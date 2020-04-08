Elsewhere, officials in China announced new measures to track cases of coronavirus in asymptomatic patients, amid concerns the country could face a new wave of infections. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus. His spokesman said Wednesday that he is stable and “responding to treatment.”
Here are some significant developments:
- President Trump is preparing to unveil a second coronavirus task force focus on the economy, according to officials familiar with the matter.
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director-general, said countries should unify or risk worsening the pandemic. His comments came after President Trump on Tuesday threatened to withhold funds from the U.N. agency.
- Asian stocks rose on Thursday, reflecting investors’ hopes the pandemic is reaching its peak and that stimulus packages will help boost a battered global economy.
- Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced plans for a cease-fire in Yemen, amid concerns coronavirus could spread through the conflict zone.
- A leading forecasting model used by many states and the White House now estimates tens of thousands fewer covid-19 deaths by August. But a separate report to the White House by a panel of medical experts finds that the coronavirus is unlikely to wane significantly with the arrival of summer.
China confirms 63 new cases of coronavirus; announces new measures to manage asymptomatic cases
China confirmed 63 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, officials there announced Thursday. All but two of the cases were confirmed in people who recently entered the country from abroad.
China’s State Council also announced new measures to control asymptomatic cases of the virus, amid concerns the country will experience a second wave of infections that could set back progress made against the virus.
The new rules require health workers to report asymptomatic cases within two hours of diagnosis. Local officials then have one day to notify anyone recently in close contact with the patient. Both the asymptomatic patient and their recent contacts will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
Chinese officials recently began classifying asymptomatic cases separately from other cases. On Thursday, the National Health Commission said 56 new asymptomatic cases were confirmed the day before, bringing the total number of asymptomatic cases confirmed in the country to 1,104.
Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak, reopened on Wednesday after around 11 weeks of lockdown. Throngs of people rushed to leave the city as restrictions on travel were lifted for the first time.
An unlikely side effect of coronavirus: A national surplus of chicken wings
American consumers have relatively predictable patterns when it comes to meat consumption. They buy more in the spring and summer, experts note, so they can grill or entertain, or while they’re on vacation. Certain types of meats peak at different time of year: Think turkey on Thanksgiving or ham for Christmas.
But with society in lock down because of the novel coronavirus and the NCAA tournament canceled, that’s left a whole bunch of wings lying around, and now they’ve flooded the market. Ergo, we have a giant national surplus of chicken wings.
Analysis: China’s investigative journalists offer a fraught glimpse behind Beijing’s coronavirus propaganda
China has placed enormous pressure on foreign journalists during the novel coronavirus crisis. Bureaus have emptied as U.S. citizens have been forced out, while international travel restrictions have kept journalists from reentering the country.
But if Beijing’s intention was to limit scrutiny of its coronavirus response, it has only partially succeeded. Some of the most damning reporting on the pandemic has come from Chinese organizations, which are taking great risks in one of the world’s most restrictive media environments.
