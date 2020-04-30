Please Note

Hopes for a drug treatment for the coronavirus rose as early government trials of the experimental drug remdesivir showed promise for speeding recovery times in covid-19 patients. While preliminary results showed only a marginal benefit in the rate of death, the rare glimmer of good news caused the stock market to rally.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The United States witnessed its worst economic contraction since the Great Recession from January to March — a 4.8 percent slowdown. Calling the job losses “heartbreaking,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell warned that the second quarter of the year would look even more grim.
  • The number of publicly reported coronavirus cases in nursing homes has soared, with more than 1 in 6 facilities nationwide acknowledging infections among residents or staff. The rise is partially driven by new data released by states such as Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and South Carolina.
  • China plans to hold its most high-profile legislative meetings next month, indicating that the country is optimistic that it has contained the coronavirus.
  • A growing number of studies have found evidence that traces of the coronavirus can linger in the air, though whether the virus can be transmitted through those aerosol particles remains unclear.
  • All Los Angeles County residents will be able to access free coronavirus testing, even if they are not displaying symptoms, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) announced Wednesday. Los Angeles will be the first major city in the country to offer such widespread testing.

