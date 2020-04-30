Here are some significant developments:
- Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease specialist, on Thursday confirmed the Trump administration is working to develop a coronavirus vaccine and aiming to produce hundreds of millions of doses by January, an effort dubbed “Operation Warp Speed.”
- Vice President Pence’s office threatened to retaliate against a reporter who revealed that Pence’s office had told journalists they would need masks for Pence’s visit to the Mayo Clinic — a requirement Pence himself did not follow.
- Senior U.S. officials are beginning to explore proposals for punishing or demanding financial compensation from China for its handling of the pandemic. Trump strongly hinted during a White House event that he believes China may have used the virus to wreck the U.S. economy and a trade deal between the two countries.
- More than 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of claims to roughly 30 million in six weeks.
- A prominent U.S. virologist wrote Thursday that the country is likely to experience a prolonged plateau in cases rather than a second wave in the near future.
- In Michigan, protesters, some armed, entered the state Capitol, demonstrating against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order as lawmakers inside were considering whether to extend the state’s expiring emergency declaration. Later in the day, Michigan’s House decided against extending the emergency declaration.
In rural Louisiana, ‘a serial killer on the street that we cannot see’
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — River Road hugs the curves of the Mississippi River, past sugar-cane fields and chemical plants, on the way to this semirural community 50 miles upstream from New Orleans. Epidemiologists believe the coronavirus quietly made this journey after taking root in the city during Mardi Gras in late February.
St. John Parish confirmed its first case of covid-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — on March 13, four days after a New Orleans hospital reported Louisiana’s initial patient. Officials tried to act quickly. Parish President Jaclyn Hotard declared a state of emergency. The sheriff imposed a nightly curfew for teenagers, later expanding it to everyone. The local veterans home, where 144 of the parish’s most vulnerable residents lived, had shut down to visitors the day before.
As the nation focused on the growing outbreak in New Orleans, the disease spread with especially lethal effect through its less populous neighbor. By early April, St. John — population 42,837 — had more covid-19 deaths per capita than any other county in the nation, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), with a rate of 27.8 per 100,000 residents.
“We have a serial killer on the street that we cannot see,” Hotard told masked reporters assembled in a parking lot last week.
Federal bailout effort creates huge disparity in stimulus payments between small and large airports
The Federal Aviation Administration is scrambling to fix a botched funding effort that has created wide disparities between the country’s airports, giving millions to small facilities but barely enough aid to some of the biggest.
Despite an initial proposal that relied almost entirely on the number of passengers flying through, the federal stimulus formula written by the agency and Congress gave an edge to small airports, Politico reported.
In Cambria County, Pa., a small regional airport that boards about a dozen passengers each day would receive over $5 million. Merrill Field Airport in Anchorage was set to receive nearly $18 million — a sum that its manager told the Anchorage Daily News was the “most money invested in Merrill Field in the past five years, if not ever.”
Yet New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, one of the top six busiest in the United States, barely received enough funding for three months of regular operations.
The plan entitled facilities with limited debt and cash on hand to receive more money, benefiting smaller airports that lack the debt associated with capital projects.
Besides JFK, nearly 200 other facilities have found themselves in a similar situation, forced to make difficult choices about what services or projects to eliminate once the funding dries up.
Amid similar — and often unexplained — irregularities across the federal bailout effort, airport managers around the country told Politico that they are frustrated and confused as they attempt to understand what might happen next under the plan.
Smaller airports, meanwhile, may see some of their outsize grants cut. The FAA has since decided to cap payouts at four years of the facility’s operating expenses, the news site reported, though airports may still receive the total amount if they “show a need.”
As produce rots in the field, one Florida farmer and an army of volunteers combat ‘a feeling of helplessness’ — one cucumber at a time
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Hank Scott believes the bright green rows of ripening cucumbers are the best yield on his land since his father started the farm in 1963.
During any other spring, he'd oversee an army of workers harvesting cucumbers and shipping truckloads to pickling companies along the East Coast. But the coronavirus pandemic has closed or crippled the businesses where his produce would end up.
So instead, Scott, 64, invited volunteer pickers with the Society of St. Andrew, a Christian hunger-relief organization, to glean as much produce as they could and donate it to nearby food banks. Anything green they left behind will likely be plowed back into the ground, feeding no one and adding to the farm’s ballooning losses.
“Between them not being able to make a profit off it and us not being able to take the surplus, there’s just a feeling of helplessness,” said Kathleen Bean, who volunteered to pick with her husband and son at Long & Scott Farms about an hour’s drive northwest of Orlando. After filling trucks and vans, more than two-thirds of the cucumber field remained untouched.
Maps new and old offer shelter-in-place globe-trotting — and lessons in human history
Who needs a map, you might logically ask, when you’re not going anywhere? But in a time of social distancing and sheltering in place, maybe maps are needed more than ever. Like magic, they can transport us. And if the raison d’etre of travel is “to learn something new,” then to ponder maps can turn idle time into lifelong learning.
Grabbing my easily distractible attention at this self-isolated moment is a colorful, glossy road map peeking out from my desk’s clutter. Measuring roughly 18 inches by 24 inches, the printed map encapsulates an antipodal, 103,483-square-mile country that required 20 hours of air travel for me to get there. Yes, it’s a map of New Zealand.
The time I spent there a few months ago wasn’t long enough. I had never before been and didn’t want to leave, and thus hoped to return one day. That day, much sooner than I ever hoped, suddenly feels like now — thanks to the map. Whether in plotting a future trip or reliving past travels, maps provide serendipitous, safe escape from the coronavirus lurking outside.
Nearly seven weeks into the shutdown, here’s why so many are still getting sick
The District, Maryland and Virginia have been shut down for weeks, their economies in tatters. Large swaths of the population venture out only rarely, wrapped in masks and gloves.
But hundreds of new coronavirus cases are still reported each day as the virus continues its devastating march through nursing homes, jails and other institutional settings. Doctors and public health officials said it increasingly is infecting people who cannot afford to miss work or telecommute — grocery store employees, delivery drivers and construction workers. Sometimes they, in turn, infect their families.
On Thursday alone, there were nearly 2,000 new cases, and 111 deaths.
“It is community spread, then taking it home,” said Sonja Bachus, chief executive of Greater Baden Medical Services, which has locations in Charles and Prince George’s counties in Maryland. “It is disheartening.”
Well-connected Trump alumni benefit from coronavirus lobbying rush
As a wave of coronavirus restrictions shuttered more than two dozen of his hotels, Dallas hotelier Monty Bennett publicly pleaded for help.
“Every American should expect just enough from government that our businesses can survive. Is that too much to ask?” the longtime GOP donor wrote in a March blog post.
As lobbyists blitz Washington for a piece of the massive federal response to the global pandemic, a group of former Trump administration officials and campaign alumni are in the center of the action, helping private interests tap into coveted financial and regulatory relief programs.
Nearly 900 workers test positive for coronavirus at Tyson Foods plant
Nearly 900 employees at a Tyson Foods plant in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a local news report.
The meat processing facility located in Logansport is one of several meatpacking plants across the country that have shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks. Tyson announced last week that it was closing its Logansport pork processing location while more than 2,200 team members underwent testing. The facility was “running at limited production” and was expected to stop production on or before April 25.
“While we understand the necessity of keeping our facilities operational so that we can continue to feed the nation, the safety of our team members remains our top priority,” Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, said in a statement last week.
At least 20 meatpacking plants have closed in recent weeks because of the covid-19 outbreaks, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.
Trump signed an executive order Tuesday, compelling meat plants to stay open during the pandemic as facilities are declared critical infrastructure for their role in the nation’s food supply, even as many become hot spots for covid-19.
The United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents thousands of workers at U.S. meat plants, said on Tuesday that at least 17 have died of covid-19 and at least 5,000 have been directly affected by the virus.
Three of the nation’s largest meat processors, including Tyson, failed to provide protective gear to all workers, and some employees said they were told to continue working in crowded plants even while sick, a Washington Post investigation also found.
Trump claims blue states are more financially mismanaged than red states, despite no evidence
As states across the country continue to see their budgets decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump has repeatedly claimed and portrayed that the majority of fiscally irresponsible states are those run by Democrats.
However, there is no evidence that blue states are more mismanaged than red states, as Trump claims.
“Red states and blue states alike face severe economic pressures as a result of covid-19,” Luke Martel, an expert on state retirement funds at the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures, told The Fix in an email. “Unfunded pension liabilities are not a new phenomenon and are not associated with a particular party.”
A recent Pew Charitable Trusts study of states’ retirement funds as of fiscal year 2017 found Kentucky has one of the worst-funded in the nation, alongside Illinois and New Jersey.
“They happen to be Democrat states,” Trump said Thursday as he addressed states’ budget situations. “It’s California, New York, it’s Illinois. You start with those three states, and the Republican states are in strong shape. I don’t know, is that luck or is that talent or is it just a different mentality? But the Republican-run states are in strong shape.”
Trump has repeatedly stated blue states are struggling multiple times in recent days, while questioning why taxpayers should help bail out states, specifically blue states, facing budgetary strains.
In the context of giving states more federal aid amid the pandemic, Trump applauded specific Republican states, such as Florida and Texas, on Thursday.
“As I said, Florida’s doing incredibly. Texas is doing incredibly,” Trump said. “These states are doing unbelievably. They don’t know about the word ‘bailout.’ We had a call from the governor of South Dakota and they have one of the finest run states.”
Chinese lab conducted extensive research on deadly bat viruses, but there is no evidence of accidental release
For nearly a decade, a team of scientists from Wuhan, China, crisscrossed southern Asia in a high-stakes search for bats and the strange diseases they harbor. They crawled through caves, catching the razor-toothed mammals with nets and scooping up liters of their excrement. They trapped insects and mice living near bat roosts and collected blood from villagers who hunt bats for food or folk medicine.
They returned to their state-of-the-art laboratory in central China with tubes and vials containing known killers — pathogens associated with diseases that are deadly in humans — and also a few surprises. On multiple occasions, their takings included exotic coronaviruses previously unknown to science.
The highlights of the Wuhan researchers’ work on bat viruses are spelled out in more than 40 published studies and academic papers that describe a sprawling, ambitious effort to document the connection between bats and recent disease outbreaks in China. The experiments were intended to illuminate how dangerous pathogens sometimes jump from animal hosts to humans. But experts say the research also carried an implicit risk: the possibility that the lab itself could facilitate the spread of the very diseases the scientists were trying to prevent.
Nebraska mayor seeks federal help for hard-hit area housing meat plant
Nebraska’s Central District has been hit harder by the novel coronavirus than the more populated areas around Omaha and Lincoln. An outbreak at the JBS USA meat plant in Grand Island is the suspected reason.
And with President Trump invoking the Defense Production Act to keep meat-processing plants open, the mayor of Grand Island wants the federal government to help test essential workers and keep operations going, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Mayor Roger Steele, a Republican, has asked Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to visit the city, the newspaper said, so “I can explain to him the problems we have faced with government orders that have failed to protect the people of Grand Island.”
The JBS plant, which employs 3,600, is among dozens nationwide hit by widespread infections to employees working in proximity to one another. Many plants have temporarily closed or slowed production, disrupting the national supply chain to supermarkets.
Almost 40 people have died in the Central District, which is comprised of three counties. Nebraska has reported 70 deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“I think Grand Island, during this ordeal, has paid a price,” Steele said, according to the Omaha World-Herald. “Really, all we’ve received so far are just directions that our essential, critical infrastructure employers are to stay in business.”
Pence staff threatens action against reporter who tweeted about visit to clinic without surgical mask
Vice President Pence’s office has threatened to retaliate against a reporter who revealed that it had told journalists they would need masks for Pence’s visit to the Mayo Clinic — a requirement Pence himself did not follow.
Pence’s trip to the clinic on Tuesday generated criticism after he was photographed without a surgical mask — the only person in the room not wearing one. The Minnesota clinic requires visitors to wear masks as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.
Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday that he was unaware of the mask policy until his visit was over.
But Steve Herman, who covers the White House for Voice of America, suggested after Karen Pence’s interview that there was more to the story.
“All of us who traveled with [Pence] were notified by the office of @VP the day before the trip that wearing of masks was required by the @MayoClinic and to prepare accordingly,” tweeted Herman, who covered the trip as part of his rotation as one of the pool reporters, who share information with other reporters in limited-space situations.
The tweet apparently roiled Pence’s staff, which told Herman that he had violated the off-the-record terms of a planning memo that had been sent to him and other reporters in advance of Pence’s trip.
Virologist foresees prolonged plateau rather than second wave
A prominent U.S. virologist wrote Thursday that the country is likely to experience a prolonged plateau in covid-19 cases rather than a second wave of infections in the near future.
In a 10-part Twitter message, Trevor Bedford, who serves in the vaccine and infectious disease division at Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, wrote, “I know all the discussion is about a possible ‘2nd wave,’ but I’ve found this odd given that we haven’t finished the first one.”
Beford, who worked on the Seattle Flu Study during the pandemic, cited a consistent level of 30,000 confirmed cases through April.
“It’s clear that social distancing has had a large impact on transmission,” he wrote. “However, this effect has been shy of suppression nationally and hence the plateau in cases rather than a consistent decrease.”
The United States this week surpassed 1 million confirmed cases, the most of any country by a wide margin and about one-third of all cases worldwide. The United States also has recorded the most covid-19 deaths (more than 62,000).
Political and health officials have warned of a second wave later this year. However, Bedford wrote, “I don’t see why we expect large declines in daily case counts over the next month, given that behavior has been pretty static, or perhaps rising.”
Data shows people are defying stay-at-home orders with greater frequency and, with states loosening restrictions, the virus rates threaten to spike again.
“There may well be cities/counties that achieve suppression locally,” Bedford wrote, “but nationally I expect things be messy with flare-ups in various geographies followed by responses to these flare-ups.”
American, Delta and other airlines requiring passengers to wear face masks
American, Delta and Frontier Airlines on Thursday announced that passengers must wear face coverings aboard jets, an effort backed by flight attendants and some lawmakers to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Monday, JetBlue became the first U.S. carrier to mandate masks for travelers. United said it will distribute masks and “strongly encourage” passengers to use them.
Delta, JetBlue and United policies will go into effect Monday. Frontier will begin May 8 and American will follow May 11.
Most airline guidelines also apply to ticket counters and gate areas. The policy for passengers comes after airlines began mandating masks for employees.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers,” Bill Lentsch, Delta’s chief customer experience officer, said in a written statement. “While we remain committed to our new standard of clean and to providing more space for our customers when they travel, we take seriously the CDC guidelines for adding this extra layer of protection.”
Southwest remains an outlier, having not announced any additional safety requirements for passengers.
Last week, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 50,000 workers for 20 airlines, pressed the federal government to require masks for all passengers and end leisure travel for the time being.
“Even with our schedules at 10-20 percent of normal levels, flight attendants are still working and providing essential service to our nation,” the union said. “Flight attendants have been on the front lines of coronavirus since the beginning, and many studies show we are the most likely exposed workers after health care.”
Majority of U.S. states will begin partially reopening in coming days
The nation is beginning to open up as federal social distancing guidelines expire Thursday. But as coronavirus deaths are still increasing, governors have taken different approaches to loosen their states’ restrictions amid the pandemic.
Some states in different regions have formed pacts, working together to decide how to safely lift restrictions. Others have faced criticism for allowing nonessential businesses and recreational activities to start up again, despite cases continuing to increase.
But starting Friday, more than half the U.S. states will — or will prepare to — reopen.
Georgia drew some of the biggest headlines when Gov. Brian Kemp (R) decided to reject President Trump’s call to reverse course on his state’s reopening plan and announce the state would reopen beauty salons, spas and tattoo parlors on April 24. On Monday, Georgia allowed restaurants and movie theaters to reopen.
Meanwhile, Ohio is not allowing places like dine-in restaurants, gyms, bars, barbershops and salons to open on May 12 — the date all other retail shops can open in the state. In Louisiana, the governor recently extended the stay-at-home order through May 15.
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered beaches to close, while the reopening of schools and businesses are “weeks, not months” away.
In hotspots like New York, nonessential businesses are ordered to stay closed until May 15. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 4. Most state parks and recreational areas will reopen May 5.
In a state like Utah, where no stay-at-home mandate was in place, there was only a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive through May 1. On Friday, the state will allow customers to dine in at restaurants and personal service businesses can reopen.