The U.S. and its territories surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases on Tuesday, representing nearly one-third of the total cases worldwide. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s return to work this week was greeted with a scandal over an investigation showing that government unpreparedness meant front-line health workers were donning garbage bags to protect themselves.
Here are some significant developments:
- Democratic leaders abruptly scrapped plans to reconvene the House of Representatives in Washington next week, less than 24 hours after members were told to prepare to return to the nation’s capital. The Republican-led Senate continues to push forward with a plan to hold in-person votes next week.
- Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that anyone who needs a test should be able to get one by late May or early June. His comments came as the House Oversight Committee revealed that Trump administration officials have told Congress that they still lack sufficient testing supplies.
- Cellphone location data shows that “quarantine fatigue” continues to grow, with the number of Americans staying at home shrinking for the second week in a row.
- New data from antibody tests supports the consensus that the coronavirus is significantly more lethal than the seasonal flu.
- Vice President Pence raised eyebrows on Tuesday by failing to wear a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic where he spoke with the medical center’s patients and staff. Pence told reporters that he is frequently tested for the coronavirus and therefore didn’t need to wear a mask.
White House is reviewing guidelines for reopening transit
The White House is finalizing guidelines for the phased reopening of the economy that include detailed recommendations for transit, such as roping off seats, marking where passengers should stand and regularly checking the temperature of workers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The proposed guidelines being reviewed allow for the phased reopening of schools, workplaces, houses of worship, restaurants and other important gathering places after weeks of state and local government restrictions on dining, park use, schools and other essential functions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drafted the guidelines, which have not been officially released but were obtained by The Washington Post.
Push to reopen economy runs up against workers and consumers worried about risk
Plans for a swift reopening of malls, factories and other businesses accelerated Tuesday, but they quickly collided with the reality that persuading workers and consumers to overlook their coronavirus fears and resume their roles in powering the U.S. economy may prove difficult.
President Trump on Tuesday evening issued an executive order that gives the federal government broad powers to ensure that meat and poultry processing plants remain open during the pandemic. The move, designed to avert widespread food shortages, came after the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence had plunged to its lowest mark in six years.
NYC emergency doctor dies by suicide, underscoring a secondary danger of the pandemic
A New York City emergency room director died by suicide on Sunday after treating coronavirus patients and contracting the illness, according to police and the hospital where she worked.
Lorna Breen, chair of the emergency medicine department at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, died of self-inflicted injuries Sunday after being transported to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, police said.
Breen’s father, Philip C. Breen, told the New York Times that she had described coronavirus patients flooding her hospital and sometimes dying before they could be removed from the ambulances. She had no history of mental illness but seemed detached before she died, the Times reported.
Here’s what you need to know: How the meat industry’s supply chain broke in a month
The coronavirus pandemic is now endangering the U.S. beef, chicken and pork supply chain. Worker illness has shut down meat-processing plants and forced remaining facilities to slow production to accommodate absenteeism and social-distancing protocols.
This problem has been building since mid-March, but it appears to have hit a critical point this week. On Sunday, Tyson Foods, the country’s second-largest processor of chicken, beef and pork, warned that the U.S. “food supply chain is breaking.”
What will that mean to consumers? Read more here.
His name on stimulus checks, Trump sends a gushing letter to 90 million people
President Trump pushed to have his name printed on the economic stimulus payments the IRS is sending to tens of millions of Americans. Now he’s written a gushing letter to almost 90 million people, with his jagged signature in thick black pen.
The one-page letter, with one side printed in English and the other in Spanish, was required by the coronavirus economic package approved by Congress as a record of a deposit from the Treasury Department. The law does not say who should mail the letter.