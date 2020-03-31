President Trump urged Americans to brace for a significant lockdown as the death toll soared, with the White House’s coronavirus coordinator warning that the pandemic could kill as many as 200,000 Americans.
“The economy is No. 2 on my list" behind saving lives, Trump said at a briefing on Monday evening, shifting from previous remarks about keeping businesses open.
Here are some significant developments:
- Daily U.S. deaths due to the coronavirus exceeded 500 for the first time on Monday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator, told NBC News on Monday that the United States could suffer 200,000 deaths even “if we do things together well, almost perfectly.”
- The FDA has approved a Trump administration plan to distribute millions of doses of anti-malarial drugs to U.S. hospitals, despite a lack of proof that the drugs work against the novel coronavirus.
- Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering altering official guidance to encourage people to wear masks in public. Such a reversal would bring U.S. guidance in line with that of China and other nations.
- Japan, which last week announced it would delay the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, warned against travel to more than 73 countries, more than a third of the world, including the United States.
New Zealand government model suggested ‘worst case’ would see two-thirds of country sick, nearly 30,000 dead
New Zealand’s government publicly released a series of declassified reports on Tuesday that attempted to model the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The scenarios, drafted in February and March for New Zealand’s health ministry, offered a glimpse of what motivated government policy in response to the pandemic. So far, New Zealand has 647 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and just one death.
Under one worst-case scenario, produced by Nick Wilson of the University of Otago Wellington, the outbreak would peak in July and leave roughly two-thirds of the country, 3.32 million people, sick. Under this model, Wilson writes, “27,600 would be expected to die."
That figure would be roughly 0.6 percent of New Zealand’s total population, making it in line with U.S. officials warning about the potential for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the United States.
“This death toll would far exceed the death toll for NZ from World War One (18,000 deaths) and from the 1918 influenza pandemic (9,000 deaths),” Wilson wrote.
At a meeting of New Zealand’s Epidemic Response Committee on Tuesday, John Ombler, head of the government response to the outbreak, said that New Zealand had been lucky that the virus reached it late as it could watch how other countries handled their own outbreak.
“We have been able to learn from what they have done in order to move quickly,” Ombler said, according to Radio New Zealand. “The whole point is to stop person-to-person spread.”
New Zealand is currently under a nationwide lockdown that will last for four weeks. Separately on Tuesday, the country extended a state of emergency for another week.
Analysis: Coronavirus kills its first democracy
You could say that Hungary was already “immunocompromised.” A decade under the nation’s illiberal nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has corroded the state’s checks and balances, cowed the judiciary, enfeebled civil society and the free press, and reconfigured electoral politics to the advantage of Orban’s ruling Fidesz party. So, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Budapest’s ailing democracy proved all too vulnerable.
On Monday, Hungary’s parliament passed a controversial bill that gave Orban sweeping emergency powers for an indefinite period of time. Parliament is closed, future elections were called off, existing laws can be suspended and the prime minister is now entitled to rule by decree. Opposition lawmakers had tried to set a time limit on the legislation but failed. Orban’s commanding two-thirds parliamentary majority made his new powers a fait accompli.
The measures were invoked as part of the government’s response to the global pandemic. Hungary had reported close to 450 cases as of Monday evening, and Orban has already cast the threat of the virus in politically convenient terms, labeling it a menace carried by unwelcome foreign migrants and yet more justification for his aggressive efforts to police the country’s borders. “Changing our lives is now unavoidable,” Orban told lawmakers last week when justifying the proposed bill.
Orban’s many detractors elsewhere in Europe see this gambit as a potential pathway to dictatorship.
Japan likely to bar visitors from U.S. as it battles sharp rise in coronavirus cases
TOKYO — Japan is likely to bar foreign visitors from the United States, as it expands travel bans that already encompass visitors from Europe, China, South Korea and Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases rose by 94 to 1,987 on Monday, with the cumulative total later topping 2,000 on Tuesday as more test results came in, according to a tally by the Reuters news agency. That puts Japan in 31st place globally in terms of numbers of confirmed cases, although experts believe it may be significantly underestimating its tally due to restrictions on eligibility for tests.
With infections also surging in the capital in recent days, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike warned in a news conference on Monday night that the city stands at a crossroads. She again appealed for people to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.
“We want young people to stay away from karaoke parlors and live-music venues, and we want older people to refrain from visiting bars and nightclubs,” she said, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.
But pressure is growing for the government to take much stronger action, by declaring a state of emergency, and enforcing a lockdown.
“I personally feel it’s time [Japan] makes the declaration, and devises measures based on that,“ said Satoshi Kamayachi, an executive board member of the Japan Medical Association who also serves on a government coronavirus expert panel, according to Kyodo News.
Meanwhile, the government announced that the country’s prime minister and deputy prime minister will avoid attending the same meeting as a precaution against coronavirus infection, Reuters reported.
Coronavirus pandemic could kill as many as 200,000 in U.S., White House warns
The White House’s coronavirus coordinator on Monday warned that the pandemic could kill as many as 200,000 Americans in even a best-case scenario as state officials intensified their stay-at-home directives — further erasing any hope that the country would have a speedy recovery from the global health crisis.
As deaths across the world from covid-19 climbed above 37,000 and those in the United States rose to more than 2,900, federal and state officials offered grim warnings that the country should expect things to get worse before they get better.
Deborah Birx, the coronavirus coordinator, told NBC News that the United States could record 200,000 deaths even “if we do things together well, almost perfectly.” President Trump, who a day earlier announced that officials would extend their guidance to Americans to practice social distancing through the end of April, said the move was necessary to prevent catastrophe: He now expects that virus-related deaths will not peak for an additional two weeks.
