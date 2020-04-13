Meanwhile, U.S. experts continue to debate when and how to roll back restrictions that have closed portions of the economy, with some members of the Trump administration cautioning that May 1 may not be a realistic target.
Here are some significant developments:
- Italy reported its lowest daily death tally since March 19 on Sunday, as the number of people in intensive care continues to decline.
- Chinese cities near the Russian border introduced more stringent quarantine requirements and stricter border controls amid an uptick in new coronavirus cases, many involving people returning from Russia.
- Oil-producing nations, including the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia, agreed to cut their output by 10 percent in response to the significant drop in demand during the global pandemic. The cutback of 9.7 million barrels is slated to go into effect on May 1. Oil futures traded more than 4 percent higher.
- The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to a California company that will sterilize 4 million respirators a day for use in resource-strapped hospitals.
- Stanley Chera, a billionaire real estate developer and personal friend of President Trump, died after being infected by the coronavirus.
By now, the spread of covid-19 has affected just about everyone around the globe. From Rome to Barcelona to New York and beyond we have been cautioned to practice social distancing to help contain the virus outbreak. This has affected everything we do, from work to school and now, today, to how we celebrate Easter. These photos show how people are approaching the holiday around the globe.
Where Germany had success in fighting coronavirus, Britain stumbled
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson exited the hospital Sunday nearly a week after entering intensive care for coronavirus-related complications. But that spot of good news was darkened by a new grim statistic: His country’s official count of hospital deaths related to the virus surpassed 10,000 over the weekend.
Public health experts fear that Britain’s mortality rate may soon be or already is the highest in all of Europe, as pandemic-ravaged Italy and Spain slowly get to grips with the disease. Britain’s steady shift toward becoming the new European epicenter of the outbreak stands in stark contrast with nearby Germany, the only country on the continent with a bigger economy and whose government reported its first case around the same time as Johnson’s government.
Reopening U.S. economy by May 1 may be unrealistic, say experts
Public health experts on Sunday debated the question of when to reopen portions of the U.S. economy, shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic, with several Trump administration officials cautioning that a target date of May 1 — floated by President Trump, among others — may not be realistic.
“It is a target, and, obviously, we’re hopeful about that target, but I think it’s just too early to be able to tell that we see light at the end of the tunnel,” Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on ABC News’s “This Week.” “I think it’s just too early for us to say whether May 1 is that date.”
China reports highest number of new cases in almost six weeks
China reported 108 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily total since March 5, the country’s National Health Commission said Monday.
While those numbers are still far short of the daily totals that were reported during the height of the country’s epidemic in February, the uptick is heightening fears of a second wave of infection that could once again push the country into a state of near-total lockdown.
Notably, all but 10 of the new cases involved people who entered mainland China from abroad. Nearly half were reported in Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia.
On Sunday, officials in the border city of Suifenhe announced that anyone coming from abroad would be required to spend 28 days in quarantine and undergo nucleic acid and antibody tests, Reuters reported. Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang, plans to introduce similarly stringent measures and will also mandate 14-day lockdowns for any residential units where coronavirus cases are detected.
China also reported 61 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Sunday, a decrease from 63 a day earlier.