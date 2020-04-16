Please Note

President Trump on Thursday is set to issue guidelines to governors on how to reopen the economy, after spending much of the previous day consulting with executives and industry groups on how to assess the financial damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany has also moved to reopen smaller nonessential businesses next week, though Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that restrictions will be lifted slowly and could be reinstated if the virus spreads. Older students will return to school in early May.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Confirmed coronavirus infections around the world have surged past 2 million. Nearly a third of those cases were reported in the United States, where more than 28,000 people have died.
  • At his White House briefing on Wednesday, Trump threatened to shut down both chambers of Congress so that he can make recess appointments related to the pandemic.
  • In South Korea, President Moon Jae-in’s governing party won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, as voters applauded his administration’s handling of the virus.
  • After Trump withdrew funding from the World Health Organization, current and former advisers have questioned why the agency kept lending credibility to China when it could have expressed more skepticism.
  • Doctors and drug companies in the United States have launched more than 100 human experiments in a disorganized and scattershot effort to find treatments for coronavirus patients.

