Here are some significant developments:
- Two-thirds of a small group of patients showed improvements after receiving an experimental coronavirus treatment made by Gilead Sciences, bolstering hopes for finding a treatment for the disease, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Friday.
- At a White House briefing, President Trump said he’ll announce Tuesday the members of a new task force made up of people from the medical and business communities to determine when and how to reopen the country.
- The Justice Department announced Friday that it is investigating a Massachusetts veterans medical facility where dozens of residents have died of covid-19.
- New York State recorded 777 known deaths Thursday, just 22 fewer from the record high the day before, but a flatter trend in severe cases is a “somewhat hopeful” sign that restrictive measures are working, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Coronavirus case in State Department-provided housing alarms diplomats
Several U.S. diplomats living in State Department-provided housing in the Washington area have expressed alarm about the department’s lack of communication concerning a colleague who has contracted the novel coronavirus and lives in their apartment complex, according to interviews and emails obtained by The Washington Post.
Some of the Foreign Service officers and their families have left the building due to the absence of medical guidance, while others have raised concerns about whether the department is taking the problem seriously given the international nature of their work.
“They were furious that State gave zero guidance after promising it,” said one U.S. official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal State Department matters.
Read more here.
Trump threatens visa sanctions against countries that block deportees
Citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump on Friday threatened to impose visa sanctions on countries that don’t act quickly to accept citizens the U.S. government seeks to repatriate.
In a memorandum, Trump wrote that the homeland security secretary should notify Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if any country “denies or unreasonably delays the acceptance of aliens who are citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents of that country after being asked to accept those aliens."
Pompeo would then have a week to develop a plan to impose visa sanctions, which would restrict visas issued to the country’s citizens, according to the memorandum.
“Countries that deny or unreasonably delay the acceptance of their citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents from the United States during the ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 create unacceptable public health risks for Americans,” the document read. “The United States must be able to effectuate the repatriation of foreign nationals who violate the laws of the United States.”
The memorandum didn’t name any countries.
In mid-March, Guatemala announced that it would block deportation flights from the United States to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It was the first Central American country to do so.
Trump has made wide use of visa sanctions since taking office to pressure countries that try to block deportations.
The administration has identified at least 10 countries as “uncooperative” when it comes to repatriating their citizens, meaning they have been slow to accept deportees or have refused to do so entirely. Those on the list include China, the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as Iran, Pakistan and Cuba.
Amtrak receives $1 billion in federal relief funds
More than $1 billion in federal relief money is being released to Amtrak to keep the railroad system running and its front-line workers on the job during the coronavirus pandemic, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Friday.
The additional dollars are a significant boost for the passenger railroad, which saw cancellations spike and cut back service in recent weeks amid an unprecedented drop in passenger traffic.
The aid is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or Cares Act, a $2 trillion bailout package approved by Congress and signed into law last month.
Read more here.