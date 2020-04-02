Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

The global number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus edged toward a million on Wednesday while deaths neared 50,000, as the outbreak continued to ravage nations such as the United States, Italy, France and Spain. Elsewhere, officials are battling to maintain earlier successes in the fight against the virus, weighing the desire to resume normal business operations against the risk of triggering new cases.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The death toll in the United States surpassed 4,700 by late Wednesday with more than 212,000 confirmed cases — far exceeding other nations and accounting for about 20 percent of the global total.
  • Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-diseases expert, who warned Wednesday that the fight against the virus was far from over, is facing growing threats to his personal safety, prompting the government to step up his security.
  • Vice President Pence said that models for the coronavirus outbreak suggested the United States was facing a trajectory like Italy. Italy has the highest number of deaths from the pandemic, with more than 13,000, and some studies suggest the true figure may be higher.
  • In China, a county of 600,000 people in Henan province has been placed on lockdown, illustrating the dangers of declaring victory too soon as authorities grow anxious to restart economic activity without unleashing a new wave of infections.
  • Trump said China’s statistics seemed “a little bit on the light side,” after Bloomberg News reported that a classified U.S. intelligence report had concluded that Beijing had under-reported its caseload and death toll.
  • A new report from the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs says the global economy could shrink by almost 1 percent this year. It had been projected to grow by 2.5 percent before the pandemic.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.