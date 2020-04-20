Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases appears to plateau, governments are facing pressure to ease lockdowns and resume normal economic activity. More than half the people around the world are subject to some form of mandatory confinement, and protests have erupted from Mumbai to Beirut as hundreds of thousands go without work.

In the United States, the Trump administration and congressional leaders are close to finalizing a deal that would inject roughly $300 billion into a small-business loan program that was overwhelmed with demand and ran out of money. The deal would also include about $100 billion for hospitals and coronavirus testing.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued guidelines for doctors to begin performing elective medical procedures again, as part of the gradual reopening of the country.
  • President Trump on Sunday defended protesters who are demanding an end to stay-at-home measures, saying that the restrictions enacted by some governors “have gone too far.”
  • The Food and Drug Administration never vetted dozens of antibody tests on the market, which could lead to confusion over who has developed an immune response to covid-19.
  • President Trump said on Sunday that he might use the Defense Production Act to increase production of swabs for testing.
  • Additional evidence has emerged that the Trump administration was warned about the threat of the coronavirus late last year, undercutting President Trump’s claims that the World Health Organization failed to communicate the extent of the danger.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.