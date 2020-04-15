Please Note

President Trump announced Tuesday that he intends to halt payments to the World Health Organization until a review can be conducted into what he described as mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic. While it’s not clear how the administration would unilaterally slash funding, the move was expected, as Trump has deflected blame for initially downplaying the seriousness of the virus and instead sought to point the finger at the WHO.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department ordered Trump’s name to be printed on $1,200 stimulus checks that are being sent to 70 million Americans, which some Internal Revenue Service officials have said could delay delivery by several days.

Here are some significant developments:

  • South Koreans headed to the polls for parliamentary elections Wednesday after the government rejected calls to postpone the vote amid concerns about virus transmission.
  • The Guatemalan Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that between 50 percent to 70 percent of deportees from the United States had tested positive for covid-19, a startling statistic that other government officials have yet to confirm. Guatemala raised the alarm last month that recent deportees could be carrying the virus, while U.S. officials promised have pledged to conduct health checks before boarding deportation flights.
  • The U.S. reported over 2,300 deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily total to date, as the number of total confirmed fatalities passed 26,000.
  • The death toll in New York City topped 10,000 on Tuesday, as city health officials reported 3,778 new fatalities throughout the duration of the pandemic. The city is now including “probable” deaths due to coronavirus complications in its tally, meaning that those who displayed symptoms and were exposed to the virus can be counted even if they were not tested.
  • Governors in California and Oregon laid out frameworks for what a return to regular public life will look like in their states, a day after Trump incorrectly claimed that he had the final say over when to reopen the economy.

