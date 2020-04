Democratic leaders abruptly scrapped plans to reconvene the House of Representatives in Washington next week, less than 24 hours after members were told to prepare to return to the nation’s capital. The Republican-led Senate continues to push forward with a plan to hold in-person votes next week.

Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that anyone who needs a test should be able to get one by late May or early June. His comments came as the House Oversight Committee revealed that Trump administration officials have told Congress that they still lack sufficient testing supplies.