Here are some significant developments:
- The United States witnessed its worst economic contraction since the Great Recession from January to March — a 4.8 percent slowdown. Calling the job losses “heartbreaking,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell warned that the second quarter of the year would look even more grim.
- The number of publicly reported coronavirus cases in nursing homes has soared, with more than 1 in 6 facilities nationwide acknowledging infections among residents or staff. The rise is partially driven by new data released by states such as Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and South Carolina.
- China plans to hold its most high-profile legislative meetings next month, indicating that the country is optimistic that it has contained the coronavirus.
- A growing number of studies have found evidence that traces of the coronavirus can linger in the air, though whether the virus can be transmitted through those aerosol particles remains unclear.
- All Los Angeles County residents will be able to access free coronavirus testing, even if they are not displaying symptoms, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) announced Wednesday. Los Angeles will be the first major city in the country to offer such widespread testing.
Vietnam offers tough lessons for U.S. on coronavirus
The United States passed a tragic milestone this week in its novel coronavirus outbreak. Less than three months after the first case was confirmed on U.S. soil, more lives have now been lost in the United States from the pandemic than the 58,220 Americans who died over nearly two decades of fighting during the Vietnam War.
Coincidentally, the fall of Saigon 45 years ago this Thursday ended that conflict. But despite these milestones, in Vietnam many are focused on a very different marker: According to official figures, the country has recorded no new cases of domestic transmission of coronavirus in almost two weeks.
Despite its border with China, relatively low income, and population of 95 million, Vietnam is an outlier success story in the pandemic. It has 270 confirmed cases of the virus and no deaths. The country is beginning to lift the strict lockdown measures it began imposing in February, reopening restaurants and barber shops last week.
Donated U.S. field hospitals meant for combat injuries converted for use in global battle against virus
As the coronavirus spreads around the world, countries that have received medical equipment donated by the United States for peacekeeping and counterterrorism missions are converting it to civilian use during the pandemic.
Already, four expeditionary hospitals in Africa, each made up of 14 tents that can handle everything from surgery to dentistry, have been moved from military bases where doctors train in treating battlefield casualties to cities where covid-19 outbreaks have stretched the health-care systems.
The State Department this week notified Congress that it plans to allow seven additional countries engaged in U.S.-backed counterterrorism operations to use donated ambulances, tactical vehicles, cots, tents and other equipment in their domestic response to the virus.
Iconic brands like Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney may crumble under closures
The retail industry, rife with bankruptcies and shuttered stores long before the coronavirus, is facing its biggest test yet.
Lockdowns triggered by the pandemic have forced the temporary closures of 263,000 stores, according to GlobalData Retail, and analysts say it remains to be seen how many will be able to reopen.
A number of the nation’s most iconic brands are at risk of disappearing, as weeks-long lockdowns and deep economic unrest disrupts consumer spending. More than 100,000 stores could disappear by the end of 2025, according to UBS. There already are signs of distress: Retail sales plummeted 8.7 percent in March, their worst drop on record, and analysts say conditions will only worsen in the coming months.
Scientists know ways to help stop viruses from spreading on airplanes. They’re too late for this pandemic.
The Federal Aviation Administration and major manufacturers have long been aware of the risk of diseases spreading on flights and have sponsored research seeking improvements.
But fighting illnesses and preparing for disaster were not the industry’s top priorities as global air travel soared.
Though there have been significant advances since the 1970s, and airlines spent weeks touting the safety of flying and their steps against the coronavirus, passenger cabins still pose a danger for the spread of infectious diseases, experts said.
It is a problem of biology, physics and pure proximity, with airflow, dirty surfaces and close contact with other travelers all at play.
Supreme Court arguments resume next week, with all the grandeur of working from home
On Monday, Washington lawyer Lisa S. Blatt will pull out her favorite suit, put on her lucky, understated jewelry and stride to the lectern to address the justices of the United States Supreme Court.
In her dining room. On the telephone.
It is unclear exactly where the nine justices will be — other than, apart — as they begin two weeks of oral arguments unlike any in the court’s 230-year history.
U.S. passes 60,000 dead as hopes rise for a promising drug therapy
U.S. deaths from covid-19 passed 60,000 on Wednesday, a figure President Trump had once projected would be the upper limit, as hopes rose for a drug treatment that the top U.S. infectious-disease expert said has shown a clear benefit in an early trial.
Trump welcomed the promising early signs that an experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, can be effective in speeding the recovery time for covid-19 patients.
“The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” Anthony S. Fauci said alongside Trump at the White House on Wednesday. “That is really quite important.”