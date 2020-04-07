Please Note

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 10,500 people in the United States, nearly half of them in New York. But Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Monday that the daily death toll fell under 600 for two days in a row, suggesting a “possible flattening of the curve," though the hospital system remains overwhelmed.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hospitalized in recent days due to covid-19, remained in intensive care after his condition worsened.

Meanwhile, legal battles erupted over Wisconsin’s Tuesday presidential primary and local elections, which Gov. Tony Evers (D) tried to postpone, citing the threat of coronavirus.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked a plan to extend mail-in ballot deadlines in Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the governor’s calls for Tuesday’s vote to be postponed until June, leaving voters and poll workers scrambling hours before voting is now set to take place.
  • A survey of hospitals across the country showed health-care workers are facing shortages of tests, masks, face shields, ventilators and staff. President Trump rejected the results of the report, which was compiled by the Inspector General of Health and Human Services, suggesting it was political.
  • Italy announced 3,599 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest daily increase in around three weeks. Spain confirmed 4,273 new cases, suggesting a downward trend in two of Europe’s hardest-hit countries.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told fellow Democratic lawmakers Monday that the next coronavirus relief bill could “easily” pass $1 trillion in cost. Congressional leaders and the White House are converging on the need for a new assistance package.

