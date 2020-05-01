Former Washington Redskins tight end Clint Didier is among a group of Washington state politicians and small-business owners who sued Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on Friday and stated that the governor’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus is “unacceptable tyranny.”

The order was set to expire Monday but Inslee extended the restrictions through May 31.

Didier, the Franklin County Commissioner, partnered with Washington Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman in an effort to reopen schools and businesses, which have been shut down amid the global pandemic.

Didier said Friday that reopening the state will allow Washingtonians to build immunity to covid-19.

“We can take care of this virus by letting the people catch it,” he said.

Didier played with the Redskins from 1982 through 1987 and caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XXII.

In a phone interview with The Washington Post on Friday, Didier said his quote about letting people catch the virus was specifically about children and his desire to open schools again.

“Children are the least likely to even get that sick from this and they will build up the antibodies because of the herd immunity that they talk about,” Didier told The Post. “We shouldn’t have canceled schools. There’s no threat to them — little threat. And this is how the antibodies are developed. You isolate and you prolong the problem. You let it go through the healthy, let them build up their antibodies and you protect the elderly and the most vulnerable — with preexisting conditions.”

Didier, now a farmer, ran for Senate in 2010, Washington state land commissioner in 2012, a seat in Congress in 2014 and was elected Franklin County Commissioner in 2018.