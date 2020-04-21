Please Note

President Trump tweeted on Monday night that he intends to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States, “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.” Such a ban would be unprecedented in American history, and further details about how it would be implemented were not immediately available.

Extreme declines in economic activity caused U.S. oil prices for May delivery to tumble below zero dollars a barrel on Monday, a historic crash that highlighted how the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on global energy markets.

Meanwhile, as some nations gradually reopen businesses, the Republican governors of Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee on Monday announced plans to scale back restrictions in their states.

Here are some significant developments:

  • A Yahoo News/YouGov poll published Monday found that most Americans disagree with protesters who are demanding an end to stay-at-home orders. The poll showed that 71 percent of respondents were more concerned about lifting lockdowns too quickly.
  • The federal government intends to “ramp back up” as states reopen, allowing more than 2 million employees to gradually return to the office.
  • Kentucky reported its largest-ever jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday, days after protesters urged Gov. Andy Beshear (D) to ease lockdown restrictions.
  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced that gyms and salons would be allowed to reopen on Friday, though the state hasn’t met the White House’s benchmarks. The move was criticized by Georgia Democrats, including the mayors of Atlanta and Savannah, who warned that lifting restrictions could put people at risk.
  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) clashed with Trump over testing capacity on Monday, after Hogan said that he had purchased 500,000 tests from South Korea.

