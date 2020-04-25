President Trump left Friday’s unusually short task force briefing without taking questions — a rare move that advisers told The Washington Post could be a sign of things to come.

No daily briefings were scheduled for the weekend, officials said, and advisers indicated there were discussions in the White House about slashing their frequency moving forward. Some of the conversations have included limiting President Trump’s role, the Associated Press reported.

The daily briefings have been a frequent source of frustration for some in the White House, namely when Trump floated the idea of injecting disinfectant to treat the coronavirus late Thursday. Officials and outside advisers were concerned that Trump’s comments could lead to people ingesting bleach or making other questionable decisions.

Steve Schmidt, a former top adviser in the George W. Bush White House and a vocal Trump critic, told The Post: “As reckless as it is, it’s absurd that the president of the United States is on a stage telling the American people to shoot up Lysol to cure the virus.”

“These briefings have become a daily symposium on unfitness,” Schmidt added. “He gets up there, he’s completely unprepared, he has no idea what he’s talking about and he says things that shock the conscience and make no sense.”

This is not the first time Trump’s messaging at the briefings has concerned his contemporaries. The New York Times reported earlier this month that White House allies and Republican lawmakers began to feel the briefings were doing more harm than good for Trump’s image.