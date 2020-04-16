The Washington Post is providing some coronavirus coverage free, including:

Live updates: The latest in the U.S. and abroad

More news today: How false hope spread about hydroxychloroquine as treatment for covid-19

Mapping the spread: Cases and deaths in the U.S. | Map of cases worldwide

What you need to know: How to make your own fabric mask | What to do if you get laid off or furloughed | Stay-at-home orders by state | Calculate how much money you might receive from the stimulus bill | Follow all of our coronavirus coverage and sign up for our daily newsletter.

How to help: Your community | Seniors | Restaurants | Keep at-risk people in mind

Share your story: Has someone close to you died from covid-19?

Show More