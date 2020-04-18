Ticketmaster announced Friday that it was finalizing its plans to issue refunds for more than 18,000 events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ticket retailer, starting May 1, once postponed shows announce the rescheduled dates, fans will begin to receive emails from Ticketmaster to initiate a full refund. From there, fans will have 30 days to request a refund. If they do not proceed with one, then their ticket will be good for the rescheduled date.

The global promoter Live Nation also joined Ticketmaster in announcing refunds for postponed shows. The company also announced that it would be offering credit for future shows as well as the opportunity to donate your tickets.

To date, Ticketmaster has canceled or postponed 30,000 events, totaling $2 billion in ticket sales, according to Billboard. With another 25,000 events still scheduled to take place through the end of 2020, it’s expected the company will cancel or postpone more events before 2021.

Ticketmaster has recently faced criticism for not immediately offering refunds after shows were postponed because of the pandemic.