Louisiana has not achieved a sufficient decline of covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in every region to justify lifting the stay-at-home order that has been in effect since March 23 and was due to expire Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) announced Monday.

He extended the order, with minor modifications, until May 15.

Edwards said that while in aggregate, Louisiana appears to have experienced two weeks of decreases in covid-like symptoms, new confirmed cases and daily hospitalizations — criteria suggested by the White House to enable a state to move to the first phase of reopening its economy — six of the state’s nine regions have not yet shown declines over the past two weeks.

A relative bright spot is the New Orleans metropolitan area, the state’s original hot spot, where strict social distancing has helped. Even so, the coronavirus remains a serious public health threat, and Louisiana still has the sixth-highest number of cases per capita in the nation, Edwards said.

The decision disappointed some business owners and elected officials who have been pressing for a quicker reopening in at least parts of the state.

“I really see no justification why we should continue to penalize the economies” of some regions with relatively small numbers of cases, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt (R), who has gathered 7,500 signatures on a petition calling for more immediate steps to safely reopen the economy, said in an interview after the announcement. “Business owners are losing their businesses and neighbors are losing their jobs and people are ready to get back to work.”