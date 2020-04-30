The nation is beginning to open up as federal social distancing guidelines expire Thursday. But as coronavirus deaths are still increasing, governors have taken different approaches to loosen their states’ restrictions amid the pandemic.

Some states in different regions have formed pacts, working together to decide how to safely lift restrictions. Others have faced criticism for allowing nonessential businesses and recreational activities to start up again, despite cases continuing to increase.

But starting Friday, more than half the U.S. states will — or will prepare to — reopen.

Georgia drew some of the biggest headlines when Gov. Brian Kemp (R) decided to reject President Trump’s call to reverse course on his state’s reopening plan and announce the state would reopen beauty salons, spas and tattoo parlors on April 24. On Monday, Georgia allowed restaurants and movie theaters to reopen.

Meanwhile, Ohio is not allowing places like dine-in restaurants, gyms, bars, barbershops and salons to open on May 12 — the date all other retail shops can open in the state. In Louisiana, the governor recently extended the stay-at-home order through May 15.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered beaches to close, while the reopening of schools and businesses are “weeks, not months” away.

In hotspots like New York, nonessential businesses are ordered to stay closed until May 15. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 4. Most state parks and recreational areas will reopen May 5.