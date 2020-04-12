Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

As the United States passed Italy on Saturday for the most confirmed covid-19 deaths in the world, with more than 20,000 fatalities, President Trump’s message to Americans before Easter was that his administration was “bringing our country back” from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In a Saturday night interview with Fox News, Trump shed little light on how he’ll decide when to reopen the country, saying the decision would be based on “a lot of facts and a lot of instinct.”

Meanwhile, the president has now approved disaster declarations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with the territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The Kansas Supreme Court on Saturday struck down a Republican-led effort to allow the continuation of in-person church services across the state, despite the governor’s ban on such gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It comes as the Justice Department announced it will be “monitoring” regulations on religious services during the coronavirus outbreak.
  • The coronavirus is killing about 1 in 10 hospitalized middle-aged patients and 4 in 10 older than 85 in the United States, and is particularly lethal to men even when taking into account common chronic disease that exacerbate risk, according to previously unpublished data from a company that aggregates real-time patient data from 1,000 hospitals and 180,000 health care providers.
  • In her first-ever Easter address, Queen Elizabeth II told Britons that the “coronavirus will not overcome us.”
  • Abortion providers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Texas banned the procedure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.