The daily death toll from coronavirus in the United States surpassed 1,800 on Tuesday, marking a new global high for the number of deaths linked to the virus in a single day. The grim figure emerged as Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak was first recorded late last year, reopened after nearly 11 weeks of lockdown. Outbound traffic was permitted beginning at midnight local time, although schools and many businesses remain closed.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus and is “receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance,” according to his official spokesman.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The coronavirus is infecting and killing black Americans at an alarmingly high rate, a Post analysis of early data from jurisdictions across the country shows.
  • Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly resigned one day after he prompted a firestorm by traveling to the USS Theodore Roosevelt and assailing the character of the ship’s former captain.
  • President Trump removed the chairman of the federal panel that Congress created to oversee his administration’s management of the $2 trillion stimulus package. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is preparing to ask Congress to swiftly commit an additional $200 billion for a small-business relief program that is overwhelmed by demand.
  • The U.S. daily death toll is increasing rapidly and on Tuesday roughly doubled record daily numbers from hotspots in Europe. Italy, which reached a peak of 919 daily deaths last month, announced Tuesday that 604 deaths had occurred the day before. Spain confirmed 743 deaths in the past day.
  • Legendary American singer-songwriter John Prine, whose songs captured the struggles of lower-middle-class life, died in Nashville after contracting coronavirus. He was 73.

