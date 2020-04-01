Here are some significant developments:
- As millions of Americans confront considerable hardships, Trump and his coronavirus task force members warned late Tuesday that the United States would suffer between 100,000 to 240,000 fatalities in the best-case scenario.
- The United States continued to far outstrip other nations in new cases, with the country’s overall caseload already at 180,000 and likely to surge further in the next 24 hours. The number of U.S. deaths neared 4,000.
- Wyoming is the only U.S. state without a reported coronavirus fatality after Hawaii announced its first death from the outbreak.
- Stocks ended their worst quarter since at least 2008, but earlier hopes for an economic recovery in the second quarter were called into doubt by the continued surge in new cases and weak data from a variety of countries.
- In China, where the government had lauded its success and pushed to resume economic activity as new cases slowed, President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that it was still too early to lift all coronavirus restrictions.
Memos from CDC to White House lay out rationale for possible widespread use of face coverings
Federal officials debating whether to recommend that face coverings be routinely worn in public are responding to increasing evidence that infected people without symptoms can spread the coronavirus, according to internal memos provided to the White House by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Simple cloth masks that cover the mouth and nose can prevent virus transmission from such individuals when they are out buying groceries or seeking medical care, according to the memos obtained by The Washington Post.
But the documents note that widespread public use of masks is not culturally accepted in the United States the way it is in many Asian countries, where face coverings helped reduce the spread of the virus.
The memos were drafted in recent days by the CDC and sent to officials at the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House coronavirus task force for consideration of masks as an additional measure to slow the pandemic.
Faced with a crush of patients, besieged NYC hospitals struggle with life-or-death decisions
In the chaos of New York City, where coronavirus deaths are mounting so quickly that freezer trucks have been set up as makeshift morgues, several hospitals have taken the unprecedented step of allowing doctors not to resuscitate people with covid-19 to avoid exposing health-care workers to the highly contagious virus.
The shift is part of a flurry of changes besieged hospitals are making almost daily, including canceling all but the most urgent surgeries, forgoing the use of isolation rooms, and requiring infected health workers who no longer have a fever to show up to work before the end of the previously recommended 14-day self-isolation period.
Last week, DNRs or do-not-resuscitate policies for coronavirus patients who stop breathing, or are in cardiac arrest, were being discussed as part of worst-case scenario planning — ideas dismissed late last week by Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator, saying, “there is no situation in the United States right now that warrants that kind of discussion.”
Over the past few days, however, as the city’s death count topped 1,000 with 10,900 people hospitalized amid predictions the peak of the crisis is still two weeks off, some hospitals and medical centers activated those protocols.
Those decisions are a reflection of a grim reality in which thousands of health-care workers have fallen ill, ventilators are so scarce that some hospitals have put two patients on one machine, and protective equipment like masks and gowns are in such short supply that some workers are sewing their own.
Gloomy economic figures suggest post-coronavirus rebound is a way off
As stocks ended their worst quarter in over a decade this week, data from a number of countries dimmed hopes for a quick economic recovery and Asian markets slipped on Wednesday.
In Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, the central bank’s quarterly survey of business sentiment suggested widespread gloom over a potential recession, with the benchmark “tankan” index now at minus 8 percent — its lowest in seven years.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index fell 1.5 percent Wednesday.
Meanwhile, South Korean exports had fallen by 0.2 percent, missing a market consensus expectation of a 1.2 percent gain, Yonhap News reported, while Australia’s central bank warned that a “material contraction” in the country’s economy could extend past June, according to meeting minutes reported in local press.
There had been some good news on Tuesday, when China announced that its official purchasing managers’ index, a survey of industrial sentiment, had unexpectedly improved in March as some coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
But more bad news may arrive soon, with companies releasing their earnings reports soon and a U.S. jobs report on Friday giving an indication of the damage already wrought by the pandemic.
Coronavirus border closures are threatening Europe’s food supply
BRUSSELS — Europe’s farmers are staring at their fields and worrying that with people confined to their homes, and their home countries, crops may wither on the vine this year.
Farms across Western Europe are deeply dependent on Eastern Europeans who travel for work during the growing season. Yet with lockdowns in place as agriculture wakes up from its winter slumber, German asparagus may start rotting in the field and French strawberries may suffer from a lack of tending.
European countries say they have enough food, for now. But there are concerns about what could happen if the crisis drags deep into the growing season, as well as fears for the livelihoods of their farmers.
Some countries are trying to mobilize their own citizens into the fields — even those whose ordinary jobs involve little dirt under the fingernails. German leaders set up a vast database to try to encourage students and teachers to go rescue the asparagus crop, which usually starts hitting stores in the second half of April. French leaders have called for furloughed city dwellers to head to the countryside.
New CDC data shows danger of coronavirus for those with diabetes, heart or lung disease, other chronic conditions
People who have chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, lung disease and heart disease, face an increased chance of being hospitalized with covid-19 and put into intensive care, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is consistent with reports from China and Italy.
The new data gives the most sweeping look at the way covid-19 is causing serious illnesses among people in the United States who already face medical challenges.
The report reinforces a critically important lesson: Although the disease is typically more severe among older people, people of any age with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk if they contract the virus, for which there is no vaccine or approved drug treatment.
The CDC data is an initial description of how the disease appears to be affecting people who are already dealing with health challenges. The study did not break down the disease demographically, for example by age, sex, race or income. The agency also notes that this is essentially a snapshot and can’t capture the ultimate outcome for people who have been infected with the virus and haven’t yet recovered.
Governors plead for medical equipment from federal stockpile plagued by shortages and confusion
As states across the country have pleaded for critical medical equipment from a key national stockpile, Florida has promptly received 100 percent of its first two requests — with President Trump and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis both touting their close relationship.
States including Oklahoma and Kentucky have received more of some equipment than they requested, while others such as Illinois, Massachusetts and Maine have secured only a fraction of their requests.
It’s a disparity that has caused frustration and confusion in governors’ offices across the country, with some officials wondering whether politics is playing a role in the response.
Governors are making increasingly frantic requests to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for materials. State and congressional leaders are flooding FEMA with letters and calls seeking clarity about how it is allocating suddenly in-demand resources such as masks, ventilators and medical gowns.