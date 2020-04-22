Crashing oil prices took a toll on global stocks on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic causes demand to dry up. President Trump on Tuesday signaled that his administration was at work on an aid package for hard-hit U.S. oil companies, tweeting, “I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!"
Here are some significant developments:
- As governments moved forward with plans to reopen their economies, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that a second wave of the coronavirus could be more devastating because it is likely to coincide with the start of flu season in the United States, putting unimaginable strain on the health-care system.
- A new study shows that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug aggressively touted by President Trump, offered no benefit for treating covid-19 and was linked to higher death rates among Veterans Affairs patients.
- The U.S. surpassed 800,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with over 44,000 reported deaths. Over 2.5 million infections and 175,000 deaths have been reported worldwide.
- Trump administration officials are working out the logistics and legal implications of putting the U.S. immigration system on hold during the pandemic, after President Trump declared in a late Monday night tweet that he intends to sign an executive order suspending immigration for 60 days.
- South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Wednesday unveiled a $32.4 billion relief package for businesses that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, and instructed his economic council to push for a New Deal-style program to put people to work on national infrastructure projects.
Georgia issues social distancing guidelines to salons, barber shops
Georgia’s top cosmetology regulator said she “is very happy” about an order allowing the state’s barber shops and salons to reopen later this week. But she’s not letting them do so without safety measures in place.
As the state becomes the first to lift restrictions on a wide range of businesses Friday, the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers on Tuesday released a list of social-distancing recommendations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“Under our sanitation laws and rules, we are charged with the responsibility of protecting consumers from the spread of contagious diseases everyday in our salons,” Kendrick, the board’s chair, said in a statement. Under the guidelines, “our professionals will be able to do an even better job of protecting themselves and their clients.”
According to the recommendations, salons and barber shops should screen and take the temperature of employees and clients before they enter stores, while limiting the number of people inside by scheduling appointments in advance.
Store owners should institute social distancing measures for those who are inside, including training staff, and implementing the use of protective equipment and divider shields.
Kendrick said that most of the 95,000 licensed salons and spas overseen by the board are independent contractors with no other income. But several business surveyed by the Associated Press may not be opening anytime soon, they told the news agency, to protect themselves and their clients.
At a White House briefing earlier in the day, Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response director, said that hairdressers and barbers would have to get creative to stay safe while serving their customers.
Singapore lost control of its coronavirus outbreak, and migrant workers are the victims
Thousands of new coronavirus cases in Singapore — and almost 70 percent of the city’s total — are concentrated in dormitories that house migrant workers, who have been locked down in their quarters as authorities seek a solution.
The situation highlights the vulnerability of migrant workers, who in Singapore make up one-third of the labor force. Their risks of infection are exacerbated by overcrowded living quarters, poor nutrition, limited access to health care and personal protective equipment, low wages and, in some cases, discrimination.
In Singapore, critics say these events have revealed a hubris among the authorities and the wider community, who took for granted their initial success in keeping infection numbers low while failing to prepare for the possibility of an outbreak among the most downtrodden.
Senate passes $484 billion bill that would expand small-business aid, boost money for hospitals and testing
The Senate passed a $484 billion deal Tuesday to replenish a small-business loan program that has been overrun by demand and to devote more money to hospitals and coronavirus testing. President Trump said he would sign it into law.
The legislation, which came together over days of intense negotiation that followed a bitter partisan standoff, would increase funding for the Paycheck Protection Program by $310 billion. It would also boost a separate small-business emergency grant and loan program by $60 billion, and direct $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion to a new coronavirus testing program.
The House is expected to approve the measure Thursday.
