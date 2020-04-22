Please Note

A $484 billion deal to replenish a small-business loan program passed the Senate on Tuesday, and is expected to be approved by the House this week. The bill will also increase funding for hospitals and coronavirus testing, but some Democrats worry that it doesn’t go far enough. Already, one major bank has told its customers that the $310 billion set aside for companies with fewer than 500 workers may not be enough to meet the upswing in demand.

Crashing oil prices took a toll on global stocks on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic causes demand to dry up. President Trump on Tuesday signaled that his administration was at work on an aid package for hard-hit U.S. oil companies, tweeting, “I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!"

Here are some significant developments:

  • As governments moved forward with plans to reopen their economies, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that a second wave of the coronavirus could be more devastating because it is likely to coincide with the start of flu season in the United States, putting unimaginable strain on the health-care system.
  • A new study shows that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug aggressively touted by President Trump, offered no benefit for treating covid-19 and was linked to higher death rates among Veterans Affairs patients.
  • The U.S. surpassed 800,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with over 44,000 reported deaths. Over 2.5 million infections and 175,000 deaths have been reported worldwide.
  • Trump administration officials are working out the logistics and legal implications of putting the U.S. immigration system on hold during the pandemic, after President Trump declared in a late Monday night tweet that he intends to sign an executive order suspending immigration for 60 days.
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Wednesday unveiled a $32.4 billion relief package for businesses that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, and instructed his economic council to push for a New Deal-style program to put people to work on national infrastructure projects.

