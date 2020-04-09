Please Note

Facing widespread unemployment and volatile markets, the Trump administration is pushing to reopen the U.S. economy as early as next month, despite a rising death toll and warnings from experts that mass testing and social distancing measures are still needed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was removed from an intensive care unit, where he was being treated for a coronavirus infection, but remains in a London hospital. His spokesman said he is “in extremely good spirits.”

Here are some significant developments:

  • Behind closed doors, President Trump — concerned with the sagging economy — has sought a strategy for resuming business activity by May 1, according to people familiar with the discussions. Health experts say that ending the shutdown prematurely would be disastrous because the restrictions have barely had time to work.
  • Another 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the economy continued to spiral downward.
  • Life is slowly returning to the streets and shops of Wuhan, China — the original epicenter of the outbreak — after the city reopened this week following 76 days of almost complete lockdown.
  • Competing proposals for coronavirus relief failed in the Senate, as Democrats objected to a proposed $250 billion increase in a small-business program and Republicans shot down the counter-offer.
  • The death toll in New York rose to 7,067 as of Thursday. But even as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) cited the state’s grim needs, he said hospitalizations and intensive care admissions had fallen, suggesting that the curve was beginning to flatten.

