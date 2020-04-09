Here are some significant developments:
- Behind closed doors, President Trump — concerned with the sagging economy — has sought a strategy for resuming business activity by May 1, according to people familiar with the discussions. Health experts say that ending the shutdown prematurely would be disastrous because the restrictions have barely had time to work.
- Another 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the economy continued to spiral downward.
- Life is slowly returning to the streets and shops of Wuhan, China — the original epicenter of the outbreak — after the city reopened this week following 76 days of almost complete lockdown.
- Competing proposals for coronavirus relief failed in the Senate, as Democrats objected to a proposed $250 billion increase in a small-business program and Republicans shot down the counter-offer.
- The death toll in New York rose to 7,067 as of Thursday. But even as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) cited the state’s grim needs, he said hospitalizations and intensive care admissions had fallen, suggesting that the curve was beginning to flatten.
WeWork proposes post-coronavirus changes to shared-office layouts
WeWork, the shared office space company, is making plans to change its shared workspaces in a post-coronavirus world, proposing new floor layouts, adding sanitizing capabilities and shifting office traffic flows.
In an email to brokers and other industry clients, chief executive Sandeep Mathrani said the company will be posting new capacity signage for meeting rooms, applying “every other” desk occupancies in private offices and enhancing cleanings while adding sanitization stations in common spaces. The ideas will start to be implemented over the next six weeks, he wrote.
China reports 42 new cases, one death in Wuhan
China reported 42 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said Friday, marking a slight fall compared with the day before. All but four of the new cases reported Thursday were detected in people who recently returned from abroad.
An additional 47 asymptomatic cases were also reported, bringing the total number of asymptomatic cases under medical observation to 1,097.
China recently began counting asymptomatic cases separately, and has raised concerns that people unknowingly carrying the virus could reignite a new wave of local transmission. On Thursday, Chinese authorities announced new protocols for managing asymptomatic patients, including intensive contact tracing and mandated quarantines.
One death was also recorded on Thursday, in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
Wuhan reopened this week after nearly 11 weeks in lockdown, allowing people to leave the city for the first time since the height of the outbreak.
Cash-starved hospitals and doctor groups cut staff amid pandemic
Hospitals across the United States have deferred or canceled non-urgent surgeries to free up bed space and equipment for covid-19 patients. But that triage maneuver cut off a main source of income, causing huge losses that have forced some hospitals to let go of health-care workers as they struggle to treat infected patients.
Last week, Bon Secours Mercy Health, which runs 51 hospitals in seven states, announced it would furlough 700 workers. On Wednesday, Ballad Health, which operates 21 hospitals across Tennessee and southwest Virginia, delivered the same bad news to 1,300 employees and said executives would take pay cuts. Employees at Children’s National Hospital in the District were informed this week that they must take off one week, using either vacation time or, if they have none, unpaid leave.
OPEC and Russia agree on cuts in oil production, in theory
Members of OPEC, Russia and a handful of other oil-producing nations reportedly agreed in principle during a day-long meeting Thursday to cut production in May and June and end the current price war. Analysts say the proposed cuts are too little to make much difference as the global economy swoons, but mark at least a psychological step forward.
The tentative agreement discussed Thursday calls for the countries in the OPEC Plus group to reduce oil production by 10 million barrels a day, about 10 percent of global consumption before the coronavirus sent demand tumbling by as much as 25 or even 30 percent.
Underscoring the tentative nature of the reported deal, President Trump said Thursday evening that he had spoken by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia after the conference.
Trump eyes May restart for U.S. businesses
The Trump administration is pushing to reopen much of the country next month, raising concerns among health experts and economists of a possible covid-19 resurgence if Americans return to their normal lives before the virus is truly stamped out.
