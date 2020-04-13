Please Note

China on Monday reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks the previous day, with the majority involving people returning from other countries. After a period where the number of infections seemed to level off, the uptick has heightened fears of a second wave and led to new constraints on travel.

Meanwhile, U.S. experts continue to debate when and how to roll back restrictions that have closed portions of the economy, with some members of the Trump administration cautioning that May 1 may not be a realistic target.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Italy reported its lowest daily death tally since March 19 on Sunday, as the number of people in intensive care continues to decline.
  • Chinese cities near the Russian border introduced more stringent quarantine requirements and stricter border controls amid an uptick in new coronavirus cases, many involving people returning from Russia.
  • Oil-producing nations, including the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia, agreed to cut their output by 10 percent in response to the significant drop in demand during the global pandemic. The cutback of 9.7 million barrels is slated to go into effect on May 1. Oil futures traded more than 4 percent higher.
  • The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to a California company that will sterilize 4 million respirators a day for use in resource-strapped hospitals.
  • Stanley Chera, a billionaire real estate developer and personal friend of President Trump, died after being infected by the coronavirus.

