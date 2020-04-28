Here are some significant developments:
- U.S. intelligence agencies warned President Trump about the coronavirus in more than a dozen classified briefings in January and February, while he continued to downplay the threat.
- Britain’s national health authority is warning physicians about an apparent rise in the number of children with “a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care” that may be related to covid-19.
- Attorney General William P. Barr on Monday directed prosecutors to “be on the lookout” for coronavirus-related restrictions issued by state and local officials that may violate the constitution.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of covid-19, including sore throat and loss of sense of smell, suggesting that health experts are learning more about how the virus affects patients.
- New Zealand’s month-long lockdown lifted on Tuesday, after officials said they had almost entirely eradicated the coronavirus.
Government employees in Hong Kong will return to offices next week
Government employees in Hong Kong will begin to gradually return to their offices on May 4, the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, said Tuesday.
Authorities in the Chinese territory have not yet decided whether to relax travel bans and social distancing mandates that expire next week, but Lam said that libraries, museums and outdoor recreation facilities would also begin to reopen on May 4.
Monday was the second day in a row that no new coronavirus infections were reported in Hong Kong, and no deaths have been reported since mid-March. With social distancing and quarantine measures in place since January, the city has been hailed as a successful example of how to contain the spread of the virus, especially when compared with other densely populated cities like Singapore.
The decision to reopen some public facilities comes as pro-democracy protests, which were sidelined by the virus, have been ramping up in defiance of rules prohibiting large gatherings. Activists have expressed concerns that the lockdowns could be used to stifle dissent, which Lam denied on Tuesday.
White House moves to refocus Trump after bleach controversy at coronavirus briefing
Like an SOS distress signal emanating from deep within the White House, the daily coronavirus briefing was on, then off, and then on again.
Monday morning’s whiplash — a news conference scheduled, canceled, and rescheduled all over the course of five hours — was a stark reminder of the challenges of trying to restrain a president who doesn’t want to be controlled.
Yet in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 55,000 Americans and claimed millions of jobs, White House officials and other informal advisers had attempted in recent days to do just that: to convince President Trump that speaking to the public about the health and medical implications of the virus is potentially too damaging to be worth the risk.
New York edges toward lifting some coronavirus restrictions in some areas in May
Hard-hit New York edged toward lifting restrictions meant to limit the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus on Monday despite a shortage of testing, joining other U.S. states and some countries in Europe eyeing a gradual reopening, while the Trump administration said the federal government will only be a “last resort” source of critical virus tests.
The process of lifting stay-at-home policies remains a patchwork of faster-moving states and slower ones, but it has picked up momentum. New York, with the most confirmed cases in the United States, announced plans for partial reopening in some areas in May.
“We are turning the valves on reopening,” New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said.
