On Thursday evening, President Trump unveiled broad guidelines to slowly begin reopening daily life, leaving specific plans to the nation’s governors as health officials sound the alarm for more testing.
Here are some significant developments:
- The death toll in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, has been revised up by 50 percent. The move followed criticism of the accuracy of China’s data, though officials gave several reasons for the discrepancy, including people dying at home who went uncounted in official statistics.
- Britain extended a national lockdown for least three more weeks, as virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovers out of the hospital and some other countries in Europe start to reopen slowly.
- A lawyer for Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, claimed that he had been informed by Cohen’s family that Cohen would be released to home confinement.
- Outbreaks in the United States have sickened workers and forced closures at some of the country’s biggest meat processing plants, sparking fears of a beef shortfall.
- Despite hopes that any number of existing drugs could serve as potential therapies for covid-19, including Trump’s boosterism about some treatments, specialists say expectations need to be tempered.
As testing outcry mounts, Trump cedes to states in announcing guidelines for slow reopening
President Trump released federal guidelines Thursday night for a slow and staggered return to normal in places with minimal cases of the novel coronavirus, moving to try to resume economic activity even amid an outcry from political and health leaders about the nation’s testing capacity.
Despite Trump’s desire for a May 1 reopening, his plan does not contain a date for implementation and is a vague set of recommendations for a three-phased reopening of businesses, schools and other gathering places in jurisdictions that satisfy broad criteria on symptoms, cases and hospital loads.
“America wants to be open and Americans want to be open,” Trump said.
Wuhan’s death toll was almost 50 percent higher than previously reported, Chinese authorities say
China has revised up the number of people who died from coronavirus in Wuhan by almost 50 percent, saying Friday that the death toll at the epicenter of the pandemic now stands at 3,869.
The figure was previously 2,579, a number that many analysts and ordinary citizens said appeared far too low. U.S. intelligence agencies had also reportedly concluded that China’s official numbers are much lower than reality.
The Wuhan municipal headquarters for the novel coronavirus disease epidemic prevention and control added 1,290 to the death toll on Friday — at the same time attention was focused on China’s much-anticipated economic statistics, which showed that growth contracted by a whopping 6.8 percent in the first quarter.
The agency said the discrepancy in Wuhan’s fatality figures was the result of many patients dying at home in the early stages of the epidemic rather than being treated in hospitals, so their deaths were not included in medical figures.
For those who died in hospitals, medical staff were preoccupied with treating patients, “resulting in belated, missed and mistaken reporting,” according to a statement from the agency. There were repetitions, mistakes and omissions in the reporting of deaths during the height of the outbreak in Wuhan, it said.
“Life and people are what matter most,” the statement concluded. “Every life lost in the epidemic is not only a loss to their family but also a grief for the city. Our sincere condolences go to the families of those who deceased in the covid-19 epidemic, and we express deep sorrow to the compatriots and medical workers who lost their lives in the epidemic.”
Pandemic delivers crushing blow to China’s economy
HONG KONG — The coronavirus pandemic is sending China’s economy, long the world’s growth engine, into a tail spin.
Gross domestic product fell at an annual rate of 6.8 percent in the first quarter, the first contraction since the country began releasing the figures in 1992, official data showed Friday. That’s a dramatic reversal for the world’s second-largest economy, which had been slowing in recent years but had still achieved growth rates of around 6 percent or more.
China’s leaders locked down swaths of the country in January to prevent the spread of infection, weeks after the coronavirus emerged in the city of Wuhan.
As authorities fought back the pandemic in China, the ruling Communist Party has pressed to get business gradually returning to normal without unleashing a second wave of infections. That’s proving a challenge. Beijing has also grown concerned as imported cases trickle in from abroad, notably among Chinese nationals returning from Russia.
Businesses that have resumed operations have often faced higher costs associated with hygiene measures and supply-chain disruptions. And with export markets in the United States and Europe facing a severe downturn, China’s policymakers face an uphill battle to right the ship.
“The scale and breadth of China’s economic contraction are staggering, and its ramifications for global growth are already becoming apparent,” said Eswar Prasad, professor of economics at Cornell University and former head of the China division at the International Monetary Fund, in an email. “China’s economic collapse is a bellwether of what the data for other major economies will reveal in the coming weeks.”
Unlike after the global financial crisis, there is little prospect of China driving a revival of global growth, Prasad added.
Asian markets had traded higher Friday and were little moved after China’s GDP figures. Benchmark indexes in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia were each about 2 percent higher, while U.S. stock futures were up 3 percent.
New Zealand’s new coronavirus cases drop to single digits amid nationwide lockdown
After several weeks under a strict nationwide lockdown, New Zealand’s number of new coronavirus cases fell to single digits over the past 24 hours, officials said Friday.
The country reported eight new cases of the novel virus Friday, two confirmed and six probable, down from 15 the previous day, Caroline McElnay, director of public health, said at a news conference. New Zealand now has a total of 1,409 cases.
“We all need to continue to play our part to contribute to the elimination of this virus from New Zealand by staying home, staying in your bubble, breaking the chain of transmission and saving lives,” McElnay said.
New Zealand’s “elimination” approach to fighting the outbreak has largely stopped the virus from spreading among its population of nearly 5 million, but is expected to have a crushing impact on the country’s economy. Leaders plan to announce on April 20 whether New Zealand can begin easing out of lockdown or if the restrictive measures will continue.
On Friday, McElnay reported two new coronavirus-related deaths, both involving elderly patients in their 80s and 90s, bringing the country’s death toll to 11. But she noted that the number of cases of people who have recovered from the virus increased by 46 from the day before.
McElnay also announced that researchers from the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand have received funding to co-lead three scientific trials aimed at assessing potential therapeutic agents to fight covid-19. Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that has recently been touted by President Trump, is among the therapies that will be studied, she said.
China reports 26 new coronavirus cases as number of imported and domestic infections drops
China reported 26 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said Friday, a drop from the previous day as border closures and restrictions on international travel continue.
After tallying 46 new cases for two days in a row, the country saw decreases in both imported cases and locally transmitted infections on Thursday and reported no new deaths.
The number of cases linked to people who have been abroad recently was cut almost by half, with 15 new cases on Thursday compared to 34 from a day earlier. Domestic cases also went down slightly, dropping from 12 to 11, health officials said.
Meanwhile, asymptomatic cases continue to rise. The country tracks those cases separately and does not include them in its count of confirmed cases. On Thursday, there were 66 new asymptomatic cases, an increase from 64 reported a day earlier.