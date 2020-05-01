As the federal government’s social distancing guidelines expire Thursday to be replaced by less stringent advice, health officials worry some governors may relax the measures prematurely and the public will become complacent — even as an estimated 20,000 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus are reported daily.

With covid-19 deaths still increasing by more than 1,000 each day, they say the danger is not over. And without the testing capacity to safely send people back to work, or enough workers to conduct large-scale contact tracing — meaning tracking all the people an infected individual has come into contact with — social distancing remains the most effective way to limit the spread of the virus.