Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters Friday that the number of global cases of the novel coronavirus was likely to be “five or 10 times higher” than the one million cases recorded.

Murphy also expressed doubts about the number of confirmed cases in other countries, including the United States, where almost one in four global cases have been found so far.

“I think the only numbers I have total faith in are the Australian numbers, frankly, because we have the highest testing rate in the world,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that though China had been “pretty transparent" in its handling of the epidemic and said that it was possible that U.S. numbers were much higher than reported.

A nephrologist by training, Murphy has become the public face of Australia’s medicinal response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. At a news conference on Friday, he appeared alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said that Australia’s measures against the outbreak were proving successful.

“Had the virus kept growing at the same rate it was 12 days ago, we would now have more than 10,500 cases in this country,” Morrison said.