As the known coronavirus death toll worldwide surpassed 200,000 on Saturday, the World Health Organization said there was not enough evidence that a person who has recovered from covid-19 is immune from a second infection.

Meanwhile, Anthony S. Fauci — the infectious diseases expert helping to steer the White House’s coronavirus response — said that the United States should double the number of coronavirus tests it’s performing in the next several weeks, and has the capacity to do so.

Here are some significant developments:

  • President Trump tweeted that he thinks the White House coronavirus briefings are a waste of time, blaming the press pool for “hostile questions.”
  • The president and his top aides are working behind the scenes to sideline the World Health Organization on several new fronts as they seek to shift blame for the coronavirus pandemic to the world body, according to U.S. and foreign officials involved in the discussions.
  • Three of the nation’s largest meat processors failed to provide protective gear to all workers, and some employees say they were told to continue working in crowded plants even while sick as the coronavirus spread around the country, a Washington Post investigation has found.
  • For the first time since states began implementing stay-at-home orders in mid-March to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Americans are staying home less, according to researchers tracking smartphone data.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to his office Monday after battling covid-19, nearly a month after he tested positive for the virus, according to media reports citing Downing Street.

