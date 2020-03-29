Here are some significant developments:
- Hours after announcing Saturday that he was considering a federally enforced quarantine on New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, Trump backed off the idea but said he had asked for a “strong Travel Advisory.” Later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged residents of the three states to “refrain from non-essential domestic travel” for 14 days starting immediately.
- The CDC issued a health advisory on Saturday warning against use of non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine.
- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) anticipates the coronavirus outbreak in New York state will reach its apex in “14 to 21 days,” based on health and science data projections, he said during a news conference Saturday. New York is the hardest-hit state in the United States so far, with more than 52,000 confirmed cases and at least 728 deaths.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus | What you need to know about the virus | Post Reports: Your questions about coronavirus, answered | How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? Share your experience with The Post
North Korea launches missiles, South Korea calls it ‘inappropriate’ during coronavirus crisis
TOKYO — North Korea launched what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, the most recent in a flurry of missile tests conducted by the regime in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
They would be the eighth and ninth missiles launched in four rounds of tests this month as North Korea conducts military drills. That’s the most missiles North Korea has ever fired in a single month, tweeted Shea Cotton, a senior researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.
South Korea said the two “short-range projectiles” flew 230 kilometers (140 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers (20 miles), while Japan’s Ministry of Defense said they appeared to be ballistic missiles.
“In a situation where the entire world is experiencing difficulties due to COVID-19, this kind of military act by North Korea is very inappropriate and we call for an immediate halt,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
North Korea closed its borders early in the coronavirus epidemic and has not admitted to any cases of the virus, although there have been several unconfirmed reports of cases and deaths. State propaganda has repeatedly warned of the dangers of the epidemic. The regime has imported test kits and recently began construction of a new hospital in Pyongyang.
Ankit Panda at the Federation of American Scientists said the tests are mainly about underlining North Korea’s hard line stance after talks with the United States broke down.
“There is an element of projecting a business-as-usual image amid the COVID-19 situation, but I think it’s not overriding,” he told Reuters. “These tests do allow Kim Jong Un to show that he’s sticking to the hard-line policy he laid out in December 2019.”
U.S. coronavirus-related deaths double in two days; Trump says he won’t order quarantine for New York area
Coronavirus-related deaths in the United States soared over the weekend, doubling to more than 2,000 in two days, according to data from state health departments.
It took about a month for the United States to record 1,000 deaths after the country’s first death in the pandemic was announced in Washington state on Feb. 29.
New York alone reported 300 deaths on Saturday. Confirmed cases soared above 120,000 after states reported a record 20,000 new infections.
The surge in new cases and deaths left officials scrambling for new ways to contain the rapid spread of the virus and warning that the worst was yet to come.
President Trump and New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo clashed Saturday after Trump tweeted that he was considering a federally enforced quarantine on New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.
Facing fierce criticism from Cuomo, Trump backed off the idea Saturday night but said he had asked for a “strong Travel Advisory” for the region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed up with a statement urging residents to “refrain from nonessential domestic travel” for 14 days starting immediately.
Cuomo said he expects the coronavirus outbreak in his state to reach its apex in 14 to 21 days based on current projections. New York has more than 53,000 confirmed cases and at least 827 deaths, the most of any state.
The governors of Kansas and Rhode Island joined officials in 22 other states in issuing stay-at-home orders to their residents.
In Europe, Italy has recorded more than 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the most of any country.
Pandemic fuels calls to lift sanctions on Iran, Venezuela as Trump administration imposes more
The coronavirus pandemic fueled calls this week for rolling back sanctions, even as the Trump administration announced new measures against Iran and Venezuela.
The lobbying for relief has mostly focused on the administration, which has enacted a sweeping series of economic sanctions as a key tool of foreign policy and pushed other countries and the U.N. Security Council to join in.
Iran and Venezuela, frequent targets of the U.S. “maximum pressure campaign” of economic sanctions, both have weakened health-care systems and are now being hit hard by the coronavirus. That has prompted senior officials at the United Nations, including Secretary General António Guterres, to urge waiving sanctions, at least temporarily until the global health threat is under control.
So far, the United States has shown no inclination to pull back sanctions and has even doubled down as the pandemic spread. The Treasury Department on Thursday designated 20 people and companies it said had profiteered from Iranian electricity sales to Iraq. On the same day, the Justice Department indicted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his inner circle on narcoterrorism charges.
Administration officials note that sanctions allow exceptions for humanitarian and medical aid, though critics say that companies that might meet the rules are worried they may mistakenly trip up and be put under sanctions themselves. U.S. officials also argue that loosening sanctions would only reward governments that have a track record of diverting humanitarian aid to enrich the ruling elites.
Read more here.
Japan sees sudden acceleration in coronavirus cases, with 200 in a single day
TOKYO — Japan is seeing a sudden acceleration in coronavirus cases, with 200 new people confirmed as infected on Saturday, many of them from in and around the capital.
The number of new cases had been steady at between 30 and 60 a day for several weeks, but suddenly began to take off in recent days, piercing 100 for the first time on Friday and then surging again on Saturday.
Tokyo saw a record 63 cases on Saturday, while the neighboring prefecture of Chiba saw a similar rise, with 57 cases connected to a facility for people with disabilities.
The total number of confirmed cases in Japan now stands at 1,724 people, with 55 deaths. At least 372 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned that the nation faced a prolonged battle against the virus, and promised the “boldest-ever” economic stimulus package to mitigate its impact. He said he was not yet ready to declare a state of emergency but said the country faced a “critical moment.”
Last weekend, people had enjoyed several days of mild spring weather to take to the streets and parks, viewing cherry blossoms and packing bars and restaurants. But after repeated appeals by the city’s governor to stay indoors, Tokyo was much quieter on Saturday. On Sunday, snow fell and the streets were quiet.
First federal inmate dies of coronavirus
A prisoner in Louisiana died Saturday of the coronavirus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, marking the first death of an inmate in the federal system since the pandemic reached the United States.
Patrick Jones, a 49-year-old inmate at a low-security prison in Oakdale, La., complained of a persistent cough on March 19 and was transported to a hospital for treatment, the BOP said in an emailed statement.
After testing positive for covid-19, the BOP said, his condition declined rapidly. He was placed on a ventilator on March 20. Hospital staff pronounced him dead eight days later.
Prison officials said Jones had underlying medical conditions listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as risk factors for severe covid-19 disease.
Jones was serving a 324-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute crack, according to the BOP. He had been incarcerated since April 2017 in the Oakdale facility, which houses 990 male offenders.
Public health and corrections officials have warned that the novel virus could flourish in the crowded and unsanitary conditions in U.S. prisons, endangering inmates, prison staff and their families.
Attorney General William P. Barr said that at least six inmates and four prison staffers had tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday. The infections have prompted some facilities to go into lockdown. Barr has moved to release some inmates and send some into home confinement to prevent further outbreaks.
Police in several cities test positive for coronavirus, stirring fears of spread among first responders
Three Houston police officers were recently in what their chief called a “tussle with a suspect” who was displaying fever-like symptoms: a hallmark of the novel coronavirus.
“We immediately sent them home; they didn’t even go back to the station,” Chief Art Acevedo said in an interview. All three officers tested positive for the coronavirus.
The officers in Houston are part of a mounting toll across the country as police officers and other first responders are falling ill with the coronavirus. Departments are now grappling with mounting infections in their own ranks as they navigate an extraordinary public health emergency.
In New York, hundreds of uniformed officers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Infections have also been confirmed in departments in Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Miami Beach, Milwaukee, Nashville, New Orleans and Philadelphia, among others, along with sheriff’s offices across the country.
“You have to remember, as police officers … we can’t walk around in biohazard suits,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said in an interview. One of his officers has tested positive for the coronavirus. “We have to be able to get to our guns, our radios, our handcuffs, that type of stuff. There’s no way for a police officer to do their job and not potentially be exposed to the virus.”
Officers are still contracting the virus even as police in some major cities have had fewer calls to answer.
Read more here.