- By late Thursday, U.S. states were reporting more than 241,000 cases, almost a quarter of confirmed cases in the world. For the first time since the outbreak began, more than 1,000 U.S. deaths were reported in a day, bringing the total to over 5,800.
- A record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, highlighting the dire effects of the coronavirus shutdowns on the U.S. economy. The past two weeks of turmoil have erased all job gains since President Trump’s 2016 election.
- The White House is expected to urge Americans to begin wearing cloth masks or face coverings in public, while Trump announced Thursday he signed the Defense Production Act to compel 3M to provide more N95 face masks for health-care workers.
- Australia’s chief medical officer said the true global number of cases of the novel coronavirus was likely “five or 10 times” higher than that reflected in official data as many countries, including the United States, could not test enough.
- Wang Zhonglin, the Communist Party chief of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began, said the risk of a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic there remained high and that authorities must maintain prevention and control measures.
The U.K. vowed a national effort to produce ventilators. Is it working?
LONDON — Subbing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was suffering from covid-19, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on Tuesday delivered some good news: The “first of thousands” of desperately needed new ventilators will roll off the production lines to be delivered to British hospitals next week.
By the “first of thousands,” a spokesman later clarified, Gove meant the first 30 ventilators — of the 30,000 new machines the government seeks.
Those two numbers — 30 and 30,000 — and the chasm they represent could mean life or death for many as Britain moves toward peak infection this month.
To underline the stakes, the British Medical Association announced this week it is finalizing guidelines to help doctors decide which patients with serious underlying medical conditions may be denied access to ventilators if there are not enough devices for all.
Britain, like the United States, is scrambling to acquire ventilators to care for the critically ill coronavirus patients who need the oxygen machines to pump air into lungs ravaged by the virus.
Top Wuhan official warns outbreak could hit city again
A top Community Party official in Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus epidemic, warned Friday that the outbreak could still return and ravage the city again.
Wang Zhonglin’s comments, which were published on a website of the local city government, come as Chinese officials try to resume economic activity in parts of the country without unleashing a new wave of infections.
Wuhan has over 50,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to official tallies, but has seen a declining number of new cases for weeks.
But Wang warned that there was a risk of resurgence in the city due to both internal and external risk and that officials needed to provide guidance to citizens, telling them to only leave home when its necessary.
The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan late last year and has since gone on to infect more than 1 million people globally, causing more than 50,000 deaths.
Analysis: Migrants are the unsung heroes of the pandemic
From almost the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, politicians and pundits have emphasized the importance of national borders. As the number of infections grew in the United States, President Trump reiterated his campaign promise of a wall on the U.S. southern border. Other leaders demonized interloping migrants as bearers of an alien disease.
The response to the pandemic, argued some commentators, marked a resurrection of the nation-state as the dominant actor in an age of fear and lockdowns. It hit the brakes on our interconnected world, with supply chains shut down, trade disrupted and travel temporarily halted. Some analysts even view the pandemic as the precursor to a new era, one in which globalization unravels and countries turn inward and seek greater self-reliance.
In other words, it’s a time for nationalists and citizens. To be a migrant, refugee or asylum seeker during this global crisis is to find yourself even more out of luck than you were before.
Australia’s top doctor says global cases may be 10 times higher than reported, doubts accuracy of U.S. figures
Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters Friday that the number of global cases of the novel coronavirus was likely to be “five or 10 times higher” than the one million cases recorded.
Murphy also expressed doubts about the number of confirmed cases in other countries, including the United States, where almost one in four global cases have been found so far.
“I think the only numbers I have total faith in are the Australian numbers, frankly, because we have the highest testing rate in the world,” Murphy said.
Murphy said that though China had been “pretty transparent" in its handling of the epidemic and said that it was possible that U.S. numbers were much higher than reported.
A nephrologist by training, Murphy has become the public face of Australia’s medicinal response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. At a news conference on Friday, he appeared alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said that Australia’s measures against the outbreak were proving successful.
“Had the virus kept growing at the same rate it was 12 days ago, we would now have more than 10,500 cases in this country,” Morrison said.
Australia has recorded 5,315 cases of the novel coronavirus so far; Morrison said Thursday that the country had tested more than 260,000 people, accounting for more than 1 percent of its population. Growth in new cases reported in the country has slowed markedly in recent days, offering hope that it may be gradually bringing the outbreak under control.
The past two weeks wiped out all the economy’s job gains since the 2016 election
The coronavirus recession is shaping up to be the biggest blow to the U.S. economy since the Great Recession, and fears are rising that it could take years to reverse the damage, especially for millions of Americans who are losing their jobs and businesses.
The past two weeks have wiped out all the economy’s job gains since President Trump’s November 2016 election, a sign of how rapid, deep and painful the economic shutdown has been on American families struggling to pay rent, prescriptions, food and health insurance in the middle of a pandemic.
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance benefits last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, on top of the 3.3 million claims from the week before. Such numbers have never been seen in U.S. history and reflect the widening closures and shelter-in-place orders that have put the economy in a deep freeze to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
U.S. coronavirus deaths top 1,000 in single day; White House expected to recommend wearing of masks
The death toll and economic devastation from the novel coronavirus reached staggering new levels in the United States on Thursday, as officials reported more than 1,000 deaths from the pandemic in a single day and revealed more than 6.6 million Americans had sought unemployment benefits in a single week.
The White House is expected to urge at least some people across the country to begin wearing cloth masks or face coverings in public to dampen the spread of the virus. The potential reversal of earlier mask recommendations — which White House officials indicated Thursday were still being debated — signaled the seriousness of the outbreak and rising concerns in Washington about the effect it could have on millions of Americans.
Local officials in one Texas border town already have threatened to fine those who don't cover their nose and mouth
h if they go out in public. Vice President Pence said guidance on the topic would be issued in coming days; a White House official later said that the guidance would be targeted to those in areas where community transmission is high.
But coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on Thursday said officials worry that encouraging mask use might interfere with the White House’s prior social distancing guidance, which calls for people to stay home, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and keep a safe distance from those other than family members.