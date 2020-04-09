In a Friday address, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) pleaded with churchgoers in the state not to attend Easter Sunday services in any fashion — and said those who go to mass gatherings will be ordered to self-quarantine in their home.

Beshear began by praising his state for its social distancing efforts in recent weeks and said the vast majority of churches had canceled services. But he also reminded viewers that the virus spreads even more severely in crowds.

Some churches have vowed to hold in-person services anyway, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Beshear called out the seven or so churches that he said are still considering having some type of in-person Easter services this weekend and said that to enforce the new rule, the state plans to record the license plates in crowded parking lots.

Kentucky’s health department will follow up with an order to self-quarantine for 14 days, he added.

“I guess I hear there are some individuals who say, ’It’s my choice whether I go to something and get coronavirus,’ ” Beshear said. “But it’s not the next person’s choice that you might spread it to, having gone to a gathering.”

Beshear’s order comes amid increased debate in Kentucky about the right to attend church in person, even if people remain in their vehicles in the parking lot. On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) said prohibiting Christian churches from holding drive-in services infringed on their right to exercise their religion. He said it was unfair that people are still permitted to gather in parking lots to go to grocery stores and other retail operations.