Multiple insurance companies are reducing premiums amid the coronavirus outbreak, with companies such as Allstate, American Family, Geico, USAA, Liberty Mutual and State Farm all taking part.

With schools and businesses closed, and many across the country under shelter-in-place orders, people are driving less now, so companies are returning value to customers.

State Farm announced Thursday that a dividend of up to a $2 billion will go to its auto insurance customers. On average, State Farm auto customers can expect to receive a credit of about 25 percent of their premium for the time period March 20 through May 31, though exact percentages will vary by state, according to a news release.

“We see from our claims activity people are driving less,” State Farm president and chief executive Michael L. Tipsord said in a statement. “This dividend is one of the ways we’re working to help our customers during this unprecedented situation."

USAA, the country’s fifth-largest property-casualty insurer, announced Wednesday it will be returning $520 million to its members and that every member with an auto insurance policy in effect as of March 31 will receive a 20 percent credit on two months of premiums in the coming weeks.

“We understand the impact this pandemic is having on our country, and especially our military community and their families, many of whom also are working on the front lines of the crisis. Returning premiums provides timely help for our members,” USAA chief executive Wayne Peacock said in a statement.