U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams said Sunday that this week will be “the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives” as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to soar in the United States. President Trump and his advisers, however, later said in a briefing that some parts of the United States are already nearing their peak.

More than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, although testing shortages suggest the actual number could be significantly higher. More than a quarter of confirmed cases are in the United States, where at least 333,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 9,516 have died.

But in other hot spots, officials reported declines on Sunday that could offer a glimmer of hope. Spain’s daily death toll fell below 800 for the first time in a week and Italy’s death toll dropped to its lowest in two weeks. Spain also reported its lowest growth in new cases since the beginning of its outbreak.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Public health experts and U.S. officials helping tally American deaths say some are likely going unrecorded in the current official death toll, which only includes cases confirmed in laboratory tests.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital for further testing on Sunday in what his spokeswoman called a “precautionary step” after the 55-year-old was still exhibiting coronavirus symptoms 10 days after he learned he had tested positive.
  • In a rare broadcast, Queen Elizabeth II called on the British people to show their self-discipline and quiet resolve during the pandemic.
  • In his Sunday briefing, President Trump continued to push hydroxychloroquine as a way to treat and prevent the coronavirus. The FDA has given only limited emergency use authorization for the drug. Meanwhile, Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s unpaid private attorney, has been promoting the use of an anti-malarial drug combination in phone calls with the president.
  • China, where the outbreak was first recorded, has confirmed 39 new cases of coronavirus — 38 in people who recently entered the country from abroad. But officials are also monitoring more than 1,000 other confirmed cases described as asymptomatic.

