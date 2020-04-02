Coronavirus deaths in the United States passed 4,600 Wednesday as Vice President Pence issued an ominous warning that America’s situation is most comparable to Italy’s struggle with the virus, which has pushed that nation’s hospitals to capacity and has left more than 13,000 people dead despite a weeks-long lockdown.

The prediction was among a fresh batch of reminders that as the United States makes its agonizing march toward the peak of the covid-19 pandemic, each day will bring more suffering than the last.

In total, the nation added at least 900 virus-related deaths to its overall tally on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose to more than 211,000. State officials warned their hospitals might soon run short on needed masks, gowns and ventilators, and Homeland Security officials acknowledged the federal government’s emergency stockpile of supplies also was nearly exhausted.

The virus also continued to ravage social life and the economy in America and across the world. A day after the White House warned that the country should be prepared for hundreds of thousands of deaths, the stock market continued its historic plunge. President Trump said Wednesday that officials were “looking at” potential flight restrictions between hard-hit areas of the United States, though he noted that it would be difficult to entirely suspend air travel.

“I am looking where flights are going into hot spots,” Trump said.

The president also seemed to resist the idea of a nationwide stay-at-home order even as individual states that had been holding out — including Florida — decided to require residents to remain at home and to avoid gatherings to prevent viral spread. Many of the nation’s most-populous areas are hunkered down, with people allowed to leave their homes only for essential errands, isolated exercise and emergencies.