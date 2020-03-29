Coronavirus-related deaths in the United States soared over the weekend, doubling to more than 2,000 in two days, according to data from state health departments.

It took about a month for the United States to record 1,000 deaths after the country’s first death in the pandemic was announced in Washington state on Feb. 29.

New York alone reported 300 deaths on Saturday. Confirmed cases soared above 120,000 after states reported a record 20,000 new infections.

The surge in new cases and deaths left officials scrambling for new ways to contain the rapid spread of the virus and warning that the worst was yet to come.

President Trump and New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo clashed Saturday after Trump tweeted that he was considering a federally enforced quarantine on New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.

Facing fierce criticism from Cuomo, Trump backed off the idea Saturday night but said he had asked for a “strong Travel Advisory” for the region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed up with a statement urging residents to “refrain from nonessential domestic travel” for 14 days starting immediately.

Cuomo said he expects the coronavirus outbreak in his state to reach its apex in 14 to 21 days based on current projections. New York has more than 53,000 confirmed cases and at least 827 deaths, the most of any state.

The governors of Kansas and Rhode Island joined officials in 22 other states in issuing stay-at-home orders to their residents.