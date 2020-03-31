New Zealand’s government publicly released a series of declassified reports on Tuesday that attempted to model the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The scenarios, drafted in February and March for New Zealand’s health ministry, offered a glimpse of what motivated government policy in response to the pandemic. So far, New Zealand has 647 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and just one death.

Under one worst-case scenario, produced by Nick Wilson of the University of Otago Wellington, the outbreak would peak in July and leave roughly two-thirds of the country, 3.32 million people, sick. Under this model, Wilson writes, “27,600 would be expected to die."

That figure would be roughly 0.6 percent of New Zealand’s total population, making it in line with U.S. officials warning about the potential for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the United States.

“This death toll would far exceed the death toll for NZ from World War One (18,000 deaths) and from the 1918 influenza pandemic (9,000 deaths),” Wilson wrote.

At a meeting of New Zealand’s Epidemic Response Committee on Tuesday, John Ombler, head of the government response to the outbreak, said that New Zealand had been lucky that the virus reached it late as it could watch how other countries handled their own outbreak.

“We have been able to learn from what they have done in order to move quickly,” Ombler said, according to Radio New Zealand. “The whole point is to stop person-to-person spread.”