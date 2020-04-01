Please Note

Hopes for a swift recovery from the coronavirus pandemic dimmed on Wednesday, after President Trump warned of a “very painful” fight against the outbreak with at least 100,000 fatalities likely in the United States. The world economy is experiencing a dramatic slump as businesses and households struggle under the restrictions already in place.

Here are some significant developments:

  • As millions of Americans confront considerable hardships, Trump and his coronavirus task force members warned late Tuesday that the United States would suffer between 100,000 to 240,000 fatalities in the best-case scenario.
  • The United States continued to far outstrip other nations in new cases, with the country’s overall caseload already at 180,000 and likely to surge further in the next 24 hours. The number of U.S. deaths neared 4,000.
  • Wyoming is the only U.S. state without a reported coronavirus fatality after Hawaii announced its first death from the outbreak.
  • Stocks ended their worst quarter since at least 2008, but earlier hopes for an economic recovery in the second quarter were called into doubt by the continued surge in new cases and weak data from a variety of countries.
  • In China, where the government had lauded its success and pushed to resume economic activity as new cases slowed, President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that it was still too early to lift all coronavirus restrictions.

