Meanwhile, the Treasury Department ordered Trump’s name to be printed on $1,200 stimulus checks that are being sent to 70 million Americans, which some Internal Revenue Service officials have said could delay delivery by several days.
Here are some significant developments:
- South Koreans headed to the polls for parliamentary elections Wednesday after the government rejected calls to postpone the vote amid concerns about virus transmission.
- The Guatemalan Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that between 50 percent to 70 percent of deportees from the United States had tested positive for covid-19, a startling statistic that other government officials have yet to confirm. Guatemala raised the alarm last month that recent deportees could be carrying the virus, while U.S. officials promised have pledged to conduct health checks before boarding deportation flights.
- The U.S. reported over 2,300 deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily total to date, as the number of total confirmed fatalities passed 26,000.
- The death toll in New York City topped 10,000 on Tuesday, as city health officials reported 3,778 new fatalities throughout the duration of the pandemic. The city is now including “probable” deaths due to coronavirus complications in its tally, meaning that those who displayed symptoms and were exposed to the virus can be counted even if they were not tested.
- Governors in California and Oregon laid out frameworks for what a return to regular public life will look like in their states, a day after Trump incorrectly claimed that he had the final say over when to reopen the economy.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
China reports drop in new cases amid border crackdown
China reported 46 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a significant drop from earlier in the week, the country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
Some 108 new cases were reported on Sunday, and 89 were reported on Monday. Most involved travelers returning to China from overseas, which prompted the country to close portions of the border with Russia and tighten quarantine requirements in cities along the frontier.
The northeastern portion of the country, along the Russian border, continues to be a primary area of concern. Some 36 of the new cases reported on Tuesday were found in people who had recently been abroad, while the majority of locally transmitted infections were found in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.
China has been tracking asymptomatic cases separately, and does not include those instances in the count of confirmed cases. On Tuesday, health officials reported 57 new asymptomatic cases, a slight increase from the day before.
One new fatality was reported in Hubei, the province where the outbreak began.
Airlines, administration reach deal on coronavirus aid package
Ten U.S. airlines have reached an agreement in principle to accept $25 billion in grants from the government — a cash infusion the industry hopes will buy it time as it navigates through unprecedented economic upheaval fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, SkyWest Airlines and Southwest Airlines have all indicated they would participate in the program, part of the $2 trillion economic stimulus program signed by President Trump last month.
In unprecedented move, Treasury orders Trump’s name printed on stimulus checks
The Treasury Department has ordered President Trump’s name be printed on stimulus checks the Internal Revenue Service is rushing to send to tens of millions of Americans, a process that could slow their delivery by a few days, senior IRS officials said.
The unprecedented decision, finalized late Monday, means that when recipients open the $1,200 paper checks the IRS is scheduled to begin sending to 70 million Americans in coming days, “President Donald J. Trump” will appear on the left side of the payment.
It will be the first time a president’s name appears on an IRS disbursement, whether a routine refund or one of the handful of checks the government has issued to taxpayers in recent decades either to stimulate a down economy or share the dividends of a strong one.
Europe starts to walk the ‘tightrope’ out of coronavirus lockdown
BERLIN — As they take their first tentative steps toward lifting coronavirus lockdowns, European governments face a precarious balancing act, with any misstep potentially deadly.
Leaders must weigh costs to the economy, mental health and education against the potential for a spike in cases that snaps back any progress toward “flattening the curve.”
The first easing of restrictions began this week, with Austria reopening some nonessential businesses Tuesday. Denmark is expected to allow children to return to school this week. And Spain has allowed construction and factory workers to go back, though a national lockdown otherwise remains in effect.
Their Olympic dreams deferred for a year, here’s how athletes are training at home
Gyms and pools closed, and social distancing guidelines kept athletes from interacting with coaches and trainers. Each has had to find his or her own way.
Here is how U.S. athletes are adapting their normal training routines.
Trump’s inaccurate assertion of ‘total’ authority sparks challenge from governors
President Trump’s inaccurate assertion that he has “total” authority to reopen a nation shuttered by the coronavirus is igniting a fresh challenge from governors scrambling to manage their states and highlighting a Republican Party reluctant to defy a president who has relished pushing the boundaries of executive power.
The president’s claim, first conveyed in a tweet Monday morning and underscored at a White House news conference and subsequent social media posts, caught his aides off guard and prompted them to study whether Trump would have such authority in a time of emergency like the ongoing pandemic.