A lawsuit filed Thursday against Smithfield Foods on behalf of meatpacking plant employees in Milan, Mo., alleges that working conditions at the facility could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus and are in “direct contravention of CDC guidelines.”

The lawsuit, filed in Missouri by an anonymous Smithfield worker and the Rural Community Workers Alliance, which advocates for meatpacking workers, comes as the coronavirus continues to ravage the meat processing industry — sickening workers and forcing shutdowns of plants around the United States.

Earlier this month, Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced that a pork processing facility in Sioux Falls, S.D., would close indefinitely because of coronavirus concerns. The shutdowns are estimated to have reduced meat production by as much as 25 percent, The Washington Post reported this month.

Hundreds of workers have tested positive for the coronavirus at that Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, making it a hot spot.

The lawsuit against Smithfield Foods alleges that the company provides workers with insufficient personal protective equipment, “forces workers to work shoulder to shoulder and schedules their work time breaks in a manner that forces workers to be crowded into cramped hallways and restrooms,” among myriad other concerns.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Smithfield Foods Executive Vice President Keira Lombardo denied the claims in the suit and said: “the health and safety of our employees is our top priority at all times.”

“The allegations contained in the complaint are without factual or legal merit and include claims previously made against the company that have been investigated and determined to be unfounded,” Lombardo said. "We look forward to aggressively defending the company in court.”

The lawsuit also says Smithfield has failed to implement a plan for testing and contract-tracing workers who were exposed to the virus. The plaintiffs in the case do not seek monetary damages but are asking for the company to change its practices to align with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the lawsuit said.