Here are some significant developments:
- The death toll in the United States surpassed 4,700 by late Wednesday with more than 212,000 confirmed cases — far exceeding other nations and accounting for about 20 percent of the global total.
- Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-diseases expert, who warned Wednesday that the fight against the virus was far from over, is facing growing threats to his personal safety, prompting the government to step up his security.
- Vice President Pence said that models for the coronavirus outbreak suggested the United States was facing a trajectory like Italy. Italy has the highest number of deaths from the pandemic, with more than 13,000, and some studies suggest the true figure may be higher.
- In China, a county of 600,000 people in Henan province has been placed on lockdown, illustrating the dangers of declaring victory too soon as authorities grow anxious to restart economic activity without unleashing a new wave of infections.
- Trump said China’s statistics seemed “a little bit on the light side,” after Bloomberg News reported that a classified U.S. intelligence report had concluded that Beijing had under-reported its caseload and death toll.
- A new report from the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs says the global economy could shrink by almost 1 percent this year. It had been projected to grow by 2.5 percent before the pandemic.
Biden says Democratic convention may have to move to August
The Democratic National Convention will likely be pushed to a later date in the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr. (D) said late on Wednesday.
“I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July, early July,” he said in a webcam interview on “The Tonight Show.” “I think it’s going to have to move into August.”
His comments, made in a wide-ranging conversation with late-night host Jimmy Fallon, mark the second time in recent days that Biden has raised doubts about the timing of the Milwaukee convention, which is scheduled for July 13 to 16.
The former vice president also told Fallon that both major political parties must be prepared for alternative options and changes throughout the election, including shifts to more mail-in voting.
And he criticized President Trump’s response to the outbreak, calling for ramped-up testing and more protective equipment for health workers.
“The president waited too long to start taking it seriously,” Biden said. “Only yesterday at his press conference did the president grasp the reality of what he’s facing."
He also said that Trump should invoke the Defense Production Act to order manufacturers to make more masks and gowns, not just more ventilators.
Yet Biden praised the governors of New York and Ohio for pushing back against Trump and suggested that every state will eventually have to impose statewide orders telling all residents to stay home.
Federal officials scramble to ensure tech glitches, bureaucracy don’t delay $1,200 coronavirus checks
U.S. officials are scrambling to stand up a new system to send coronavirus stimulus checks to millions of Americans, raising fresh fears that technical glitches and mismanagement could undermine a centerpiece of the Trump administration’s economic-recovery effort.
The $2 trillion law signed by the president last week calls for payments to be made “as rapidly as possible,” as the U.S. government looks to put much-needed cash in the hands of people who are out of work, struggling to pay their bills or in desperate need of food and other supplies in the midst of a deadly outbreak.
But the Treasury Department’s ability to meet that congressional mandate hinges on systems it is still bringing online. In a matter of days, federal officials must craft a website for some people to enter their banking information, beef up their security so that malicious actors can’t steal sensitive financial data, and brace to be bombarded by questions from Americans who aren’t sure what they’re owed and how to obtain the money.
A new rallying cry among America’s working class: No one should pay rent until the coronavirus pandemic ends
After losing his job as a restaurant cook last month, Casey James began contacting his Atlanta neighbors with an idea: No one should pay rent until the coronavirus pandemic ends.
Going door-to-door in some cases, James, 28, estimates he has talked to nearly 200 people. If everyone refused to pay, it would be harder for landlords to evict anyone, protecting those who had recently lost their jobs, he told them. “The reception has been total support; I was really surprised,” James said.
April 1 has loomed as a turning point in the coronavirus economic fallout for the country’s more than 40 million renters and 30 million small business owners. With millions laid off due to the pandemic, some are pulling money from their savings accounts, borrowing money from friends to pay rent or attempting to negotiate deals with their landlords.
Even some large retailers are balking at paying their April rent. The Cheesecake Factory has said it won’t be paying April’s rent for its nearly 300 restaurants across the country due to the coronavirus. Wendy’s is deferring rent payment on properties it leases to franchisees by 50 percent over the next 90 days.
The Washington Post interviewed small business owners and laid-off workers across the country about how they’re dealing with the economic challenge of paying rent with little to no income. Whether they’re renting commercial property to run a restaurant or a one-bedroom apartment to live in, renters said the options offered by their landlords were limited and could leave them in worse financial condition later.
Analysis: Data shows we’ve found a new normal. That doesn’t mean we’ve hit bottom.
Life in many U.S. cities has settled into a new, stuck-at-home routine. Activity in public, measured by demand for public transit, has leveled off at about 30 percent of where it used to be. It could stay this way for months.
In this data-starved environment, public-transit demand is a relatively well-focused lens with which to view the pandemic’s economic effect. The coronavirus recession was caused, at its heart, by one thing: the end of in-person economic activity, particularly in locked-down densely populated areas. The economy is in free-fall, because people can’t go anywhere, from work or school to pubs and ballgames. That’s what transit measures.
Mass transit is centered in the cities hit hardest in the pandemic’s early phase, and it serves many of the low-income service workers who, early on, bore the brunt of the epidemic. Just as important, transit data is extremely responsive to government restrictions, which vaporized economic activity in the name of saving hundreds of thousands of lives.
From March 9 to March 23, activity on U.S. transit systems went from normal to just 31 percent of the usual level, according to the Transit app, which millions use to check for the next train or plan their bus transfers. In the week-plus since March 23, it has stuck at about 30 percent.
Protective gear in national stockpile is nearly depleted, DHS officials say
The government’s emergency stockpile of respirator masks, gloves and other medical supplies is running low and is nearly exhausted due to the coronavirus outbreak, leaving the Trump administration and the states to compete for personal protective equipment in a freewheeling global marketplace rife with profiteering and price-gouging, according to Department of Homeland Security officials involved in the frantic acquisition effort.
As coronavirus hot spots flare from coast to coast, the demand for safety equipment — also known as personal protective equipment (PPE) — is both immediate and widespread, with health officials, hospital executives and governors saying that their shortages are critical and that health-care workers are putting their lives at risk while trying to help the surging number of patients.
Two DHS officials said the stores kept in the Department of Health and Human Services’ Strategic National Stockpile are nearly gone.
During Wednesday’s White House briefing, President Trump confirmed the stockpile is nearly depleted, telling reporters his administration has sent supplies “directly to hospitals.”
U.S. coronavirus deaths surge past 4,600 as officials start to compare struggle with Italy’s outbreak
Coronavirus deaths in the United States passed 4,600 Wednesday as Vice President Pence issued an ominous warning that America’s situation is most comparable to Italy’s struggle with the virus, which has pushed that nation’s hospitals to capacity and has left more than 13,000 people dead despite a weeks-long lockdown.
The prediction was among a fresh batch of reminders that as the United States makes its agonizing march toward the peak of the covid-19 pandemic, each day will bring more suffering than the last.
In total, the nation added at least 900 virus-related deaths to its overall tally on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose to more than 211,000. State officials warned their hospitals might soon run short on needed masks, gowns and ventilators, and Homeland Security officials acknowledged the federal government’s emergency stockpile of supplies also was nearly exhausted.
The virus also continued to ravage social life and the economy in America and across the world. A day after the White House warned that the country should be prepared for hundreds of thousands of deaths, the stock market continued its historic plunge. President Trump said Wednesday that officials were “looking at” potential flight restrictions between hard-hit areas of the United States, though he noted that it would be difficult to entirely suspend air travel.
“I am looking where flights are going into hot spots,” Trump said.
The president also seemed to resist the idea of a nationwide stay-at-home order even as individual states that had been holding out — including Florida — decided to require residents to remain at home and to avoid gatherings to prevent viral spread. Many of the nation’s most-populous areas are hunkered down, with people allowed to leave their homes only for essential errands, isolated exercise and emergencies.