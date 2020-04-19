Meanwhile, President Trump made inaccurate claims about the United States’ coronavirus testing in comparison to other countries during Saturday’s White House briefing, where he also complained at length about media coverage and criticism of his administration.
Here are some significant developments:
- There are now more than 2.3 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, with over 160,000 deaths. Nearly 39,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.
- Aerial snapshots of people flocking to a reopened beach in Jacksonville, Fla., made waves on the Internet on Saturday, spurring #FloridaMorons to trend on Twitter.
- Vice President Pence traveled to Colorado on Saturday to address the graduating class of the Air Force Academy, where cadets sat eight feet apart on the parade field known as the Terrazzo, in front of the academy’s famed chapel. No guests were allowed.
- Deaths in Spain surpassed 20,000, while a spike in cases pushes Japan’s emergency medical system to the brink.
- A federal judge in Kansas temporarily blocked the state from limiting the number of people at religious gatherings to 10 people after two churches filed a lawsuit this week arguing that the governor’s policy violates their religious freedom, paving the way for in-person church services Sunday.
Protest planned to reopen Maryland draws caravan of vehicles to downtown Annapolis
A caravan of cars, trucks and motorcycles swarmed the streets of Annapolis on Saturday, demanding an end to coronavirus-related restrictions in Maryland, while a group of the state’s Republican politicians encouraged Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to reopen the rural areas they represent first, even if the harder-hit urban centers need to remain shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.
The protest and the push from politicians come as groups around the nation have become more vocal in recent days about prodding state governors to reopen for business. At the same time, the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to increase.
The region recorded 73 additional deaths as of Saturday morning, and the number of fatalities is now nearing 900. The number of infections has surpassed 23,000.
Pence delivers Air Force Academy commencement address to cadets sitting 8 feet apart
COLORADO SPRINGS — Vice President Pence on Saturday addressed the Air Force Academy’s Class of 2020, speaking solemnly about the coronavirus pandemic at a significantly scaled-back ceremony.
“We gather at a time of national crisis,” Pence told the 984 senior cadets before him on the academy’s parade field, called the terrazzo, with each of them sitting eight feet apart.
“America is being tested,” Pence said. “While there are signs that we are making progress in slowing the spread, as we stand here today, more than 700,000 Americans have contracted the coronavirus and, tragically, more than 37,000” have died.
