With pressure mounting for the White House to develop a national strategy to test Americans for exposure to the coronavirus, President Trump on Monday announced new guidance that leaves the onus on states. A White House document categorized the federal government as the “supplier of last resort.”

Governors from states including Texas and Ohio have laid out plans for relaxing restrictions and allowing some businesses to reopen, while others, such as Louisiana, are extending stay-at-home orders. In hard-hit New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Monday that some areas of the state that have seen fewer coronavirus cases will start to reopen on May 15.

Here are some significant developments:

  • U.S. intelligence agencies warned President Trump about the coronavirus in more than a dozen classified briefings in January and February, while he continued to downplay the threat.
  • Britain’s national health authority is warning physicians about an apparent rise in the number of children with “a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care” that may be related to covid-19.
  • Attorney General William P. Barr on Monday directed prosecutors to “be on the lookout” for coronavirus-related restrictions issued by state and local officials that may violate the constitution.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of covid-19, including sore throat and loss of sense of smell, suggesting that health experts are learning more about how the virus affects patients.
  • New Zealand’s month-long lockdown lifted on Tuesday, after officials said they had almost entirely eradicated the coronavirus.

