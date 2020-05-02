Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization on Friday for Gilead Sciences’s antiviral drug remdesivir for patients hospitalized with a severe case of covid-19. The announcement came from President Trump, who also expressed support for armed protesters who had stormed the Michigan State Capitol, demanding the state lift coronavirus restrictions, as researchers estimated that the pandemic could stretch on for two more years.

Meanwhile, the White House is blocking Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, from testifying before a House subcommittee investigating the coronavirus outbreak and response, arguing that it would be “counterproductive” for him to appear.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Shopping malls are reopening in states that have relaxed restrictions, with masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer-spritzing doormen. More than half of America’s governors have relaxed restrictions, but the reopenings are largely piecemeal and vary in scope.
  • Hundreds of lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus pandemic are rapidly amassing in state and federal courts, the first wave of litigation challenging decisions made early during the crisis by corporations, insurance companies and governments.
  • Amid crackdowns on beach crowds and protests at the state Capitol, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) sounded an optimistic tone Friday by hinting that he is inching closer to loosening stay-at-home restrictions.
  • A group of Senate Democrats unveiled a proposal Friday to pay businesses up to $90,000 for at least six months, allowing furloughed or laid-off workers to continue to receive the paychecks in their usual amounts. Nearly 1 in 5 Americans have sought unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.