Meanwhile, the president has now approved disaster declarations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with the territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Here are some significant developments:
- The Kansas Supreme Court on Saturday struck down a Republican-led effort to allow the continuation of in-person church services across the state, despite the governor’s ban on such gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It comes as the Justice Department announced it will be “monitoring” regulations on religious services during the coronavirus outbreak.
- The coronavirus is killing about 1 in 10 hospitalized middle-aged patients and 4 in 10 older than 85 in the United States, and is particularly lethal to men even when taking into account common chronic disease that exacerbate risk, according to previously unpublished data from a company that aggregates real-time patient data from 1,000 hospitals and 180,000 health care providers.
- In her first-ever Easter address, Queen Elizabeth II told Britons that the “coronavirus will not overcome us.”
- Abortion providers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Texas banned the procedure during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anguished nurses say Pennsylvania hospital risked infecting cancer patients, babies and staff with covid-19
The nurse was pregnant — and worried. But in mid-March, early in the covid-19 crisis, a manager at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Pa., assured her she would not be sent to the floor for patients infected with the deadly virus. The risks for expectant mothers were too uncertain.
Two days later, she says, the administration changed course, saying the hospital needed “all hands on deck.” The pregnant nurse said she was sent back and forth between the “covid floor” and the neonatal intensive care unit, known as the NICU, where she normally treated vulnerable newborns and recovering mothers.
It wasn’t just her baby she was worried about, she said, but the immunocompromised newborns and mothers who she was treating without informing them that she was also working on the covid floor. Even as she cared for patients symptomatic of covid-19, administrators provided her with crucial protective gear only after tests came back positive, usually several days after she first attended to the infected patients.
Public transit is a fearful ride for many ‘essential workers’
“I’m not okay,” Sabrina Lott said as she boarded a Red Line train at the Bethesda Metro station one recent weekday. “It’s just how it is.”
Lott, 50, picked out a seat near the doors and sat her backpack down next to her, settling in for the commute home to Southeast from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where she works as an administrative assistant.
Today she was lucky: The train was nearly empty, so she didn’t feel the need to don one of the disposable masks she travels with, along with disinfecting wipes.
