Months into the novel coronavirus outbreak, world leaders are pushing their responses to the pandemic to the brink, with hospital ships arriving in New York City, an unprecedented state of emergency declared in Hungary, and Japan telling its citizens to avoid a third of the world.

The confirmed number of cases worldwide continued to grow on Tuesday, nearing 800,000. In the United States, now the epicenter of the crisis, there were more than 160,000 cases, almost double those announced by China, where the outbreak began. The U.S. death toll neared 3,000, similar to the number killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

President Trump urged Americans to brace for a significant lockdown as the death toll soared, with the White House’s coronavirus coordinator warning that the pandemic could kill as many as 200,000 Americans.

“The economy is No. 2 on my list" behind saving lives, Trump said at a briefing on Monday evening, shifting from previous remarks about keeping businesses open.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Daily U.S. deaths due to the coronavirus exceeded 500 for the first time on Monday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator, told NBC News on Monday that the United States could suffer 200,000 deaths even “if we do things together well, almost perfectly.”
  • The FDA has approved a Trump administration plan to distribute millions of doses of anti-malarial drugs to U.S. hospitals, despite a lack of proof that the drugs work against the novel coronavirus.
  • Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering altering official guidance to encourage people to wear masks in public. Such a reversal would bring U.S. guidance in line with that of China and other nations.
  • Japan, which last week announced it would delay the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, warned against travel to more than 73 countries, more than a third of the world, including the United States.