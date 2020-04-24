The House on Thursday passed a $484 billion spending package that will increase funding for small businesses and hospitals, as new figures showed that 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. The relief bill now heads to President Trump, who has said that he will sign it.
Here are some significant developments:
- The official U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak approached 50,000 on Thursday, with over 860,000 cases reported.
- Attorneys for Rick Bright, the vaccine expert who said he was said he was ousted as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, announced plans to file a whistleblower complaint. Bright has said that he was demoted because he was unwilling to join President Trump in touting hydroxychloroquine as a potential covid-19 cure.
- As many as 91 crew members on board an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan have tested positive for covid-19.
- South Korea on Friday announced a plan to send 1 million face masks to foreign veterans who helped defend the country during the Korean War and live overseas.
- The Philippines on Friday joined some other Southeast Asian nations in extending its lockdown, and will keep quarantine restrictions in place for the capital region of Manila until May 15.
- An NFL draft like no other began on Thursday night, with general managers, coaches and players joining remotely from their living rooms.
With ridership down 95 percent and losses of $700 million, Amtrak looks to pandemic’s recovery phase
Amtrak is projecting losses of about $700 million this year, following a 95 percent drop in ridership amid the coronavirus crisis, officials said Thursday.
New Chief Executive William J. Flynn said it is unclear how long recovery may take, but the passenger railroad is developing a plan with several potential scenarios from “a very modest level of return through the summer” to a turnaround in the fall or into the next year.
“A clear and first view of what that’s going to look like, we don’t have right now,” said Flynn, who officially joined the railroad last week.
State, local health departments get $631 million to jump-start coronavirus testing, contact tracing
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it is sending $631 million to state and local health departments to increase their capacity to do contact tracing and testing for the novel coronavirus — a fraction of what many officials say they need to safely restart their economies.
State and local health officials are also pressing to use this moment to build back up public health capacities that they say have been insufficient for years.
“It’s so hard to get people and leaders to think about public health. That’s how we have found ourselves in the situation we are now in, with so little capacity,” said Michael Fraser, chief executive of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials — which represents state health departments.
Nursing homes linked to up to half of coronavirus deaths in Europe, WHO says
BRUSSELS — Up to half of coronavirus-related deaths in Europe are occurring in long-term-care facilities such as nursing homes, the World Health Organization said Thursday, an assessment that suggests public health authorities may have allowed the pandemic to rage among some of their most vulnerable populations as they focused on hospitals and other aspects of their response.
A “deeply concerning picture” is emerging about residents of homes for the elderly, Hans Kluge, the WHO’s top official for Europe, told reporters at a news conference Thursday. According to countries’ estimates, he said, “up to half of those who have died from covid-19 were resident in long-term-care facilities. This is an unimaginable human tragedy.”