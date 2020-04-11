Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

New coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 2,000 on Friday, the highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak. The total confirmed dead from the virus in the U.S. is now at 18,586, second only to Italy, and the confirmed worldwide death toll has reached 100,000.

Meanwhile, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Friday night that he hopes for “a real degree of normality” by November. "That’s my interest and my job as a public health person,” Fauci said to MSNBC.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Two-thirds of a small group of patients showed improvements after receiving an experimental coronavirus treatment made by Gilead Sciences, bolstering hopes for finding a treatment for the disease, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Friday.
  • At a White House briefing, President Trump said he’ll announce Tuesday the members of a new task force made up of people from the medical and business communities to determine when and how to reopen the country.
  • The Justice Department announced Friday that it is investigating a Massachusetts veterans medical facility where dozens of residents have died of covid-19.
  • New York State recorded 777 known deaths Thursday, just 22 fewer from the record high the day before, but a flatter trend in severe cases is a “somewhat hopeful” sign that restrictive measures are working, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.