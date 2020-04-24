Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

President Trump is facing widespread backlash after musing during a Thursday news briefing that bleach or other disinfectants could be injected into coronavirus patients’ bodies to kill the virus. Bleach is a toxic chemical, and medical professionals immediately took to Twitter to urge people not to consume bleach or other household disinfectants.

The House on Thursday passed a $484 billion spending package that will increase funding for small businesses and hospitals, as new figures showed that 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. The relief bill now heads to President Trump, who has said that he will sign it.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The official U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak approached 50,000 on Thursday, with over 860,000 cases reported.
  • Attorneys for Rick Bright, the vaccine expert who said he was said he was ousted as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, announced plans to file a whistleblower complaint. Bright has said that he was demoted because he was unwilling to join President Trump in touting hydroxychloroquine as a potential covid-19 cure.
  • As many as 91 crew members on board an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan have tested positive for covid-19.
  • South Korea on Friday announced a plan to send 1 million face masks to foreign veterans who helped defend the country during the Korean War and live overseas.
  • The Philippines on Friday joined some other Southeast Asian nations in extending its lockdown, and will keep quarantine restrictions in place for the capital region of Manila until May 15.
  • An NFL draft like no other began on Thursday night, with general managers, coaches and players joining remotely from their living rooms.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.