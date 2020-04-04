Please Note

The United States reported on Friday more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in a day for the first time, bringing the American total to more than 273,000 and the death toll to over 7,000. More than 1 million confirmed cases have been reported around the world.

The tens of thousands of new American cases came as President Trump announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone wear a simple, cloth face covering while out in public. Trump said the recommendation was “voluntary” and that he is choosing not to do it, but that “it may be good.”

Here are some significant developments:

  • A Washington Post investigation uncovered alarm and dismay among scientists at health labs about the Trump administration’s reliance on a flawed coronavirus test developed by the CDC, which was used for weeks as the virus began to spread across the United States.
  • Significant coronavirus outbreaks at three federal prisons have prompted Attorney General William P. Barr to order the release of vulnerable inmates to home confinement, according to a memorandum obtained by The Washington Post.
  • The president intends to nominate White House lawyer Brian D. Miller to serve as the inspector general overseeing the Treasury Department’s implementation of the newly enacted $2 trillion coronavirus law, the White House said Friday night.
  • Massachusetts officials Friday announced an initiative to comprehensively track the spread of the novel coronavirus in the commonwealth, following the successful mitigating tactics used by South Korea and Singapore.

