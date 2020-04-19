Please Note

Conservative groups across the United States organized protests to local restrictions this weekend, even as the country surpassed 700,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday. The demonstrations, which have bubbled up in Maryland, Utah, Texas, California, Arizona, Washington and Colorado, come as several governors have taken steps to gradually reopen their states and ease restrictions — some of which kicked in this weekend.

Meanwhile, President Trump made inaccurate claims about the United States’ coronavirus testing in comparison to other countries during Saturday’s White House briefing, where he also complained at length about media coverage and criticism of his administration.

Here are some significant developments:

  • There are now more than 2.3 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, with over 160,000 deaths. Nearly 39,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.
  • Aerial snapshots of people flocking to a reopened beach in Jacksonville, Fla., made waves on the Internet on Saturday, spurring #FloridaMorons to trend on Twitter.
  • Vice President Pence traveled to Colorado on Saturday to address the graduating class of the Air Force Academy, where cadets sat eight feet apart on the parade field known as the Terrazzo, in front of the academy’s famed chapel. No guests were allowed.
  • Deaths in Spain surpassed 20,000, while a spike in cases pushes Japan’s emergency medical system to the brink.
  • A federal judge in Kansas temporarily blocked the state from limiting the number of people at religious gatherings to 10 people after two churches filed a lawsuit this week arguing that the governor’s policy violates their religious freedom, paving the way for in-person church services Sunday.

