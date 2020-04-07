In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hospitalized in recent days due to covid-19, remained in intensive care after his condition worsened.
Meanwhile, legal battles erupted over Wisconsin’s Tuesday presidential primary and local elections, which Gov. Tony Evers (D) tried to postpone, citing the threat of coronavirus.
Here are some significant developments:
- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked a plan to extend mail-in ballot deadlines in Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the governor’s calls for Tuesday’s vote to be postponed until June, leaving voters and poll workers scrambling hours before voting is now set to take place.
- A survey of hospitals across the country showed health-care workers are facing shortages of tests, masks, face shields, ventilators and staff. President Trump rejected the results of the report, which was compiled by the Inspector General of Health and Human Services, suggesting it was political.
- Italy announced 3,599 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest daily increase in around three weeks. Spain confirmed 4,273 new cases, suggesting a downward trend in two of Europe’s hardest-hit countries.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told fellow Democratic lawmakers Monday that the next coronavirus relief bill could “easily” pass $1 trillion in cost. Congressional leaders and the White House are converging on the need for a new assistance package.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
New Zealand demotes health minister after he drove his family to the beach amid lockdown
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern demoted the country’s health minister on Tuesday after he admitted he violated the country’s national lockdown to bring his family to a beach.
Health Minister David Clark drove 12 miles to a beach outside of Dunedin several days after the country implemented stay-at-home measures last month to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices I’ve let the team down,” Clark said in a statement Tuesday. “I’ve been an idiot.”
Clark had already faced criticism after his van — which is emblazoned with a photo of his face on its side — was photographed near a mountain biking trail during the lockdown. Ardern responded by saying that people can go outside to exercise but should not partake in activities “where there is a higher risk of injury.”
“The minister should have followed that guidance,” she added.
Clark later acknowledged that he also drove his family to the beach last month. He said in his Tuesday statement that he offered to resign over the matter, and Ardern said in a statement that she would have sacked him “under normal conditions.” Instead, she demoted his cabinet rankings and removed him from his role as associate finance minister.
“We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response,” Ardern’s statement said. "For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr. Clark will maintain his role.”
“I expect better," Ardern said. "And so does New Zealand.”
Clark’s resignation follows a similar situation in Scotland, where the country’s chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, stepped down late Sunday after admitting she and her family had visited their second home, more than an hour’s drive from Edinburgh, twice during the country’s lockdown.
Analysis: Bolsonaro may be the world’s coronavirus skeptic in chief
In cities across the world, we’re getting used to seeing a moving daily ritual take place. By evening, residents under lockdown take to their windows and balconies and clap, shout, and bang pots and pans to honor the medical workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic. These scenes of solidarity have played out from tower blocks in China to the narrow lanes of Italian towns to the streets of New York City.
In Brazil, though, they’ve taken on an added dimension: Angry protests against President Jair Bolsonaro and calls for his impeachment.
That’s because Bolsonaro has essentially become the world’s leading coronavirus refusenik. The Brazilian president has insisted that the risks posed by the virus were not worth the toll that widespread shutdowns would exact on his country’s economy.
Small businesses worry $349 billion emergency lending program isn’t big enough
Days after the launch of a $349 billion emergency small-business lending program, some of the country’s biggest banks say they have already allocated more than 10 percent of the fund, raising concerns there won’t be enough money for the millions of companies expected to apply.
Bank of America, alone among the big banks to begin processing applications Friday, said Monday it received 178,000 applications from small businesses seeking $32.9 billion in loans. Wells Fargo never formally started taking applications, but by Monday morning said that so many people had expressed preliminary interest that it had already reached the $10 billion cap it had set for loans under the program.
Small businesses, which employ nearly half of the United States’ private-sector workers, say they are facing long waits, confusing rules and rejection as they scramble to secure loans through the fund, known as the Paycheck Protection Program. Many banks are accepting applications only from existing customers or businesses of a certain size. Others aren’t accepting any applications at all.
Worried that $2 trillion law wasn’t enough, Trump and congressional leaders converge on need for new coronavirus economic package
Congressional leaders and the White House are converging on the need for a new assistance package to try to contain the coronavirus pandemic’s economic devastation, fearful that a $2 trillion bailout law enacted last month will have only a limited effect.
House Democrats are eyeing a package of spending increases that would “easily” cost more than $1 trillion, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told lawmakers Monday, according to two officials on the conference call who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it. Democrats are looking to extend unemployment aid and small-business assistance for additional months, as well as authorize another round of direct checks to taxpayers.
Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks order by governor to stop Tuesday’s elections in state’s latest whipsaw
The Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked Gov. Tony Evers’s executive order suspending in-person voting in Tuesday’s elections, launching a final scramble for election officials to prepare polling places and protect voters and workers hours before balloting was scheduled to begin.
The decision came the same day Evers (D) issued the order, which had prompted an immediate legal challenge from Republican lawmakers who argued that postponing the election would sow confusion. In a 4-to-2 decision, the state court offered no explanation for the ruling.