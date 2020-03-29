Please Note

As confirmed U.S. coronavirus-related deaths doubled in two days, hitting 2,000 on Saturday night, President Trump signed an executive order for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “100 percent fund” emergency activities in response to covid-19.

The executive order for Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the U.S. territories Guam and Puerto Rico applies to the deployment of the National Guard under state control, and refers to emergency measures “associated with preventing, mitigating, and responding to the threat to public health and safety posted by the virus.”

Here are some significant developments:

  • Hours after announcing Saturday that he was considering a federally enforced quarantine on New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, Trump backed off the idea but said he had asked for a “strong Travel Advisory.” Later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged residents of the three states to “refrain from non-essential domestic travel” for 14 days starting immediately.
  • The CDC issued a health advisory on Saturday warning against use of non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine.
  • New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) anticipates the coronavirus outbreak in New York state will reach its apex in “14 to 21 days,” based on health and science data projections, he said during a news conference Saturday. New York is the hardest-hit state in the United States so far, with more than 52,000 confirmed cases and at least 728 deaths.