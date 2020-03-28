Meanwhile, confirmed U.S. coronavirus-related deaths doubled in two days, hitting 2,000 on Saturday evening, based on reporting from state health departments. Also, the United States has gone over 20,000 officially announced new cases in one day for the first time.
Here are some significant developments:
- The Department of Health and Human Services’s civil rights office urged health-care providers to not ration care for covid-19 patients based on disability or age.
- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday that an infant who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died.
- Italy has now seen more than 10,000 coronavirus fatalities. More than 650,000 people have been infected worldwide with 30,000 total deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus
James Dolan, the owner of the New York Knicks and the chairman of Madison Square Garden, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first NBA owner confirmed to have contracted the virus.
The Knicks announced Dolan’s positive test in a statement Saturday, noting that the 64-year-old New York native remains on the job, and that he is in self-isolation while displaying “little to no symptoms.”
Dolan is the NBA’s 15th positive test case, joining Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart, five additional unidentified players and four unidentified team employees.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 once Gobert became the league’s first positive test.
Trump signs executive order to have FEMA ’100 percent fund’ emergency activities in a host of states
President Trump on Saturday signed an executive order for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “100 percent fund” emergency activities in response to covid-19 in Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the U.S. territories Guam and Puerto Rico.
The executive order applies to the deployment of the National Guard under state control. It refers to emergency measures “associated with preventing, mitigating, and responding to the threat to public health and safety posted by the virus.”
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by more than 500 from Friday to Saturday in Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts and New Jersey. Maryland had an increase of 218 confirmed cases.
CDC urges N.Y., N.J. and Connecticut residents to avoid nonessential travel; quarantine ‘will not be necessary,’ Trump announces
Hours after announcing Saturday that he was considering a federally enforced quarantine on New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, President Trump backed off the idea but said he had asked for a “strong Travel Advisory.”
Later that night, the CDC urged residents of the three states to “refrain from non-essential domestic travel” for 14 days starting immediately. In a statement, the agency said the travel advisory does not apply to employees of “critical infrastructure industries,” such as trucking, public health, financial services and food supply.
A quarantine on the tri-state area “will not be necessary,” Trump tweeted Saturday night, after the prospect drew sharp criticism from New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and confusion from other leaders in the region. In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Cuomo called a potential quarantine “preposterous” and likened that sort of plan to a “declaration of war.”
The decision to forgo a quarantine and instead ask the CDC for a travel advisory was made at the recommendation of the White House coronavirus task force and in consultation with the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Trump said. He said the travel advisory would be administered by governors “in consultation with the federal government.”
The CDC affirmed in its statement that the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut “will have full discretion” to implement the new guidelines.
New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with the state reporting more than 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 700 deaths Saturday. New York City alone has seen 200-plus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to local officials.
But Cuomo had questioned the legality of the strict new measure Trump floated to contain the outbreak in the region.
“This would be a declaration of war on states, a federal declaration of war, and it wouldn’t just be New York, New Jersey, Connecticut,” Cuomo said earlier Saturday. “Next week, it would be Louisiana with New Orleans, and the week after that, it would be Detroit and Michigan, and it would run across the nation.”
The U.S. recorded its first 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a month. The next 1,000 took two days.
It took about a month from the first confirmed death for the United States to record 1,000, but the toll has risen rapidly, and officials say the worst is yet to come. The earliest death was announced in Washington state on Feb. 29.
For the first time, more than 20,000 new infections were announced in a day, pushing the nation’s total past 120,000.
The sharp rise in confirmed cases and fatalities comes as the pandemic’s epicenter has shifted to the United States and as health professionals and officials countrywide sound alarms that hospitals are not prepared for an influx of coronavirus patients.
Globally, confirmed cases now exceed 650,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.
FEMA plan for field hospital reportedly forces cancellation of Detroit auto show
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will use Detroit’s convention center as a field hospital for novel coronavirus patients, a decision that has forced the cancellation of the city’s popular and influential auto show, the Detroit Free Press and other Michigan news outlets reported Saturday.
The North American International Auto Show, founded in 1987, was to run June 7-20 at TCF Center. Last year, it drew 770,000 visitors and generated $430 million in regional revenue, including millions for charities. Typically held in January, the show moved to the summer this year to take advantage of outdoor display space.
NAIAS confirmed the show was canceled in a statement Saturday night.
“Although we are disappointed, there is nothing more important to us than the health, safety and well-being of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan, and we will do what we can to support our community’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak,” NAIAS executive director Rod Alberts said.
“With the more than 100 convention centers and facilities around the country being considered to potentially serve as temporary hospitals, it became clear to us that TCF Center would be an inevitable option to serve as a care facility to satisfy our community’s urgent health needs,” Alberts added.
A FEMA spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry Saturday night.
The agency said Friday it was seeking large facilities around the state to treat a growing number of illnesses. State officials Saturday said there were 4,650 cases, a 27 percent increase in 24 hours, and 111 deaths.
Cuomo anticipates 14 to 21 days until N.Y. outbreak peaks, as New York City alone records 222 deaths in 24 hours
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) anticipates the coronavirus outbreak in New York state will reach its apex in “14 to 21 days,” based on health and science data projections, he said during a news conference Saturday. New York is the hardest-hit state in the United States so far, with more than 52,000 confirmed cases and at least 728 deaths.
Later Saturday, New York City officials reported 222 new deaths in the past 24 hours, 155 of them since morning.
In sharing the forecast of infections yet to come, Cuomo redoubled his call for more personal protective gear, such as masks, gowns and, crucially, ventilators. President Trump has publicly questioned Cuomo’s request for the lifesaving equipment and doubted the need for 30,000 to 40,000 ventilators.
Cuomo addressed the skepticism for his large request, saying he’s only acting based on what the data from scientists say.
“The numbers, the data says at the high point of need, you could need 140,000 hospital beds and 30,000 ventilators, as we’re planning for that ‘worst-case scenario,’ which the models predict,” Cuomo said. “I have no desire to procure more ventilators than we need.”
The governor further shared his frustration that the cost of ventilators has risen in some cases by as much as $20,000 from their normal costs because of their scarcity. He has called for the federal government to nationalize the procurement of emergency equipment.
Inslee responds to Trump, who said Pence shouldn’t call governors who aren’t ‘appreciative’
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday responded to President Trump’s comments that some governors are not grateful enough for federal assistance in battling the novel coronavirus, saying, “I don’t recall, in the oath of office, saying, ‘I’ll do my job to protect the citizens of Washington state as long as I get enough love.’ ”
At a news conference in Seattle, the former Democratic presidential candidate said: “None of us are being distracted by the background noise that might come out of the White House. Our job is too important.”
On Friday, Trump said he had instructed Vice President Pence not to reach out to governors who aren’t “appreciative” of his administration’s efforts.
“If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call,” Trump said of state leaders, such as Inslee and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both Democrats. “I think they should be appreciative. We’ve done a great job.”
Inslee on Saturday said that “insults aren’t going to stop us from working together. That includes FEMA, the Department of Health and the vice president, with whom I’ve had quite a number of good discussions.”
Trump and Inslee clashed earlier this month when the president called Inslee “a snake” for criticizing the White House response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Washington was the first state hit by the pandemic and, as of Friday, had confirmed 3,700 cases and 175 deaths.
Whitmer said she had a “good call” with Pence on Saturday morning and that “we’ll keep working around the clock with FEMA and the White House to get more of the personal protective equipment we need.”
Rhode Island’s efforts to enforce quarantine on travelers from New York draw pushback
Since Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo called New York a “pinpointed risk” this week, state law enforcement officers have sought out incoming travelers from New York to enforce a 14-day quarantine — prompting New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to say he will sue Rhode Island if Raimondo does not “roll back” the policy.
“I know it’s unusual. I know it’s extreme, and I know some people disagree with it,” Raimondo said at a news conference Friday. “If you want to seek refuge in Rhode Island, you must be quarantined.”
Raimondo mandated the 14-day quarantine for New York travelers on Thursday. She also announced that Rhode Island’s National Guard and state police would help enforce it by monitoring major bus stations and pulling over drivers with New York license plates.
“New York City is a hot spot, their infection rate is skyrocketing, and they are so close to Rhode Island,” Raimondo said.
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Rhode Island had reported 203 covid-19 cases. As of Saturday evening, New York state had reported 52,318.
Rhode Island’s tactics provoked criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union as well as Cuomo.
“Under the Fourth Amendment, having a New York state license plate simply does not, and cannot, constitute ‘probable cause’ to allow police to stop a car and interrogate the driver, no matter how laudable the goal of the stop may be,” said Steven Brown, the executive director of Rhode Island’s ACLU chapter, in a statement.
Cuomo strongly rejects Trump’s idea to quarantine New York metro area
Cuomo offered a blistering response to Trump’s suggestion that people in the New York tri-state area be restricted from leaving, calling it “preposterous,” and equating it to imprisonment and “a declaration of war.”
“I don’t even think it’s plausible. I don’t think it’s legal, and it would be total mayhem — I don’t have another word for it. Why you would want to create total pandemonium on top of a pandemic, I have no idea,” Cuomo said during an interview with CNN.
Cuomo said he still hadn’t heard from the president about it and that if Trump was seriously considering it, “I guarantee he would have called me.”
“This is a civil war kind of discussion. I don’t believe that he could be serious, that any federal administration could be serious about physical lockdowns of states or parts of states across this country,” Cuomo said.
He added: “This would be a declaration of war on states, a federal declaration of war, and it wouldn’t just be New York, New Jersey, Connecticut. Next week it would be Louisiana with New Orleans, and the week after that it would be Detroit and Michigan, and it would run across the nation.”
Cuomo also threatened to sue Rhode Island if it carried out a plan to stop cars coming into the state with New York license plates, calling it an idea to the “point of absurdity.”
“I think that’s a reactionary policy, and I don’t think that’s legal, and we’re talking to Rhode Island now,” Cuomo said. “If they don’t roll back that policy, I’m going to sue Rhode Island because that’s clearly unconstitutional.”
Federal civil rights office tells health-care providers not to deny care to coronavirus patients based on disability or age
The Department of Health and Human Services’s civil rights office on Saturday urged health-care providers to not ration care for covid-19 patients based on disability or age, a practice recently endorsed by two states.
“Persons with disabilities should not be denied medical care on the basis of stereotypes, assessments of quality of life, or judgments about a person’s relative “worth” based on the presence or absence of disabilities,” according to a bulletin.
Alabama’s response plan, dated for April 2020, says that hospitals should consider not offering ventilator support to people with certain disabilities or medical conditions. The state’s protocol states that “persons with severe mental retardation, advanced dementia or severe traumatic brain injury may be poor candidates for ventilator support.”
Washington state’s protocol says that triage teams should consider transferring patients with certain disabilities or medical conditions to outpatient care.
The Office of Civil Rights said that such discrimination by HHS-funded programs is prohibited by both law and regulations.
“HHS is committed to leaving no one behind during an emergency, and this guidance is designed to help health-care providers meet that goal,” Roger Severino, the Office of Civil Rights’ Director, wrote in the bulletin. “Persons with disabilities, with limited English skills, or needing religious accommodations should not be put at the end of the line for health services during emergencies.”
Bauer shifts production to medical gear, calls on others to join them
After Bauer, a U.S.-based company that manufactures hockey gear, announced Wednesday it would shift from making helmet visors to start mass production on face shields amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, it didn’t take long for the calls, emails and other messages to start rolling in.
Medical professionals have contacted Bauer, asking for gear as they continue to work on the coronavirus front lines, according to the company. Since starting production of the face shields less than 48 hours ago, Bauer has received interest in more than 1 million medical shields. It is already set to produce 300,000 units — its current maximum capacity.
“We are one company and we are not going to be able to make a dent to this thing, but one thing we can do is make a call for action for other companies,” Bauer Chief executive Ed Kinnaly said in a telephone interview Saturday afternoon.
Read more here.
Trump says he may put New York area on quarantine; governors and N.Y. mayor say they don’t know what that means
President Trump on Saturday raised the prospect of ordering a mandated quarantine on the New York metro region later in the day, placing “enforceable” travel restrictions on people planning to leave the New York tri-state area because of the coronavirus outbreak.
But governors from New York and New Jersey said they had not spoken to Trump about a potential federal quarantine.
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) was giving a news briefing when Trump announced the possible quarantine measures. “I haven’t had those conversations,” Cuomo said when asked about Trump’s comments. “I don’t even know what that means.”
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said he saw the news “as I was walking into this room” to hold a news conference. Though he had spoken with the president as recently as Friday, Murphy said, “nothing like a quarantine came up.”
“We don’t have any details and aren’t sure what the president means by his comment,” said Freddi Goldstein, spokeswoman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. “What we know is that while New York City is the epicenter of this crisis right now, it’s in all 50 states. What we need is more supplies for our hospitals — that’s how we can save lives.”
In a gaggle with reporters early Saturday afternoon, Trump said he was considering the measure because New York had become a viral hot spot. He spoke to reporters again about an hour later and said governors from other states had asked him to consider it.
Read more here.
Ill. governor says infant with coronavirus has died
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday that an infant who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died, the youngest person in the country believed to have succumbed to the illness.
An autopsy will determine whether the virus caused the death, state officials said. No other details were announced.
“I want everyone to take covid-19 serious. If you haven’t been paying attention, maybe this is your wake-up call,” Illinois public health chief Ngozi Ezike said. “People of all ages and people, even healthy, will and have contracted the virus and can develop serious illness, including death.”
The infant was among 13 deaths Saturday attributed to the virus, Pritzker (D) said. Illinois has reported 3,491 total known cases and 47 deaths.
Although older people are more vulnerable to the illness, there have been numerous cases of youthful victims. Louisiana health officials announced Thursday that a 17-year-old from Orleans Parish died of covid-19, the disease the coronavirus causes.
Two days earlier, Los Angeles County officials said they believed a teenager without preexisting conditions died of the illness, though additional test results were pending.
Yale responds after New Haven mayor blasts school for not opening its dorms to first responders
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, a Yale University alumnus, slammed the prestigious Ivy League school on Friday for being unwilling to open its dorms to city workers.
Elicker, speaking during a virtual news conference, said he called the university last week and requested dormitory space for police officers, firefighters and their families should there be any exposure or symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The university told him “no,” he said.
He received a more welcoming response from University of New Haven President Steve Kaplan, who said “yes” in the first five minutes of their conversation, Elicker said.
“Since then, UNH has rolled out the red carpet for us,” he said. “They’ve worked to quickly get students’ belongings out of the dorms. And they’ve worked with us to address other logistical and liability hurdles.”
A final agreement will soon be finalized and city workers are expected to move into the dorms in the coming days, he said.
On Thursday, Yale launched the Yale Community for New Haven fundraising tool, which has a $5 million goal to help health care and local businesses, the Yale Daily News reported. The university has already given $1 million to the fund, which is a partnership with the United Way of Greater New Haven and the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.
Spokeswoman Karen Peart told the New Haven Register on Friday that the dorms simply aren’t ready.
“We are pursuing schemes that involve professional movers and packers, and using temporary storage. The process will take weeks, as all of the residence hall rooms on campus are filled with student belongings,” she told New Haven Register. “As soon as we have been able to clear any space, we have informed the mayor that we will let him know.”
On Saturday, the school said it would make 300 beds available by the end of this coming week to first responders and hospital personnel.