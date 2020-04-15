China reported 46 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a significant drop from earlier in the week, the country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Some 108 new cases were reported on Sunday, and 89 were reported on Monday. Most involved travelers returning to China from overseas, which prompted the country to close portions of the border with Russia and tighten quarantine requirements in cities along the frontier.

The northeastern portion of the country, along the Russian border, continues to be a primary area of concern. Some 36 of the new cases reported on Tuesday were found in people who had recently been abroad, while the majority of locally transmitted infections were found in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

China has been tracking asymptomatic cases separately, and does not include those instances in the count of confirmed cases. On Tuesday, health officials reported 57 new asymptomatic cases, a slight increase from the day before.