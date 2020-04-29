Please Note

Amid mounting reports of coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants, President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order requiring processors to stay open during the pandemic. The move, intended to stave off shortages, has been widely criticized by labor leaders and comes as roughly 20 meat plant workers are believed to have died of covid-19.

The U.S. and its territories surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases on Tuesday, representing nearly one-third of the total cases worldwide. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s return to work this week was greeted with a scandal over an investigation showing that government unpreparedness meant front-line health workers were donning garbage bags to protect themselves.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Democratic leaders abruptly scrapped plans to reconvene the House of Representatives in Washington next week, less than 24 hours after members were told to prepare to return to the nation’s capital. The Republican-led Senate continues to push forward with a plan to hold in-person votes next week.
  • Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that anyone who needs a test should be able to get one by late May or early June. His comments came as the House Oversight Committee revealed that Trump administration officials have told Congress that they still lack sufficient testing supplies.
  • Cellphone location data shows that “quarantine fatigue” continues to grow, with the number of Americans staying at home shrinking for the second week in a row.
  • New data from antibody tests supports the consensus that the coronavirus is significantly more lethal than the seasonal flu.
  • Vice President Pence raised eyebrows on Tuesday by failing to wear a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic where he spoke with the medical center’s patients and staff. Pence told reporters that he is frequently tested for the coronavirus and therefore didn’t need to wear a mask.

