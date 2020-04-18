Please Note

As the worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Friday, several U.S. governors in have taken steps to gradually reopen their states, with Texas, Minnesota, Vermont and Montana on Friday announcing dates for easing certain restrictions. This comes as President Trump has seemingly taken the side of protesters in multiple states who are defying social distancing orders to rally against the safety measures intended to stop the coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, hundreds of nursing homes in areas with outbreaks have repeatedly violated infection control rules, a Washington Post analysis found. Of about 650 homes with publicly reported coronavirus cases, 40 percent have been cited more than once for violations related to infection control.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The national effort to get coronavirus relief money to Americans is at risk of being overwhelmed by the worst economic downturn in 80 years, as understaffed and underfunded agencies struggle to deliver funds.
  • As officials weigh reopening the economy, experts still do not know how deadly covid-19 is. Without widespread testing, it remains nearly impossible to determine precisely the lethality of the virus.
  • Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of President Trump’s pandemic task force, rejected suggestions the novel coronavirus was man-made.
  • Vice President Pence on Friday said that states have enough testing to reopen under phase one of the White House’s guidelines, which advises continued social distancing, stay-at-home orders and telework.

