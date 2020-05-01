Absent of guidance from the federal government, governors across the U.S. have taken wildly disparate approaches toward balancing public health demands with the need to reopen their state’s economies. In perhaps the most dramatic example of how these competing priorities have inflamed bitter partisan battles, armed protesters stormed Michigan’s state Capitol on Thursday to demonstrate against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s strict stay-at-home order.
Here are some significant developments:
- More than 3.8 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of claims filed in the past six weeks to more than 30 million. That figure indicates that nearly roughly one in five Americans have sought unemployment benefits — a number unprecedented in U.S. history.
- Nearly 900 employees at a Tyson Foods plant in Indiana have tested positive for coronavirus. A Washington Post investigation found that three of the country’s major meat processors, including Tyson, failed to provide adequate protective gear for workers and that some employees said they were told to continue working while sick.
- U.S. officials are beginning to explore potential retaliation against China for its handling of the pandemic, such as demanding financial compensation. But some members of the Trump administration have warned that the move could strain tensions at a time when China is sending much-needed medical supplies to aid the American response.
- Despite widespread speculation that the coronavirus could have accidentally escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, that did extensive research on how pathogens are spread by bats, there is no evidence of any connection between the two.
- Vice President Pence’s office threatened to retaliate against a reporter who revealed that Pence’s own staff told journalists to wear masks during a Tuesday visit to the Mayo Clinic where Pence was photographed maskless, in violation of the medical facility’s policy.
Democrats question McConnell’s decision to return Senate to business
A prominent Democrat suggested Thursday that the Senate’s return to work next week would put support workers on Capitol Hill — many of them racial minorities — at undue risk of contracting covid-19.
The comment from Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a former presidential candidate, was an implicit criticism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to convene the chamber after a month-long hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, and it highlighted significant discomfort on Capitol Hill over a return to legislative business — even with social distancing precautions in place.
Analysis: Betsy DeVos finds new pot of cash to push education agenda: federal relief money
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has found a new pot of cash with which to pursue her school “choice” agenda: money from the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package Congress passed to boost the economy as it deals with the pandemic.
DeVos, who has made it her top priority as education secretary to find alternatives to traditional public school districts, announced this week that she is starting a competition for states to apply for “rethinking” education grants.
As White House’s social distancing guidelines expire, health experts worry mixed messages will spur public complacency
As the federal government’s social distancing guidelines expire Thursday to be replaced by less stringent advice, health officials worry some governors may relax the measures prematurely and the public will become complacent — even as an estimated 20,000 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus are reported daily.
With covid-19 deaths still increasing by more than 1,000 each day, they say the danger is not over. And without the testing capacity to safely send people back to work, or enough workers to conduct large-scale contact tracing — meaning tracking all the people an infected individual has come into contact with — social distancing remains the most effective way to limit the spread of the virus.
More airlines move to make masks mandatory for travelers
Momentum is growing behind the push to require passengers to wear masks when they fly, in hopes of providing an extra layer of protection against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Thursday, American, Delta, Frontier and United announced that starting this month, passengers would be required to wear masks or facial coverings when they fly. The shift comes after JetBlue announced a similar policy Monday.
Crew members also will be required to wear masks, the airlines said.
Administration describes a dash for a coronavirus vaccine that would be available in January
The Trump administration is racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine that could be fielded nationwide by January, U.S. officials said Thursday, as national stay-at-home guidance expired.
The January timeline represents a fast pace for vaccine development but still means there would be no fail-safe protection from the novel coronavirus until long after most Americans are likely to have returned to work or school and until after the November presidential election.
Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease specialist, said the goal is production of hundreds of millions of doses by January, an effort dubbed “Operation Warp Speed.”