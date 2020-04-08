Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus and is “receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance,” according to his official spokesman.
Here are some significant developments:
- The coronavirus is infecting and killing black Americans at an alarmingly high rate, a Post analysis of early data from jurisdictions across the country shows.
- Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly resigned one day after he prompted a firestorm by traveling to the USS Theodore Roosevelt and assailing the character of the ship’s former captain.
- President Trump removed the chairman of the federal panel that Congress created to oversee his administration’s management of the $2 trillion stimulus package. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is preparing to ask Congress to swiftly commit an additional $200 billion for a small-business relief program that is overwhelmed by demand.
- The U.S. daily death toll is increasing rapidly and on Tuesday roughly doubled record daily numbers from hotspots in Europe. Italy, which reached a peak of 919 daily deaths last month, announced Tuesday that 604 deaths had occurred the day before. Spain confirmed 743 deaths in the past day.
- Legendary American singer-songwriter John Prine, whose songs captured the struggles of lower-middle-class life, died in Nashville after contracting coronavirus. He was 73.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Wuhan finally emerges from its long lockdown, but full recovery will take time
The Chinese city of Wuhan emerged from its 76-day lockdown Wednesday, with 11 million residents now able to move around both the city and the country — provided their government-issued “health code” shines green.
Wuhan staged a grand light show under the theme “Heroic City, Heroic People” to celebrate the reopening of the central Chinese city where the virus emerged late last year. But the trauma and isolation of the past two months have taken a huge toll: More than 2,500 Wuhan residents died of the coronavirus and tens of thousands were hospitalized, according to official figures. Now, people must piece their lives and livelihoods back together.
“Even though the epidemic might be ending, for some groups of people the trauma might be just starting,” Du Mingjun, who set up a 24-hour mental health hotline, told a Reuters reporter in Wuhan.
Authorities had been cautious about allowing Wuhan to come out of its quarantine, gradually allowing various parts of the city to return to a semblance of normal over the past week or so. The final barrier came up at midnight on Wednesday, when people were allowed to leave Wuhan for the first time since it went into complete lockdown on Jan. 23. Cars and trucks were lined up for hours at the city’s 76 tollgates. A Phoenix TV reporter posted a video of the cars streaming out.
“I’m very excited,” Li Qing, a Wuhan native waiting at a toll gate so she could return to her work in Jiangsu province, told the Sixth Tone website. “The city can’t stay sealed off forever — we need to go to work.”
More than 55,000 people were estimated to be leaving Wuhan by train on Wednesday, with some 40 percent of them going to the southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong. The first flight to leave Wuhan’s Tianhe International Airport since the city lifted the lockdown was a China Eastern plane bound for Sanya, a city on the resort island of Hainan.
Most of those leaving appeared to be migrant workers trying to return to jobs elsewhere in China. The lockdown began on the eve of the Lunar New Year holiday, often the only time of year that people can visit their hometowns and families.
But the Communist Party secretary for Hubei province, Ying Yong, said that Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, wasn’t out of the woods. “Zero new infection doesn’t mean zero risk in the epidemic,” Ying said Tuesday. “The lifting of traffic lockdown doesn’t mean a lifting of epidemic control measures; the reopening of city gate doesn’t mean that we should open the doors to our homes.”
The Hubei government has urged residents not to go outside unless necessary, and if they do go out, to wear masks.
Analysis: For some black Americans, anxiety about wearing face coverings in public may keep them from doing so
The recommendation from the White House that Americans wear cloth face coverings is causing concerns among those who fear that doing so could expose some people of color to other kinds of threats.
On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, the government provides information on how to wear face coverings. “CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
And there is a section called “bandanna face covering.”
This is prompting worry, particularly among black Americans, some of whom fear that they could be mistaken for individuals involved in gang activity or otherwise treated with suspicion while they try to observe best practices in public.
Read more here.
Trump expects quick economic comeback from coronavirus, but China’s incomplete recovery hints at long-lasting problems
Two of President Trump’s closest advisers on Tuesday predicted the economy will roar back to life later this year, even as China’s sluggish recovery from the coronavirus shows such optimism might be misplaced.
With China’s months-long outbreak apparently contained, most factories and businesses there have reopened. But fears of a fresh wave of infections led the government last week to reimpose travel restrictions in Wuhan, where the pandemic began, and order the closure of several hundred movie theaters that had just reopened for the first time since January.
The halting Chinese recovery offers sobering lessons for U.S. policymakers about what is shaping up to be a more protracted economic convalescence than the White House wants, according to business executives and economists.
Read more here.