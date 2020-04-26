Here are some significant developments:
- President Trump tweeted that he thinks the White House coronavirus briefings are a waste of time, blaming the press pool for “hostile questions.”
- The president and his top aides are working behind the scenes to sideline the World Health Organization on several new fronts as they seek to shift blame for the coronavirus pandemic to the world body, according to U.S. and foreign officials involved in the discussions.
- Three of the nation’s largest meat processors failed to provide protective gear to all workers, and some employees say they were told to continue working in crowded plants even while sick as the coronavirus spread around the country, a Washington Post investigation has found.
- For the first time since states began implementing stay-at-home orders in mid-March to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Americans are staying home less, according to researchers tracking smartphone data.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to his office Monday after battling covid-19, nearly a month after he tested positive for the virus, according to media reports citing Downing Street.
Another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic: The taxi industry
Taxi driver Becaye Traore would often begin his day at the Courtyard by Marriott in Chevy Chase, where he could easily catch a $75 fare to Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport.
But these days, there’s no reason to hurry to the hotel at dawn because he knows there will be no one waiting for a ride.
The coronavirus pandemic and the Washington region’s stay-at-home orders have brought an end to the good times when Traore made up to 15 trips a day and $300 or more in fares.
Tensions emerge between Republicans over coronavirus spending and how to rescue the economy
The economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic is opening up a rift in the Republican Party — as the Trump administration and some GOP senators advocate for more aggressive spending while senior party leaders say now may be the time to start scaling back.
President Trump is promoting costly ideas such as infrastructure investment and a payroll tax cut as his top economic official plays down the impact of additional virus spending on the national debt. But at the same time, senior Senate Republicans are increasingly warning about the effect on the nation’s liabilities, even as some of their own members lobby for expensive proposals to rescue an economy still in a free fall.
“As we start thinking down the road in future iterations, my hope would be that it’s more fine tuning what we’ve already done rather than taking on big, aggressive new initiatives that are paid for by additional debt,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.), the chamber’s No. 2 Republican, said in an interview. He warned that at some point, “we’re going to run out of capacity at the federal level.”
Potbelly says it will return $10 million small-business loan, the latest company to give back funding
Potbelly announced on Saturday that it was returning its $10 million small-business loan to the federal government, joining a slew of large companies to give back coronavirus funding.
The sandwich chain, which received the maximum loan amount under the Payroll Protection Program, comes as similar moves were made by Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in recent days after the program ran dry earlier this month.
“We were surprised and disappointed when the fund was quickly exhausted, leaving many without help,” Potbelly said in a statement Saturday. “We are returning the PPP loan after further clarification from the Treasury Department.”
The company said it had initially applied for the loan after the pandemic resulted in sales dropping dramatically. It forced the chain to “furlough employees, close shops, and significantly cut salaries at all levels of the organization,” the company said in a statement.
The question of what companies would receive federal funding resulted in a standoff when it came to replenishing it. When the money ran dry, public outrage swelled after large companies were given funding meant to help small businesses survive during the pandemic.
The executives of Shake Shack said as much in announcing it had returned its funding last week.
“Our people would benefit from a $10 million [Paycheck Protection Program] loan but we’re fortunate to now have access to capital that others do not,” the company’s executives, Danny Meyer and Randy Garutti, wrote in a letter shared on LinkedIn. “Until every restaurant that needs it has had the same opportunity to receive assistance, we’re returning ours.”