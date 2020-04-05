Here are some significant developments:
- The New York Police Department said 6,698 of the force’s 36,000 officers — or 18.5 percent — were out sick or in quarantine Friday. A day earlier, there were 6,498 unavailable, or 18.1 percent of the force.
- Research shows that the virus is killing more men than women across the United States.
- Local officials in Georgia are lashing out at Gov. Brian Kemp (R) after his decision to issue a stay-at-home order that reopened all state beaches.
- The U.S. will likely go down as the country that was supposedly best prepared to fight a pandemic but ended up catastrophically overmatched. The Washington Post retraces the failures over the first 70 days of the crisis.
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern calls out ‘idiots’ going against country’s lockdown order
While New Zealand now has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is mostly proud of how people have complied with the nation’s lockdown order. But in a Sunday news conference, Ardern called out those who continue to flout the lockdown.
“While compliance has been generally strong, there are still some who I would charitably describe as idiots,” Ardern told reporters.
The prime minister specifically cited a Christchurch man who was arrested Saturday for filming himself deliberately coughing and sneezing on people at a grocery store.
“I’ve said both publicly and privately to him that I’m obviously disappointed that we’ve even had to discuss his activities some days ago,” Ardern said, according to Stuff.
Since New Zealand went into lockdown on March 25, Ardern said there have been signs that the order has worked. The prime minister noted that projections without the nationwide restrictions would have resulted in at least 4,000 cases.
She added that no decisions have been made whether to extend the four-week lockdown.
Roses, guns, manicures, marijuana — ‘what’s essential’ all depends on who’s deciding
In New Hampshire, florists, garden centers and plant nurseries are considered essential businesses. In many states, more than you might imagine, golf courses are open as an essential outdoor recreation activity.
Recreational marijuana dispensaries are deemed essential in some states where people are forbidden to eat in restaurants or imbibe in bars. Gun stores are essential in many states. Where they’re not, lawsuits have swiftly followed.
Read more here.