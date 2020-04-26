Several of Europe’s hardest-hit hotspots reported declines in their death tolls Sunday, as governments weigh whether to extend or loosen lockdowns intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Although lower death tolls could indeed signal progress, tallies often drop on weekends and spike again early in the week.

British health authorities confirmed an additional 413 deaths in the past 24 hours, marking the lowest daily increase in several weeks. That toll accounts for deaths that occurred only at hospitals, not in nursing facilities or at home.

France also registered a drop in confirmed deaths, recording 242 deaths in the past day compared with 369 the day before. Prime Minister Édouard Philippe tweeted Sunday that he will present a plan to lawmakers Tuesday afternoon on how France should gradually ease out of the lockdown.

Spain recorded 288 deaths on Sunday, as children younger than 14 were allowed outside to exercise for the first time in six weeks. If the spread of the virus continues to slow in Spain, adults will be allowed to exercise outdoors starting in early May, officials have said.

Italy reported 260 deaths on Sunday, its lowest daily death toll since March 14, as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined plans to reopen the country in a public address.

On Friday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the infection curve has “dropped” but warned Italy must proceed with caution.