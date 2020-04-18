Meanwhile, hundreds of nursing homes in areas with outbreaks have repeatedly violated infection control rules, a Washington Post analysis found. Of about 650 homes with publicly reported coronavirus cases, 40 percent have been cited more than once for violations related to infection control.
Here are some significant developments:
- The national effort to get coronavirus relief money to Americans is at risk of being overwhelmed by the worst economic downturn in 80 years, as understaffed and underfunded agencies struggle to deliver funds.
- As officials weigh reopening the economy, experts still do not know how deadly covid-19 is. Without widespread testing, it remains nearly impossible to determine precisely the lethality of the virus.
- Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of President Trump’s pandemic task force, rejected suggestions the novel coronavirus was man-made.
- Vice President Pence on Friday said that states have enough testing to reopen under phase one of the White House’s guidelines, which advises continued social distancing, stay-at-home orders and telework.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Governments around the world are trying a new weapon against coronavirus: Your smartphone
When California officials wanted to see how closely people were following social distancing guidelines last month, they tapped a powerful new data set — a map that Facebook provided to state authorities derived from the location coordinates of tens of millions of smartphones.
The map showed with alarming clarity that large numbers of people were still gathering on beaches and in public parks. Soon after, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered them closed to vehicles, sharply restricting access.
Newsom’s move to blunt the spread of the coronavirus was just one sign of the increasingly close cooperation between government authorities and technology companies in fighting a dangerous common enemy. This global wave of experimentation has involved data sets long considered so personal and sensitive — capable of revealing how smartphone users spent their days, and with whom — that many government officials shied away from their use out of fear of public backlash.
Read more here.
States and businesses plead for more federal testing help
With the number of the covid-19 tests hovering at an average of 146,000 a day, businesses leaders and state officials are warning the Trump administration that they cannot safely reopen the economy without radically increasing the number of available tests — perhaps into the millions a day — and that won’t happen without a greater coordinating role by the federal government.
Though the capacity of private business to produce those volumes remains unclear, state leaders and health experts say that the administration should move with a greater sense of urgency and could do several relatively easy things to speed the production and distribution of tests.
On Friday, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry said there were still critical supply chain issues that stand in the way of ramping up testing, including a lack of protective equipment for technicians who run the tests, and a shortage of swabs and reagents — chemical solutions required to run the tests.
Read more here.
Ticketmaster offering refunds for concerts postponed due to the pandemic
Ticketmaster announced Friday that it was finalizing its plans to issue refunds for more than 18,000 events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the ticket retailer, starting May 1, once postponed shows announce the rescheduled dates, fans will begin to receive emails from Ticketmaster to initiate a full refund. From there, fans will have 30 days to request a refund. If they do not proceed with one, then their ticket will be good for the rescheduled date.
The global promoter Live Nation also joined Ticketmaster in announcing refunds for postponed shows. The company also announced that it would be offering credit for future shows as well as the opportunity to donate your tickets.
To date, Ticketmaster has canceled or postponed 30,000 events, totaling $2 billion in ticket sales, according to Billboard. With another 25,000 events still scheduled to take place through the end of 2020, it’s expected the company will cancel or postpone more events before 2021.
Ticketmaster has recently faced criticism for not immediately offering refunds after shows were postponed because of the pandemic.
“People across the country are having to make adjustments in their lives to keep everyone safe. Ticketmaster can do its part by giving people their money back,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) said to Billboard. “Let’s be clear: they can do this without government action, and they can do it today. Ticketmaster should do the right thing and stop trying to profit off a pandemic.”