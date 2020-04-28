Trump administration officials have told members of Congress that there still isn’t enough personal protective equipment and testing to meet the demand, the House Oversight Committee revealed Tuesday.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Health and Human Services Department held briefings with lawmakers last week and today where they answered questions about states’ preparedness to reopen their economies.

Oversight panel Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) said what the officials told them contradicts Trump’s assurances that the country is ready to open back up.

“For weeks, President Trump has been claiming that states have enough personal protective equipment and testing to begin reopening the economy — even as tens of thousands of Americans have died, and governors, mayors, and front-line health care workers have pleaded for more supplies and assistance,” she said in a statement.

“He needs to start being honest with the American people and come up with a nationwide plan to get the resources we need to prevent more Americans from dying.”

The committee provided snippets of some of the officials’ testimony.

FEMA’s Deputy Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery, David Bibo, told the lawmakers that “demand still outstrips supply considerably.” Every day he hears about places that are going to be out of supplies within two to three days, he said, according to the committee’s release.

On testing, the officials told the lawmakers that they are hearing from states who don’t have the supplies needed to ramp up testing the way many public health experts say is needed to begin resuming normal life. They said some states with more aggressive reopening plans may need to take a more incremental approach.