s normal timeframe that suits them, that is one thing, but here the president is saying, ‘I need this product, and I need it fast.’ "
“These ventilators are going to be a matter of life and death,” Cuomo said, “and whether they’re delivered in four weeks or six weeks or 10 weeks or 12 weeks, you’re talking tens of thousands of lives that will be relying on it.”
As covid-19 cases surge in New York and around the country, officials say hospitals are quickly running out of ventilators to treat patients with severe symptoms. The looming shortfalls are all but certain to force doctors to make painstaking life-or-death decisions about which patients they connect to the devices.
In invoking the Cold War-era law, Trump accused GM of “wasting time” and said that his actions would help save lives. But it’s not clear what if anything Trump’s order will do to speed up production. GM is already contracting with a ventilator manufacturer, Ventec Life Systems, and the first batch of the devices are expected to arrive in late April, as The Washington Post reported Friday.
GM said in a statement Friday that it has been working “around the clock for over a week to meet this urgent need.”
“Our commitment to build Ventec’s high-quality critical care ventilator, VOCSN, has never wavered," the company said.