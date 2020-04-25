Meanwhile, President Trump claimed Friday that he was speaking sarcastically when suggested disinfectants might be used inside the human body. The federal government scrambled Friday to stave off a potential wave of public health emergencies sparked by President Trump’s dangerous suggestion.
Here are some significant developments:
- President Trump left Friday’s unusually short task force briefing without taking questions — a rare move that advisers told The Washington Post could be a sign of things to come.
- Hours after Trump claimed that he was speaking sarcastically when he pondered whether disinfectants used to kill the coronavirus on surfaces could be injected inside the human body, coronavirus response director Deborah Birx came to his defense, suggesting that he was processing the information in real-time.
- The early release of about 200 federal inmates to home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic abruptly stalled earlier this week as the Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department issued shifting, contradictory guidelines, interviews and documents show.
- House Democrats plan to act swiftly with the next coronavirus relief package, but Trump has been unclear about his priorities, creating an uncertain path forward. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office delivered a grim forecast of the economic trauma that could last into next year.
- A lawsuit filed against Smithfield Foods on behalf of meatpacking plant employees in Milan, Mo., alleges that working conditions at the facility could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus and are in “direct contravention of CDC guidelines.”
Short on cash, scared of coronavirus, Georgia businesses grapple with reopening
WAYCROSS, Ga. — Only a handful of the 18 hairdressers who work at Salon Cheveux came in on Friday. They donned masks, spaced their workstations apart and screened inbound customers by phone with the dedication of hospital admission nurses: Any fever recently? Or contact with someone sick? Can you wear a mask?
It was the first day businesses reopened in Georgia, which is moving faster than any other state to ease restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Georgia has become a flash point in the battle over whether it is time to remove the shutdown orders that have kept much of the country indoors.
White House could dial back briefings moving forward, limit Trump’s role, officials say
No daily briefings were scheduled for the weekend, officials said, and advisers indicated there were discussions in the White House about slashing their frequency moving forward. Some of the conversations have included limiting President Trump’s role, the Associated Press reported.
The daily briefings have been a frequent source of frustration for some in the White House, namely when Trump floated the idea of injecting disinfectant to treat the coronavirus late Thursday. Officials and outside advisers were concerned that Trump’s comments could lead to people ingesting bleach or making other questionable decisions.
Steve Schmidt, a former top adviser in the George W. Bush White House and a vocal Trump critic, told The Post: “As reckless as it is, it’s absurd that the president of the United States is on a stage telling the American people to shoot up Lysol to cure the virus.”
“These briefings have become a daily symposium on unfitness,” Schmidt added. “He gets up there, he’s completely unprepared, he has no idea what he’s talking about and he says things that shock the conscience and make no sense.”
This is not the first time Trump’s messaging at the briefings has concerned his contemporaries. The New York Times reported earlier this month that White House allies and Republican lawmakers began to feel the briefings were doing more harm than good for Trump’s image.
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) told the Times that Trump “sometimes drowns out his own message” and suggested a “once-a-week show” could be more effective.