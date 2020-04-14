Governors on the West Coast and in the Northeast have announced cooperative initiatives to reopen their regions’ economies once the threat from the coronavirus has diminished. Six states from Rhode Island to Delaware announced their pact on Monday, shortly before the governors of Washington, Oregon and California revealed a similar plan to work together.
Here are some significant developments:
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit blocked Texas from enforcing restrictions on medication-induced abortions during the coronavirus pandemic, following a similar decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, which on Monday ruled that abortions can continue in Oklahoma.
- The Trump administration requested a delay of roughly three months on all U.S. census field operations, citing the global pandemic. The administration has also asked Congress to postpone the deadline for delivering key data that will affect redistricting.
- Florida’s surgeon general said Monday that social distancing should continue until a covid-19 vaccine has been developed, which could take a year or more.
- In France, President Emmanuel Macron announced that a nationwide lockdown will remain in place until May 11, at which point restrictions will be partially lifted.
- China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a slight drop, as the country continued to focus on restricting travel near the border with Russia.
Trump calls Fauci a ‘wonderful guy’ the day after promoting a tweet that called for him to be fired
The White House sought to tamp down speculation Monday that President Trump would fire the nation’s top epidemiologist in the middle of the pandemic, but concern over an Easter presidential retweet attacking Anthony S. Fauci continued to reverberate as many of the president’s allies and critics warned that such a move would be counterproductive.
Several administration officials, top lawmakers and public health experts expressed concern that Fauci could be sidelined or silenced in the critical days ahead as Trump makes decisions about whether to encourage Americans to return to normal economic and social activities.
Big business has its own plan to reopen economy
Pressed by swiftly falling revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, corporate America has begun looking for ways to enable U.S. workers to return to factory floors, warehouses and offices.
President Trump has created an “opening our country" task force with the goal of restarting the economy by May 1. And while many question the timing, everyone from small manufacturers to major brands such as Whirlpool and retailing giant Amazon are taking steps to get their workers back on the job.
Mostly that involves testing on a scale that is, for now, out of reach.
China reports 89 new cases, no new deaths
China reported 89 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, a slight drop from the day before, the country’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday. All but three of the new cases were found in people who had recently entered the country from overseas.
An additional 54 asymptomatic cases were also reported, meaning that there are now a total of 1,005 asymptomatic cases under medical observation. China recently started counting asymptomatic cases separately, amid fears that people who are unaware they are carrying the virus could spark a second wave of transmission.
No new deaths were reported. The country’s overall death toll from the pandemic stands at 3,341.
In recent days, efforts to stop the spread of the virus have focused on the Russia-China border, where most of the new cases are being reported. The number of people allowed to cross the border has been sharply curtailed, and cities near the border have introduced stricter quarantine requirements for those returning from abroad.