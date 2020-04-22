Minutes after President Trump said the coronavirus would “never” come back as intensely as it is right now, Anthony S. Fauci stood in front of him and said “nobody can predict” that.

“Nobody can predict what is going to happen with an outbreak, but you can predict how you’re going to respond to it,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I would caution against people thinking that in the fall there’s not going to be coronavirus anymore and we won’t have to worry about it,” he added.

Trump has tried to paint a rosier picture of where the country stands in the pandemic, including how quickly the United States will come out of it without having to look back.

Fauci also warned people, particularly in states beginning to reopen, against thinking the worst is over and jumping back into their normal lives now.