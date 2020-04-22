After an administration official presented findings from a lab study that showed direct sunlight helps to kill the coronavirus, Trump had ideas.

“Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way,” Trump said to Bill Bryan, the undersecretary for science and technology at the Homeland Security Department during the evening White House briefing. He urged him to test it.

The president then mused that perhaps bleach or another disinfectant can also be injected into the body to kill the virus.

“Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets on the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs,” the president said.

He encouraged Bryan to test that theory too, but noted the government should involve medical doctors on that one.

Trump also reminded everyone that he had once suggested that heat would kill the virus.

“I just threw it out as a suggestion, but it seems like that’s the case, because when it’s on a surface, that would last for a long time. When that surface is outside, it goes very quickly. It dies very quickly with the sun,” Trump said.

Later, the president again mentioned that Bryan should test whether light and heat could be used to cure the coronavirus.