The White House is expected to urge people to cover their faces when going outside, after the United States suffered a record daily death toll and the country grappled with the reality of a devastating economic downturn. With debate unfolding over the full scope of the coronavirus pandemic, Australia’s chief medical officer said Friday that the global death toll was probably five to 10 times higher than official figures indicated, and China warned of the risk of a resurgence in domestic case numbers.

Here are some significant developments:

  • By late Thursday, U.S. states were reporting more than 241,000 cases, almost a quarter of confirmed cases in the world. For the first time since the outbreak began, more than 1,000 U.S. deaths were reported in a day, bringing the total to over 5,800.
  • A record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, highlighting the dire effects of the coronavirus shutdowns on the U.S. economy. The past two weeks of turmoil have erased all job gains since President Trump’s 2016 election.
  • The White House is expected to urge Americans to begin wearing cloth masks or face coverings in public, while Trump announced Thursday he signed the Defense Production Act to compel 3M to provide more N95 face masks for health-care workers.
  • Australia’s chief medical officer said the true global number of cases of the novel coronavirus was likely “five or 10 times” higher than that reflected in official data as many countries, including the United States, could not test enough.
  • Wang Zhonglin, the Communist Party chief of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began, said the risk of a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic there remained high and that authorities must maintain prevention and control measures.

