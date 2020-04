Government employees in Hong Kong will begin to gradually return to their offices on May 4, the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, said Tuesday.

Authorities in the Chinese territory have not yet decided whether to relax travel bans and social distancing mandates that expire next week, but Lam said that libraries, museums and outdoor recreation facilities would also begin to reopen on May 4.

Monday was the second day in a row that no new coronavirus infections were reported in Hong Kong, and no deaths have been reported since mid-March. With social distancing and quarantine measures in place since January, the city has been hailed as a successful example of how to contain the spread of the virus, especially when compared with other densely populated cities like Singapore.