Here are some significant developments:
- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued guidelines for doctors to begin performing elective medical procedures again, as part of the gradual reopening of the country.
- President Trump on Sunday defended protesters who are demanding an end to stay-at-home measures, saying that the restrictions enacted by some governors “have gone too far.”
- The Food and Drug Administration never vetted dozens of antibody tests on the market, which could lead to confusion over who has developed an immune response to covid-19.
- President Trump said on Sunday that he might use the Defense Production Act to increase production of swabs for testing.
- Additional evidence has emerged that the Trump administration was warned about the threat of the coronavirus late last year, undercutting President Trump’s claims that the World Health Organization failed to communicate the extent of the danger.
Pro-gun activists using Facebook groups to push anti-quarantine protests
A trio of far-right, pro-gun provocateurs is behind some of the largest Facebook groups calling for anti-quarantine protests around the country, offering the latest illustration that some seemingly organic demonstrations are being engineered by a network of conservative activists.
The Facebook groups target Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, and they appear to be the work of Ben Dorr, the political director of a group called “Minnesota Gun Rights,” and his siblings, Christopher and Aaron. By Sunday, the groups had roughly 200,000 members combined, and they continued to expand quickly, days after President Trump endorsed such protests by suggesting citizens should “liberate” their states.
China reports 12 new coronavirus cases as number of infections continues to drop
The number of new coronavirus cases reported in China continues to drop, with 12 reported in the past 24 hours, the country’s National Health Commission said Monday. Some 16 new cases were reported on Saturday.
Concerns about a new wave of infections in the far northeastern province of Heilongjiang have prompted a state of lockdown near the Russia-China border, with checkpoints closed and enhanced restrictions on travel. Three of the new cases reported on Sunday were found in Heilongjiang, while 8 came from overseas, officials said.
No new deaths were reported.
China has been tracking asymptomatic cases separately, and does not include those numbers in the count of confirmed cases. On Sunday, 49 new asymptomatic cases were reported, an increase from 44 the previous day.
Trump administration, congressional leaders near deal on virus aid that includes major boost for small businesses
The Trump administration and congressional leaders closed in Sunday on an approximately $470 billion deal to renew funding for a small-business loan program that ran out of money under crushing demand during the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to pass the agreement into law within days.
The deal would also boost spending for hospitals and coronavirus testing by about $100 billion. President Trump expressed optimism Sunday evening about reaching an agreement by Monday.
