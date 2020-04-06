1. Trump goes beyond the experts in assuring this week will be the peak

Trump took his words of comfort much further than any of the experts have been willing to by indicating that after this week, things will get better: “In the days ahead, America will endure the peak of this terrible pandemic,” Trump said.

Trump’s assurance that the worst comes this week does not take into account places where the virus has not spread as rapidly. In the District, for example, experts are predicting the highest number of cases as late as May. The Washington Post reports that the death toll in the United States is almost certainly higher than the official numbers.

2. The federal government is stockpiling drugs that have not been proven

Specifically, one that Trump has been touting for weeks, saying he has a good feeling about it.

“We bought massive amounts of it, 29 million doses of it,” Trump said of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug. The Trump administration approved its use for clinical trials in New York, despite there being no scientific consensus at this time that it works and health experts having concerns about heart and vision risks.

3. Trump’s strategy to deflect: Blame governors

Particularly, Democratic governors. He has questioned whether New York needs the 30,000 ventilators sought by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.