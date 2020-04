China confirmed 63 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, officials there announced Thursday. All but two of the cases were confirmed in people who recently entered the country from abroad.

China’s State Council also announced new measures to control asymptomatic cases of the virus, amid concerns the country will experience a second wave of infections that could set back progress made against the virus.

The new rules require health workers to report asymptomatic cases within two hours of diagnosis. Local officials then have one day to notify anyone recently in close contact with the patient. Both the asymptomatic patient and their recent contacts will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Chinese officials recently began classifying asymptomatic cases separately from other cases. On Thursday, the National Health Commission said 56 new asymptomatic cases were confirmed the day before, bringing the total number of asymptomatic cases confirmed in the country to 1,104.