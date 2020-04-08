Please Note

The coronavirus death toll continues to rise rapidly in the United States, with New York recording its highest daily number of fatalities Wednesday since the pandemic began. But there are signs in some places that new infections may be leveling off, although experts warn that aggressive social distancing remains crucial to controlling the spread of the virus.

Elsewhere, officials in China announced new measures to track cases of coronavirus in asymptomatic patients, amid concerns the country could face a new wave of infections. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus. His spokesman said Wednesday that he is stable and “responding to treatment.”

Here are some significant developments:

  • President Trump is preparing to unveil a second coronavirus task force focus on the economy, according to officials familiar with the matter.
  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director-general, said countries should unify or risk worsening the pandemic. His comments came after President Trump on Tuesday threatened to withhold funds from the U.N. agency.
  • Asian stocks rose on Thursday, reflecting investors’ hopes the pandemic is reaching its peak and that stimulus packages will help boost a battered global economy.
  • Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced plans for a cease-fire in Yemen, amid concerns coronavirus could spread through the conflict zone.
  • A leading forecasting model used by many states and the White House now estimates tens of thousands fewer covid-19 deaths by August. But a separate report to the White House by a panel of medical experts finds that the coronavirus is unlikely to wane significantly with the arrival of summer.

