Georgia’s top cosmetology regulator said she “is very happy” about an order allowing the state’s barber shops and salons to reopen later this week. But she’s not letting them do so without safety measures in place.

As the state becomes the first to lift restrictions on a wide range of businesses Friday, the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers on Tuesday released a list of social-distancing recommendations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Under our sanitation laws and rules, we are charged with the responsibility of protecting consumers from the spread of contagious diseases everyday in our salons,” Kendrick, the board’s chair, said in a statement. Under the guidelines, “our professionals will be able to do an even better job of protecting themselves and their clients.”

According to the recommendations, salons and barber shops should screen and take the temperature of employees and clients before they enter stores, while limiting the number of people inside by scheduling appointments in advance.

Store owners should institute social distancing measures for those who are inside, including training staff, and implementing the use of protective equipment and divider shields.

Kendrick said that most of the 95,000 licensed salons and spas overseen by the board are independent contractors with no other income. But several business surveyed by the Associated Press may not be opening anytime soon, they told the news agency, to protect themselves and their clients.