Here are some significant developments:
- A Washington Post investigation uncovered alarm and dismay among scientists at health labs about the Trump administration’s reliance on a flawed coronavirus test developed by the CDC, which was used for weeks as the virus began to spread across the United States.
- Significant coronavirus outbreaks at three federal prisons have prompted Attorney General William P. Barr to order the release of vulnerable inmates to home confinement, according to a memorandum obtained by The Washington Post.
- The president intends to nominate White House lawyer Brian D. Miller to serve as the inspector general overseeing the Treasury Department’s implementation of the newly enacted $2 trillion coronavirus law, the White House said Friday night.
- Massachusetts officials Friday announced an initiative to comprehensively track the spread of the novel coronavirus in the commonwealth, following the successful mitigating tactics used by South Korea and Singapore.
Supreme Court cancels April arguments, unclear how it will finish term
The Supreme Court on Friday officially canceled its scheduled oral arguments for April because of health threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and left in doubt how the justices will finish their term.
The court already had postponed March arguments, which means about 20 cases — including the battle over President Trump’s attempts to shield his financial records from congressional committees and a Manhattan prosecutor — are left in limbo. The court’s April session usually is its last each term.
“The court will consider rescheduling some cases from the March and April sessions before the end of the term, if circumstances permit in light of public health and safety guidance at that time,” public information officer Kathleen Arberg said in a news release.
Illinois mayor suspends Walmart’s liquor license after employees die of coronavirus
The mayor of Evergreen Park, Ill., said Friday that he has suspended the liquor license of a local Walmart and has called for an investigation after two employees died of the novel coronavirus.
According to local TV station WGN, Evergreen Park Mayor Jim Sexton said he feels Walmart told “half-truths” when he sought information about the recent deaths of Phillip Thomas, 48, and Wando Evans, 51. He told the outlet that both Walmart employees and customers have been put at risk, and asked the county to investigate the situation.
Walmart told the news station that neither employee had been at work for more than a week. The company has not said whether other employees at the location have been infected.