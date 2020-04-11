Citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump on Friday threatened to impose visa sanctions on countries that don’t act quickly to accept citizens the U.S. government seeks to repatriate.

In a memorandum, Trump wrote that the homeland security secretary should notify Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if any country “denies or unreasonably delays the acceptance of aliens who are citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents of that country after being asked to accept those aliens."

Pompeo would then have a week to develop a plan to impose visa sanctions, which would restrict visas issued to the country’s citizens, according to the memorandum.

“Countries that deny or unreasonably delay the acceptance of their citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents from the United States during the ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 create unacceptable public health risks for Americans,” the document read. “The United States must be able to effectuate the repatriation of foreign nationals who violate the laws of the United States.”

The memorandum didn’t name any countries.

In mid-March, Guatemala announced that it would block deportation flights from the United States to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It was the first Central American country to do so.

Trump has made wide use of visa sanctions since taking office to pressure countries that try to block deportations.