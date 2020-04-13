More than half of the world is under orders to stay home. For some people, that means adjusting to a new way of living. For others, it recalls previous periods spent sheltering in place — not during an outbreak, but in times of turmoil and political upheaval. Here are some of their stories.

Syria

Ghaith Alhallak, 34, is settling into his second month of lockdown in Padua, Italy, a 15-minute drive west of Venice. He spends hours online in university classes and barely ventures out.

“You can feel the sadness in the street,” he said. “Every day, there is a lot of death.”

He knows that feeling well.

Seven years ago, Alhallak found himself under a very different kind of lockdown. As a conscripted soldier in the Syrian army, he was besieged by rebels in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta and forced to fight for the Assad government, which he opposed.

He spent some 60 days that spring hunkered down, low on water and at times with nothing to eat but grass boiled in a weak soup.

[Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.]

Alhallak deserted later that year, fled to Lebanon and in 2016 made his way to Italy as a political refugee.

Social control measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Italy are entirely distinct from his wartime experiences, he said.

[FAQ: What you need to know about coronavirus]

“It’s different because I trust here,” he said. The Italian government “will not leave you without food.”

The situation in Syria “was out of my control,” he said. “But now I can control more. You have many ways to spend your time. Not just a fear of death.”

That said, ways of thinking he learned in Syria apply in Italy.

“No problem will last forever. Even if it takes a long time, there will be a solution,” he said. “Keep patience.”

West Bank

During the coronavirus outbreak, Mariam Barghouti found solace in the recipes of her childhood in the early 2000s, during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, against Israeli occupation. The spinach pies her mother would bake in bulk to freeze for leaner times. The soups she would cook up in hopes of bolstering immunity. The way everything in the kitchen had multiple uses.

“You have to stay happy, you have to stay happy,” Barghouti remembers her mother repeating as she stuffed her and her siblings with food or sent them running around the house for exercise.

Barghouti is a writer in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, where the semiautonomous Palestinian government has banned movement between cities and issued a curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Travel to Israel is forbidden.

It feels eerily familiar, yet distinct, she said. “The initial reaction for the pandemic was: Oh, here we go again; we have to find new, creative ways to cope.”

During the intifada, the Israeli military imposed curfews, and people lived in fear of violence in the streets.

“Under military curfew, you kind of wanted to do the impossible, to go see people,” she said. “And now you want to do the exact opposite.”

Barghouti said her basic approach to riding out the pandemic is based on what she learned as a child.

“Find innovative ways of celebrating and grieving and being angry,” she said. Birthdays must still be celebrated. “We continued giving attention to other aspects of our lives instead of just focusing on the disaster in front of us.”

El Salvador

Enrique Roldan is waiting out the pandemic in Riverside, Calif. But sometimes in his mind he’s a teenager back in El Salvador in the mid-1970s, hiding under his bed to escape recruitment by both government and guerrilla forces.

It’s the fear of the unknown that connects the two experiences.

“Then, it was a bullet in the head,” Roldan said. “Now, it’s the virus in my lungs.”

In El Salvador, Roldan recalled having to stay inside with his sister and parents for weeks as they waited for the violence to stop. Their two-room home was small, so as a distraction he and his sister poured themselves into their studies: History, geography and chemistry became a window into the blocked-off world beyond.

[Live updates: The latest in the U.S. and abroad]

This time around, Roldan is finding comfort in the companionship of his wife of five years, whom he says he is learning more about each day.

They read to one another, like he and his sister once did. The outbreak has simplified his priorities. “This is the good part about the pandemic,” he said. “It unified the family.”

Still, he knows firsthand the suffering that often begets these moments of clarity.

South Sudan

When Angelina Nyajima Jial was a child, bombs fell so often her family named the explosions “breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Jial, 34, was born in 1985 in what was then Sudan. By the time she was 2, her family was on the run from civil war. She, her mother and several siblings found safety in a refugee camp in Kakuma, Kenya. The camp was crowded with thousands of other people displaced by the same brutal conflict in Sudan, which eventually paved the way for the southern part of the country, where Jial’s family was from, to declare independence as a new nation, South Sudan.

In the chaos of the long war, some members of Jial’s family were separated from each other. Her father, a teacher, died years later, before they could be reunited.

But Jial said her mother, who found comfort in her Catholic faith, instilled a sense of stability in her children even on the days when it felt less like they were truly living and more like they were desperately struggling to remain alive.

Her mother encouraged her to believe tomorrow always brings the promise of a better day. “All this will come to pass,” Jial recalled her mother saying. “And it’s true this came to pass, because even after all the struggles that I went through, it built me strong.”

As South Sudan emerges from a more recent civil war and confronts the looming threat of the coronavirus, Jial, who lives in Juba, the capital, said the situation “brings back the dark memories of being in a congested environment.” Millions of South Sudanese people are displaced, and even those living in urban areas don’t have consistent electricity or Internet access.

People sharing tents in camps don’t have the option to distance themselves from one another. Some don’t have water to wash their hands.

Still, Jial urged people to make whatever changes — big or small — they can to try to control their surroundings and find inner calm even when the outside world feels like it is caving in.

“Panic is what traumatizes people,” she said. “Learn to sit back. Breathe in, breathe out and know that it will come to pass.”

[Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak]

Bosnia

When the first explosion ripped through Sarajevo in 1992, Fedja Mehmedovic was outside kicking a soccer ball — a carefree 9-year-old unaware his entire world was about to be reduced to the size of a tiny room in his basement.

The siege of Sarajevo lasted until 1996, forcing families to spend years huddled inside. Each trip for food or water meant facing the threat of hidden snipers.

Many people spent long periods in their basements, living alongside neighbors from their buildings.

The isolation turned into a master class in improvisation.

Adults and children alike managed to make small miracles happen for each other: Mehmedovic’s parents mysteriously crafted a cake for his sister’s first birthday without any of the usual supplies. A makeshift library and comics shop allowed kids in their building to take turns playing librarian, lending each other books from different apartments. Without electricity to power the television, Mehmedovic desperately missed each week’s new episode of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” but made do with action figures and Legos.

[How to help your community]

For children, used to finding joy in the freedom of play, the upheaval could feel even more disorienting than it did for adults. “In one moment you don’t have all these things,” Mehmedovic said. “You can’t go to the theater, can’t go to the museums, your school is affected.”

One day, as Mehmedovic lay on the ground daydreaming, an adult neighbor walked by and asked what he was doing. “I’m at the seaside,” he told her. She joined him. They lay together for around 15 minutes, enjoying the sound of waves and children playing in the sand — their imaginations powerful enough to transport them there. His neighbor still recalls the moment as one of her most powerful experiences of the war, he said.

As residents of Sarajevo retreat inside to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, Mehmedovic is tapping into his memories. The current crisis does not approach the upheaval of wartime. But the resilience he learned then is helping him confront the pandemic.

Maintain social connections even if you have to keep a distance, he said. Open your window and call out to your neighbors. Listen to their stories. See time spent inside as an opportunity to learn more about those around you. And find ways to empower children to look beyond their current situation.

“Many parents have time my parents didn’t have during the war,” he said. “They can spend it on creativity.”

Illustrations by Lily Padula. Design by Allison Mann.