More than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, although testing shortages suggest the actual number could be significantly higher. More than a quarter of confirmed cases are in the United States, where at least 333,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 9,516 have died.
But in other hot spots, officials reported declines on Sunday that could offer a glimmer of hope. Spain’s daily death toll fell below 800 for the first time in a week and Italy’s death toll dropped to its lowest in two weeks. Spain also reported its lowest growth in new cases since the beginning of its outbreak.
Here are some significant developments:
- Public health experts and U.S. officials helping tally American deaths say some are likely going unrecorded in the current official death toll, which only includes cases confirmed in laboratory tests.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital for further testing on Sunday in what his spokeswoman called a “precautionary step” after the 55-year-old was still exhibiting coronavirus symptoms 10 days after he learned he had tested positive.
- In a rare broadcast, Queen Elizabeth II called on the British people to show their self-discipline and quiet resolve during the pandemic.
- In his Sunday briefing, President Trump continued to push hydroxychloroquine as a way to treat and prevent the coronavirus. The FDA has given only limited emergency use authorization for the drug. Meanwhile, Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s unpaid private attorney, has been promoting the use of an anti-malarial drug combination in phone calls with the president.
- China, where the outbreak was first recorded, has confirmed 39 new cases of coronavirus — 38 in people who recently entered the country from abroad. But officials are also monitoring more than 1,000 other confirmed cases described as asymptomatic.
South Korea reports fewer than 50 new infections for first time since February
South Korea reported 47 new coronavirus infections on Monday, marking the first time since late February the country has recorded fewer than 50 new cases of the virus in a single day. The drop marked a significant change even compared just to the day before, when officials confirmed 81 new infections.
The total number of cases in South Korea now stands at 10,284. Officials also confirmed an additional three deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 186.
On Saturday, the South Korean government announced a two-week extension of its social distancing campaign, in part to try to reach fewer than 50 new cases each day. The current policy includes cancellations of events that attract large groups, including sports matches and religious gatherings.
Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told reporters over the weekend that despite a downward trend in new cases, it was still “too early to be at ease,” Reuters reported.
“Our goal is to be able to control infections in a way that our health and medical system, including personnel and sickbeds, can handle them at usual levels,” Park said. “If the number goes down to 50 or lower, stable treatment of the patients including the critically ill will be possible without much pressure on the system.”
Sunday’s White House coronavirus briefing — what you need to know
1. Trump goes beyond the experts in assuring this week will be the peak
Trump took his words of comfort much further than any of the experts have been willing to by indicating that after this week, things will get better: “In the days ahead, America will endure the peak of this terrible pandemic,” Trump said.
Trump’s assurance that the worst comes this week does not take into account places where the virus has not spread as rapidly. In the District, for example, experts are predicting the highest number of cases as late as May. The Washington Post reports that the death toll in the United States is almost certainly higher than the official numbers.
2. The federal government is stockpiling drugs that have not been proven
Specifically, one that Trump has been touting for weeks, saying he has a good feeling about it.
“We bought massive amounts of it, 29 million doses of it,” Trump said of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug. The Trump administration approved its use for clinical trials in New York, despite there being no scientific consensus at this time that it works and health experts having concerns about heart and vision risks.
3. Trump’s strategy to deflect: Blame governors
Particularly, Democratic governors. He has questioned whether New York needs the 30,000 ventilators sought by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Coronavirus is testing the limits of Russia’s surveillance state
MOSCOW — As soon as the digital code is created on a cellphone, the clock is ticking. It allows three hours to shop at the nearest grocery store or pharmacy or to visit a doctor. One hour is allotted to walk the dog. Taking out the trash should take no more than 30 minutes.
Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, about 250 miles northeast of Moscow, boosted its coronavirus-control measures Saturday by adding a system of downloadable QR codes — those square bar code mazes of lines and boxes — in the latest attempt to use tracking technology to battle the pandemic.
But Moscow — which normally sets the tone for the rest of the country — backed off from deploying a similar system of time-specific QR codes.
Moscow’s about-face on the QR codes is more than a simple change of plans. Russia under President Vladimir Putin appears to be less willing to embrace the kind of sweeping state-run tracking favored by other authoritarian nations amid the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps mindful of provoking public anger and worry that the monitoring could become a permanent fact of life.
Leaders warn Americans to brace for ‘the hardest and saddest week’ of their lives
White House officials said Sunday that parts of the country will soon reach a peak in cases of the novel coronavirus, as hospitals in high-infection areas brace for a surge in both patients and deaths.
Although President Trump hailed a one-day decline in deaths in the New York region, predictions from other officials were far more grim.
“This is going to be the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives,” U.S. surgeon general Jerome M. Adams said. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized. It’s going to be happening all over the country.”
His warning comes amid extraordinary scenes inside hospitals and mounting fatalities across the country. Deaths related to the virus have pushed past 9,500, as of late on Sunday evening, though federal officials acknowledge the true count is certainly higher due to a shortage of tests.
A 2.1 million-square-foot convention center in Manhattan has been turned into a militarized hospital, and 1,000 military doctors and nurses will deploy to New York City.
Trump has urged states to share any spare ventilators with others, but a national scramble for supplies may still leave the nation’s epicenters far short. New York’s supply will last an additional 48 to 72 hours, local officials have warned, while Louisiana could run out as soon as Thursday.
Trump also continued to push hydroxychloroquine as a way to treat and prevent the virus, even though the FDA has given only limited emergency use authorization for the drug. Rudolph W. Giuliani, his unpaid private attorney, has also been promoting the use of an anti-malarial drug combination in phone calls.
Across the Atlantic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital because of “persistent” coronavirus symptoms, after testing positive 10 days ago. And in a rare broadcast, Queen Elizabeth II called on the British people to show their self-discipline and quiet resolve during the pandemic.