The known coronavirus death toll in the United States has now surpassed 50,000, though the true figure is unknown. This comes as physicians report that young and middle-aged people, barely sick with covid-19, are dying from strokes. Doctors say some of the patients didn’t even know they were infected.

Meanwhile, President Trump claimed Friday that he was speaking sarcastically when suggested disinfectants might be used inside the human body. The federal government scrambled Friday to stave off a potential wave of public health emergencies sparked by President Trump’s dangerous suggestion.

Here are some significant developments:

  • President Trump left Friday’s unusually short task force briefing without taking questions — a rare move that advisers told The Washington Post could be a sign of things to come.
  • Hours after Trump claimed that he was speaking sarcastically when he pondered whether disinfectants used to kill the coronavirus on surfaces could be injected inside the human body, coronavirus response director Deborah Birx came to his defense, suggesting that he was processing the information in real-time.
  • The early release of about 200 federal inmates to home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic abruptly stalled earlier this week as the Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department issued shifting, contradictory guidelines, interviews and documents show.
  • House Democrats plan to act swiftly with the next coronavirus relief package, but Trump has been unclear about his priorities, creating an uncertain path forward. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office delivered a grim forecast of the economic trauma that could last into next year.
  • A lawsuit filed against Smithfield Foods on behalf of meatpacking plant employees in Milan, Mo., alleges that working conditions at the facility could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus and are in “direct contravention of CDC guidelines.”

