LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arguably the world’s most famous coronavirus patient, said that his illness was so serious that plans were made for how to announce his death if he didn’t pull through.

Johnson has had a dizzying few weeks — including fighting for his life and celebrating the birth of a son. Speaking to the Sun on Sunday newspaper, the prime minister recalled that week in early April when he was taken to a hospital and given “liters and liters of oxygen.”

He said: “It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario. I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place.“

“The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong. They gave me a face mask so I got liters and liters of oxygen and for a long time I had that and the little nose jobbie,” he said.

In late March, Johnson’s office said that the prime minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had mild symptoms of covid-19. When his condition worsened, he was taken to St. Thomas’ Hospital in central London. Within 24 hours, he was moved to intensive care.

“The bloody indicators kept going in the wrong direction,” he told the Sun. “But the bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe.“

“That was when it got a bit … they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally,” he added.