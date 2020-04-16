Here are some significant developments:
- Confirmed coronavirus infections around the world have surged past 2 million. Nearly a third of those cases were reported in the United States, where more than 28,000 people have died.
- At his White House briefing on Wednesday, Trump threatened to shut down both chambers of Congress so that he can make recess appointments related to the pandemic.
- In South Korea, President Moon Jae-in’s governing party won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, as voters applauded his administration’s handling of the virus.
- After Trump withdrew funding from the World Health Organization, current and former advisers have questioned why the agency kept lending credibility to China when it could have expressed more skepticism.
- Doctors and drug companies in the United States have launched more than 100 human experiments in a disorganized and scattershot effort to find treatments for coronavirus patients.
Trump set to announce new guidelines to reopen the economy Thursday
Trump started out this week saying in a briefing he had “absolute” authority to open the economy, which he wants to do by May 1. He backed off that claim by Tuesday, after taking criticism for flouting the Constitution, instead saying he would essentially advise governors on how to open their economies.
Some of those guidelines could be coming in a news conference Thursday, he said, adding that “they’ll be safe; they’ll be strong.”
He also indicated the United States may have reached its peak of cases, which is more hopeful language than his own medical experts are willing to use.
There are so many coronavirus myths that even Snopes can’t keep up
Did self-described psychic Sylvia Browne predict the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in her 2008 book? The people wanted to know, so they turned to the place one goes to find the answers to such questions: Snopes.com.
The Internet’s original myth-busters tackled this query on March 4, and the resulting post became one of the site’s most-read pieces that month, along with a look into whether the Trump administration actually fired the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018 and the one about whether Costco truly issued a toilet paper recall.
But since then, Snopes has been overwhelmed with so many covid-19-related questions that the website can’t keep up. The company has done something that seems counterintuitive: It has scaled back operations by publishing fewer stories. There have been no furloughs or layoffs; but Snopes is encouraging employees, whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic, to take time off if needed.
China reports increase in local infections while imported cases drops
China reported 46 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the same number as the day before, and no new deaths, the country’s National Health Commission said Thursday.
Though the number of infections found in people who had recently been abroad still make up a majority of the new cases, those instances have continued decreasing for a third straight day, dropping from 36 to 34 on Wednesday, amid border closures and reduced international travel.
But domestic cases rose to 12, two more than the previous day, with Beijing reporting new local cases for the first time in more than three weeks. Of the 12 cases, three are from the country’s capital while the others were reported in Heilongjiang and Guangdong provinces.
China also saw a bump in asymptomatic cases, according to health officials. The country tracks those cases separately and does not include them in its count of confirmed cases. On Wednesday, there were 64 new asymptomatic cases, an increase from 57 reported a day earlier.