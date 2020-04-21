The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

President Trump tweeted on Monday night that he intends to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States, “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.” Such a ban would be unprecedented in American history, and further details about how it would be implemented were not immediately available.