As world leaders consider when to begin reopening schools and businesses, President Trump incorrectly claimed on Monday that he is the final arbiter on when the United States will loosen restrictions and restart the economy. “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total,” Trump said, though states have the ultimate say over the decision.

Governors on the West Coast and in the Northeast have announced cooperative initiatives to reopen their regions’ economies once the threat from the coronavirus has diminished. Six states from Rhode Island to Delaware announced their pact on Monday, shortly before the governors of Washington, Oregon and California revealed a similar plan to work together.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit blocked Texas from enforcing restrictions on medication-induced abortions during the coronavirus pandemic, following a similar decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, which on Monday ruled that abortions can continue in Oklahoma.
  • The Trump administration requested a delay of roughly three months on all U.S. census field operations, citing the global pandemic. The administration has also asked Congress to postpone the deadline for delivering key data that will affect redistricting.
  • Florida’s surgeon general said Monday that social distancing should continue until a covid-19 vaccine has been developed, which could take a year or more.
  • In France, President Emmanuel Macron announced that a nationwide lockdown will remain in place until May 11, at which point restrictions will be partially lifted.
  • China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a slight drop, as the country continued to focus on restricting travel near the border with Russia.

