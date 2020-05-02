Meanwhile, the White House is blocking Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, from testifying before a House subcommittee investigating the coronavirus outbreak and response, arguing that it would be “counterproductive” for him to appear.
Here are some significant developments:
- Shopping malls are reopening in states that have relaxed restrictions, with masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer-spritzing doormen. More than half of America’s governors have relaxed restrictions, but the reopenings are largely piecemeal and vary in scope.
- Hundreds of lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus pandemic are rapidly amassing in state and federal courts, the first wave of litigation challenging decisions made early during the crisis by corporations, insurance companies and governments.
- Amid crackdowns on beach crowds and protests at the state Capitol, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) sounded an optimistic tone Friday by hinting that he is inching closer to loosening stay-at-home restrictions.
- A group of Senate Democrats unveiled a proposal Friday to pay businesses up to $90,000 for at least six months, allowing furloughed or laid-off workers to continue to receive the paychecks in their usual amounts. Nearly 1 in 5 Americans have sought unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.
New York nursing home says 98 residents may have died of coronavirus
As many as 98 residents of a Manhattan nursing home may have died of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement Friday from the facility, marking one of the deadliest nursing home outbreaks reported since the pandemic reached the United States.
The Isabella Geriatric Center said 46 of its residents who tested positive for coronavirus have died, along with another 52 residents who were “suspected” to have been infected. Some died in the home while others died in the hospital.
As recently as Thursday, a state database of nursing home fatalities listed just 13 deaths at Isabella. The nursing home confirmed the additional deaths after NY1 reported that many residents who died had not been counted and that the facility was using refrigerator trailers to store some of the bodies.
Isabella officials said the nursing home had followed state and federal guidelines for infection control but couldn’t sufficiently test residents and workers as the virus spread through the 705-bed facility.
“Unfortunately, Isabella, like all other nursing homes in New York City, initially had limited access to widespread and consistent in-house testing to quickly diagnose our residents and staff,” read a statement from the nursing home. “Sadly, while we have always had daily health screenings of staff, this hampered our ability to identify those who were infected and asymptomatic, despite our efforts to swiftly separate anyone who presented symptoms.”
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said he had visited the home and that the city had delivered “substantial amounts” of personal protective equipment to the site over the past month, including 12,000 protective masks.
“This is a staggering toll we’re hearing about now, and I’m shocked” de Blasio said. “This is to me an inestimable loss. It’s hard to imagine so many people lost in one place.”
Following the nursing home’s disclosure, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and the state attorney general to investigate how nursing homes across New York share information with state officials.
Borrowers sue Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for garnishing wages after Congress ordered halt
Since January, when the Education Department began withholding 12 percent of her paycheck for a past-due student loan, Elizabeth Barber, 59, has teetered on the edge of poverty.
The $12.89 an hour that Barber earns as a home health aide in Penfield, N.Y., was barely enough to cover her utilities and mortgage before her wages were garnished. With every dollar lost, Barber has fallen further behind, especially as her hours have been reduced amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
When Barber learned about a federal relief plan for defaulted borrowers, she believed the financial strain would ease. But every paycheck she has received, even as recently as last week, has been shorted.
