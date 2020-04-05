Please Note

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States surpassed 300,000 on Saturday, with more than 8,000 deaths. The updated total came as Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, reiterated that the risk of a coronavirus resurgence is real.

Meanwhile, President Trump said that although he can’t commit to having fans back in stadiums at a specific date, he pushed for sports to return as soon as possible.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The New York Police Department said 6,698 of the force’s 36,000 officers — or 18.5 percent — were out sick or in quarantine Friday. A day earlier, there were 6,498 unavailable, or 18.1 percent of the force.
  • Research shows that the virus is killing more men than women across the United States.
  • Local officials in Georgia are lashing out at Gov. Brian Kemp (R) after his decision to issue a stay-at-home order that reopened all state beaches.
  • The U.S. will likely go down as the country that was supposedly best prepared to fight a pandemic but ended up catastrophically overmatched. The Washington Post retraces the failures over the first 70 days of the crisis.

